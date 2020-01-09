Rick's Six: Changing weather for the worse, I-74 traffic changes, and Davenport man strangled in his home

A good Thursday to all. Changing conditions are the weather watch words for the next few days. The forecast calls for wind and temps in the 50s today, then on Friday into Saturday rain, falling temps, freezing rain/wintry mix and measurable snow.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory for the region will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today.
WHAT: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Those operating high profile vehicles may encounter driving difficulties, especially on east west roadways.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph or greater, or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected, which can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A hazardous weather outlook also has been issued for the region. It, in part, reads: "A winter storm system will impact much of the region Friday through Saturday. The system will begin with widespread rain Friday afternoon into Friday night. The rain may be heavy at times with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible over northeast Missouri, far southeast Iowa, and west central Illinois. This may lead to significant rises and possible flooding along rivers, streams and areas with poor drainage.
"Falling temperatures will then bring a threat of freezing rain, sleet and snow Friday night, with light accumulations and travel impacts possible over portions of the outlook area.
"Additional accumulating snow is likely Saturday into Saturday night across much of the outlook area. While there still remains uncertainty on the strength and track of this system, the possibility exists for moderate to heavy snow amounts along with blowing snow.
Those planning travel Friday and Saturday should closely monitor later forecasts."
1. Breezy and warm today
There's a 40% chance of rain today after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of overnight rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday will see a 50% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Friday night brings rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 11 p.m. and midnight with snow after midnight. The low will be around 26 degrees. It will be blustery with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch is possible.
2. Traffic pattern change takes effect in Moline as part of I-74 project
A traffic pattern change will go into effect today in Moline as part of the Interstate 74 bridge construction project.
Eastbound I-74 traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. The eastbound traffic will continue toward John Deere Road.
The Avenue of the Cities exit ramp will be closed on eastbound I-74. Drivers needing to get to Avenue of the Cities will have to take the 7th Avenue exit and then take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on to Avenue of the Cities.
Southbound 19th Street will remain closed but is expected to reopen later this year.
3. Davenport man charged with murder of 74-year-old also wanted for battery of an elderly person
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder Wednesday after police say he confessed to the crime.
Charlie Gary faces first-degree murder, robbery and burglary charges after Davenport Police investigators found the body of Robert Long, 74, at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.
Long was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car. He then strangled Long and stole items from the property. Gary then left with the victim's property and car, police said. He was driving the victim's car Wednesday when he was arrested.
Gary also was wanted in Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000, according to county court records.Read more.
4. Creation of port could transform river trade in Quad-Cities area
Area counties are seeking to form a sprawling port that could transform commerce on the Mississippi River and position the Quad-Cities as one of the largest ports in the nation.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Bob Sinkler, who spent 30 years working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is leading the effort as a volunteer.
The idea is simple: The boards of 15 counties along the Mississippi River from Keokuk to Dubuque pass resolutions to join a statistical port area, and an application is submitted for federal approval. If all 15 counties opt in, the 222-mile-long port would be the 68th largest in the United States, including coastal ports.
The potential rewards are many: Sinkler and other port advocates say the designation would open up millions in federal funding, even for private companies; lead to more private investments by companies looking to ship goods on the river; and protect vital funding for the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Read more.
5. Dungeons & Dragons makes resurgence in the Q-C
Paladins, sorcerers and wizards unite. A new generation of players has become ensorcelled by the fantasy role-playing board game “Dungeons & Dragons.”
You don’t need to be familiar with the game to figure out “ensorcelled” means charmed or be-smitten. Longtime players and newcomers will tell you the game, first published in 1974, is making a new resurgence with players of all ages, especially younger players. Read more.
6. Traffic alert: 18th Street closure in Clinton
The city of Clinton reports that 18th Street will be closed beginning today to through traffic from 2nd Avenue South to Mill Creek Parkway for road repairs.
This closure will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the street reopening Friday at noon.
