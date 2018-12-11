A good Tuesday to all. While the day will be pretty uneventful weatherwise, change is on the way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement from the National Weather Service, "A mix of light freezing rain and snow is possible late tonight, mostly after midnight and in the counties along and north of U.S. 30. Untreated surfaces may become slippery from a light glazing of ice and minor snow accumulations.
"There is a chance for freezing drizzle north of Interstate 80 Wednesday morning. Additional snow accumulations of less than a half inch are possible north of U.S. 30."
1. Sunny and warmer
For the Quad-City metro area it will be sunny today with a high near 39 degrees.
Tonight there's a slight chance of sleet between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday will see a 20 percent chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Davenport Public Works crews have begun applying salt brine to posted snow routes in anticipation to forecasted snow and ice. The brine is being applied in advance of Wednesday's weather to promote melting, and prevent snow from sticking to pavement.
Did you know? Salt brine can only be applied as pre-treatment when snow is not preceded by rain because rain washes brine treatments away. Davenport applies salt brine whenever the opportunity exists because it is an effective tool in early melting, lessens snow’s ability to bond with the pavement, and reduces overall salt use.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
Good news for motorists: A ribbon cutting for the opening of Veterans Memorial Parkway at Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport will be at 4 p.m., Friday. The road and the long-awaited roundabout will officially open shortly after the ceremony.
2. Bettendorf, Davenport voters go to polls today on 2 school-related matters
Bettendorf and Davenport voters will go to polls today to cast their ballots on two school-related matters.
The polls for the Bettendorf General Obligation bond special election are open on from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations:
● Waterfront Convention Center - 2021 State St, Bettendorf
● St. John Vianney Church - 4097 18th St, Bettendorf
The polls for the Davenport PPEL renewal and increase special election are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations:
● Blue Grass Public Safety Building - 606 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass
● St. Mark’s Lutheran Church - 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport
● Third Missionary Baptist Church - 222 W. 14th St., Davenport
● 4-H Building – M.V. Fairgrounds - 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport
● Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - 415 W. 53rd St., Davenport
● Duck Creek Park Lodge - 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport
● Davenport Fairmount Library - 3000 N Fairmount St., Davenport
● Unitarian Church - 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport
3. Fireworks shopping season pops up
Crossroads Fireworks reopened its doors in Bettendorf on Monday to a very short selling season, nearly three weeks by law. But that is far longer than the 2½-hour window on New Year's Eve that its Quad-City customers can shoot the fireworks off — legally, that is.
Hours after opening the store for its inaugural day, Crossroads' co-owner Matt Reisetter was busy returning order to the store that closed last summer. With an inventory of 550 different items, shelves were bursting with canister shells, firecrackers, roman candles, sparklers and firecrackers.
Under the Iowa legislation, he said their two Iowa stores — in Bettendorf and Waterloo — can sell from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 and then again from June 1 to July 8 for the Fourth of July customers.
Reisetter expects a "slow" season. "Nobody here has been exposed to it as a Christmas gift," he said, adding that if people think about it "We've all got people who are impossible to buy for and it's usually a guy. If (shoppers) think about it, it's a great gift." Read more.
4. Davenport man sentenced in sex abuse case
A Davenport man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for trying to sexually assault a woman in May.
Clayton James Vesey III, 28, must also serve a lifetime special sentence similar to parole once he completes his prison sentence, and register as a sex offender. Vesey, who initially faced the more serious charge of second-degree sex abuse, pleaded guilty in October to a lesser charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Davenport police responded to a report of sexual abuse early on May 7 and learned a woman had been physically assaulted by Vesey, who also tried to sexually assault her, according to police. The woman ran to neighbors’ homes and yelled for help. Witness heard her and observed her pants were partially removed, according to police.
Vesey was located about a half a block from the scene. He had a knife to his throat and told officers that “he’s the one they are looking for,” according to police.
5. Davenport man charged in connection with shooting
A Davenport man has been arrested in connection with a September shooting that left a man with serious injuries in Davenport.
Leonard Paul Miller III, 27, last known address in the 3300 block of West 42nd Street, has been booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon, and going armed with intent.
Davenport police officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 29 for a report of a shooting, according to an arrest affidavit. Police learned Miller, armed with a 9mm handgun, got into an argument with a man during a party. In the parking lot behind the home, he fired the gun at the man at least five times.
The man was shot in the right and left leg, both bones in his lower right leg were shattered; a metal rod had to be implanted in his leg and he has lost full function of his right leg until it was completely healed.
Miller was convicted of a felony charge of willful injury causing bodily injury in December 2014 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Court records show a $50,000 cash-only warrant was issued for Miller on Oct. 2.
6. Even-keeled Burke serves as catalyst for talent-rich Spartans
His facial expression rarely changes. Whether Kevin Burke is swimming in a conference dual meet on a Thursday night or for a district or state championship on a Saturday afternoon in February, he displays minimal emotion.
"If you looked at him, you can't always tell the result of the race," Pleasant Valley boys swim coach Stacey Zapolski said. "I told him it'd be great this year, his senior year, if he cracked a smile at the end one of his races.
Burke might have the perfect poker face, but inside is a determined competitor who has evolved into one of the state's top sprinters.
Recently signed to continue his swim career at Division I Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Burke has the Spartans on a path for their best season in program history. Read more.