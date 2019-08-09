A good Friday to all. The weather word for the day — and for the rest of the weekend — is sun, and plenty of it. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Highs in the mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and 71 degrees.
Enjoy your weekend!
2. Davenport man speeds away from trooper, crashes vehicle in cemetery
A Davenport man is facing numerous charges after police say he led an Iowa State trooper on a high-speed chase while intoxicated and crashed the vehicle in a Davenport cemetery on Thursday.
Zachary Allen Hildebrant, 32, of the 400 block of East 9th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:08 a.m. on charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, failure to affix drug stamp, eluding, carrying weapons, operating while under the influence, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
The most serious charge, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He also was cited for speeding and other traffic offenses. Read more.
A new boutique in Davenport hopes to become a destination shopping experience by offering products for everyone and helping families impacted by suicide and suicide survivors.
Wind Dancer, an eclectic boutique, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 10, at its Hilltop Campus Village location, 1513 N. Harrison St.
The boutique will sell boho bags, bohemian clothing, tapestries, jewelry and essential oils. It also will host support groups, and donate 2% of the proceed to resources to help people whose loved ones have committed suicide, and suicide survivors. Read more.
5. Yankees, White Sox to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ farm in 2020
Next summer the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will stage the first-ever Major League Baseball game in the Hawkeye State — in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark constructed in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the classic mvoei "Field of Dreams" was filmed.
MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will be nationally broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 13.
“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”
Construction on the small ballpark that will house the game will begin next week, exactly one year from the date of the game and a little more than 30 years from the release of the movie starring Kevin Costner and based on W.P. Kinsella’s Shoeless Joe novel. Read more.
6. Classic Studebakers will roll into the Q-C
The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club and Studebaker devotees from a five-state area will visit the Quad-Cities from Aug. 17-18.
On Friday evening, a free Studebaker showing in the parking lot of North Scott Foods, 245 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge where the Snack Shack will be open.
Cars will be on display for free public viewing in a parking lot at the corner of Cody Road and Dodge street in LeClaire (and perhaps elsewhere around town) from mid-morning to mid afternoon on Saturday.
Studebakers were manufactured from the late 1800s through the mid-1960s.
The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club boasts about 100 families from Iowa and surrounding states who collect, repair, restore and enjoy these historic vehicles. Active since 1972, the chapter is charted under the Studebaker Drivers Club, which has more than 5,000 members with chapters in all 50 states and nine counties around the world.