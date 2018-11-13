Try 1 month for 99¢
111218-bridge-014a.jpg
Buy Now

Iron workers brave the cold temperatures Monday to work on one of the arch bases for the new Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf. Eight segments of the new bridge's arch left Gary, Indiana, on Thursday and were loaded onto a barge traveling down the Illinois River to Alton, Illinois. The barge will then head up the Mississippi River to the Quad-Cities. They are tentatively expected to arrive late next week.

 TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network

A good Tuesday to all. We're going to be starting the day off with wind-chill readings in the single digits with scattered flurries.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A chilly start to the day

+6 
NWS: Summary

Bundle up before heading off to school this morning as wind-chill readings will be well down into the single digits to around zero this morning. Scattered flurries also are possible before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 29 degrees.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 13 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

2. New lane closures on I-74 set to begin today

+6 
i-74 logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that lane closures on Interstate 74 in Rock Island County will begin today.

The lane closure will be on I-74 eastbound/southbound under the Avenue of the Cities bridge and is scheduled to be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

A complete closure of I-74 eastbound/southbound will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and last until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic will be detoured utilizing the Avenue of the Cities on and off ramps while workers perform bridge beam repairs.

3. Veterans Memorial Parkway nearing completion

+6 
Veterans Memorial Parkway
Buy Now

This section of Veterans Memorial Parkway west of Jersey Ridge Road opened in December 2013. When complete the $25.5 million east-west thoroughfare will run from Brady Street to Forest Grove Road.

The Veterans Memorial Parkway project is nearing completion. The roundabout at Jersey Ridge and Veterans Memorial should be open by the end of the month.

In this stage of the project paving will be finished, signs and traffic lines installed, and a center turn lane installed on Jersey Ridge south of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Following the opening of the roadway, additional finish work will continue into the spring of 2019. This work will include: sidewalks, the recreational trail, finish grading, and grass.

The center turn lane installation will include intermittent closures at Cromwell Circle and E. 65th Street where they intersect with Jersey Ridge Road while paving is performed. Affected residents will be advised when paving installation will impact access.

Drivers anxious for the opening, but curious about how the roundabout will work, will enjoy this informational video.  

4. Scott County Humane Society helps with rescue of 170 dogs from puppy mill

+6 
Puppy mill rescue

Representatives from the Humane Society of Scott County helped Monday with an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescue of 170 dogs and four cats from a “puppy mill” breeding facility near Manly, Iowa, near the north-central border of Iowa and Minnesota.

The Humane Society of Scott County helped rescue 170 dogs and four cats from a "puppy mill" in Manly, Iowa.

Emily Schneider, a spokeswoman for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, was tired and finally ready for a shower after hours of rescuing dogs the dogs.

“We worked with the Worth County Sheriff’s Department on the rescue,” she said, adding that representatives from the Humane Society of Scott County were among the 30 rescuers from all over the country who worked past nightfall to remove the animals safely from the facility.

The sheriff, she said, “tried to work with this individual for quite some time” until the situation became overwhelming to the woman who owns the property where the dogs were kept in makeshift kennels. “It got to the point where the sheriff’s office had to intervene,” Schneider said. Read more.

5. Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies

+6 
A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

FILE - In this April 16, 2002, file photo, Stan Lee, 79, creator of comic-book franchises such as "Spider-Man," "The Incredible Hulk" and "X-Men," smiles during a photo session in his office in Santa Monica, Calif. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

ICYMI: Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, has died. He was 95.

• Celebrities react to the death of Stan Lee

• Scenes from Stan Lee's long cameo career

• Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee dead at 95

Photos: Stars we lost in 2018

+37 
+37 
Stan Lee, 95
+37 
+37 
James Karen
+37 
+37 
Obit Bill Daily
+37 
+37 
Burt Reynolds
+37 
+37 
Obit Neil Simon

6. Baer flashes form of old

+6 
111118-Iowa-bb-014
Buy Now

University of Iowa’s Nicholas Baer drives the ball into the lane against the University of Green Bay Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Baer leads the Hawkeyes in plus-minus through the first two games of the season.

It had been a while since Nicholas Baer had a game like this. Like maybe a year or more.

The former Bettendorf High School star long ago endeared himself to Iowa basketball fans with his energetic, hustling, do-everything-right style. He did it enough to earn the Big Ten sixth man of the year award in the 2016-17 season but he struggled at times last season.

Slowed by an injury early in the season, he wasn’t always as energetic or efficient.

In a 93-82 victory over Green Bay on Sunday, Baer looked to be back to the form of his sophomore season. He finished with 12 points — his highest total since the last game of the 2016-17 season — and collected six rebounds and always seemed to come up with something when the Hawkeyes needed it most. Read more.

 

PHOTOS: Hawkeye Basketball

+16 
+16 
111118-Iowa-bb-001
+16 
+16 
111118-Iowa-bb-002
+16 
+16 
111118-Iowa-bb-003
+16 
+16 
111118-Iowa-bb-004
+16 
+16 
111118-Iowa-bb-005

Today's photo gallery: High school robotics teams create ornaments for Festival of Trees

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0