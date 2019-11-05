"Happy Joe" Whitty's funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 804 E. 39th St., Davenport. It is open to the public.
The Davenport School Board narrowly approved the sale of former Lincoln Elementary School Property to non-profit group Together Making a Better Community for $30,000. The non-profit is affiliated with and in the same building as Third Missionary Baptist Church, a church spokes person confirmed Friday.
A good Tuesday to all. It's Election Day in the Iowa Quad-Cities. It will be a brisk walk from the parking lot to the voting machine. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service and voting details from the Scott County Auditor's Office.
1. Chilly with a chance of overnight flurries
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon.
There's a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 5 a.m. North winds around 10 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
• Credit Island has reopened however the recreational trail between Marquette Street and Credit Island will remain closed until river levels fall below 14.5 feet and the area can be cleared of debris. Water remains over portions of the riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street but the walking path should reopen later this week, according to the city of Davenport. The river is forecast to fall to about 13 feet by Veterans Day.
The general election today is for the Iowa Quad-Cities area municipal and school board seats. Some of the contested races include Davenport mayoral, wards and school board; Bettendorf school board, and Riverdale mayoral. Here's what you need to know, according to the Scott County Auditor's Election Central website.
2. Lincoln School sale: 2 Davenport School Board members said they might have conflicts of interest, but proceeded anyway
Two members of the Davenport School Board, including the president, acknowledged having conflicts of interest in the sale of Lincoln School, but they both took part in negotiations anyway.
Board President Ralph Johanson repeatedly disclosed his personal interest in buying Lincoln over nine closed meetings discussing the property. Despite that, he continued to lead board discussions on the sale. Board Vice President Linda Hayes is employed by Third Missionary Baptist Church, which ultimately won the board’s approval in the sale.
The new revelations come after the Quad-City Times obtained taped closed-door discussions the school board had over the school. The board sold Lincoln for $30,000 to a non-profit group related to the church, even though the board received several offers for more than 20 times that amount. The decision to sell for such a low amount touched off a firestorm in the district, which has been forced to layoff 83 certified staff members and make $13 million in cuts over two years as it struggles with budget problems. Read more.
3. Two students removed from school after assault at Davenport West
Two Davenport West students have been removed from school after one assaulted the other.
Davenport police are investigating the matter.
Mike Vondran, communications representative for Davenport Community Schools, confirmed Monday afternoon that one student assaulted another at lunch time.
"Both were released to their parents and removed form the school property," he said.
Two seconds-long videos, purportedly from the incident, are being shared on social media, showing two boys involved in an assault.
