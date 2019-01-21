Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Martin Luther King Jr. Day to all. Do you have the day off? If not, carry on, but bundle up. It's a cold one out there this morning.

Here's the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cold, wind today; freezing rain, snow Tuesday

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to near 17 degrees by 8 p.m., then rising to around 22 degrees during the remainder of the night. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

+3 
NWS: Snow Tuesday

Tuesday snow and freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet are possible before 1 p.m. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain is possible between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. The high will be near 36 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night rain is possible before 9 p.m., rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow after 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 18 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

2. 'Blood' moon over the Quad-Cities

+3 
Lunar Eclipse

This combination photo shows the totally eclipsed moon, center, and others at the different stages during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Did you see the lunar ecilpse? Last night the moon passed into the shadow cast by Earth.  Viewers were able to see the full eclipse which entirely covered the moon for an hour and two minutes.

What’s more, the moon made its closest approach to Earth, making it a “supermoon,” meaning it appeared slightly larger in the sky. It was the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021.

3. It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in the Q-C: Pacem in Terris 1965

Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in the Q-C: Pacem in Terris 1965

Today many schools, businesses and government offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Did you know that King once visited the Quad-Cities? It was back in 1965 for the Pacem in Terris.  Listen to his speech.

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in 23 iconic images

+22 
+22 
March 22, 1956
+22 
+22 
July 2, 1964
+22 
+22 
Feb. 12, 1965
+22 
+22 
Feb. 18, 1966
+22 
+22 
March 25, 1967

4. Road work in Davenport

+3 
Road sign

Beginning Tuesday the right westbound lane of Kimberly Road will be closed between Thornwood Avenue and Pine Street for Phase 1 of the Silver Creek Streambank Stabilization Project. The lane reduction is estimated to last through  March 22. 

5. Davenport weighs future of public transportation

+3 
012019-qct-qca-transport-005

A Davenport CitiBus leaves the ground transportation center in Davenport Jan. 9.

When Davenport’s CitiBus service changed its route map more than two years ago, many riders worried the updated system would leave them out in the cold.

Then the routes changed. And with those changes came a staggering statistic the following year: On paper, there was a 50 percent drop in the number of trips that riders made on CitiBus. But city officials say those year-over-year numbers don’t paint a full picture of what’s happening with Davenport’s public transportation system.

They estimate declines were actually around 15 percent that year, determined by the amount of annual revenue collected in fares.

“While we know that there was a drop in ridership, we don’t believe it was as severe as the numbers would indicate because of the reduction in transfers,” said Nicole Gleason, Davenport’s public works director.

Now city officials say CitiBus is making slight gains in ridership, something they attribute to recent investments aimed at making riding easier. But they acknowledge challenges remain to make the service sustainable and gain riders in an age when the use of public transportation is trending the other direction. Read more.

6. It's a super match-up: Rams vs. Patriots

See key moments from 2 overtime NFL championship games

+34 
+34 
Patriots Chiefs Football
+34 
+34 
Patriots Chiefs Football
+34 
+34 
Patriots Chiefs Football
+34 
+34 
Patriots Chiefs Football
+34 
+34 
Patriots Chiefs Football

• Check out our gallery of big moments in 2 historic overtime games

Today's hot headlines

Today's photo gallery: Seventh Annual Icestravaganza

The seventh annual Icestravaganza took place, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Freight House in downtown Davenport. Artists transformed 24,000 pounds of ice blocks into amazing works of art bound by the theme the "Great American Road-Trip".

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.