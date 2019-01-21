This combination photo shows the totally eclipsed moon, center, and others at the different stages during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A good Martin Luther King Jr. Day to all. Do you have the day off? If not, carry on, but bundle up. It's a cold one out there this morning.
Here's the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Cold, wind today; freezing rain, snow Tuesday
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to near 17 degrees by 8 p.m., then rising to around 22 degrees during the remainder of the night. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday snow and freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet are possible before 1 p.m. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain is possible between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. The high will be near 36 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday night rain is possible before 9 p.m., rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow after 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 18 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
2. 'Blood' moon over the Quad-Cities
Did you see the lunar ecilpse? Last night the moon passed into the shadow cast by Earth. Viewers were able to see the full eclipse which entirely covered the moon for an hour and two minutes.
What’s more, the moon made its closest approach to Earth, making it a “supermoon,” meaning it appeared slightly larger in the sky. It was the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021.
Today many schools, businesses and government offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Did you know that King once visited the Quad-Cities? It was back in 1965 for the Pacem in Terris. Listen to his speech.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is welcomed with a kiss by his wife Coretta after leaving court in Montgomery, Ala., March 22, 1956. King was found guilty of conspiracy to boycott city buses in a campaign to desegregate the bus system, but a judge suspended his $500 fine pending appeal. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)
The Rev. Martin Luther King, third from right, head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was among national figures present on July 2, 1964, as President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Bill. From left, standing , as Johnson passes some of the 72 pens used: Rep. Roland Libonati, D-Ill; Rep. Peter Rodino, D-NJ; Rev. King; Rep. Emanuel Celler, D-NY, and Whitney Young, executive director of the National Urban League. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. King was engaged in a battle with Sheriff Jim Clark over voting rights and voter registration in Selma. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)
During a visit to a pool hall, Feb. 18, 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., campaigning in Chicago for better living conditions for African Americans, demonstrates some proficiency with a cue. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is seen here with Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, just prior to his final public appearance to address striking Memphis sanitation workers on April 4, 1968. King was assassinated later that day outside his motel room. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)
Martin Luther King, third from left, listens to a speaker during an assembly at Morehouse College, in Atlanta, GA, in 1948. King subsequently graduated from the college with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader, shakes hands with Paul Dietrich just before a bus of Freedom Riders left Montgomery, Alabama, May 24, 1961. Dietrich, ministerial student from Virginia, joined the Freedom Riders. (AP Photo)
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks to an overflow crowd in Detroit's Cobo Hall Arena on Sunday, June 24, 1963, following the Freedom March. An estimated 100,000 people paraded to the hall through downtown Detroit and gathered in the hall and overflowed outside to hear him speak. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , right, chats with Greenwood African Americans on their front porch during his door-to-door campaign, telling all African Americans to register to vote and support his Miss. Freedom Democratic party. King arrived on July 21, 1964 in Greenwood for the beginning of a 5-day tour of Mississippi towns. (AP Photo/JAB)
Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King displays pictures of three civil rights workers at news conference on Dec. 4, 1964 in New York City. The workers were slain in Mississippi the previous summer. Dr. King commended the FBI for its arrests in Mississippi on Dec. 4 in connection with the slayings. King held photos of Andrew Goodman; James Chaney; and Michael Schwerner. The three civil rights workers disappeared in Mississippi near the town of Philadelphia, northeast of Jackson. (AP Photo/ John Lindsay)
In smoke and fire from hundreds of torches, Dr. Martin Luther King arrives with his wife Coretta Scott King, to deliver the traditional address of the winner of Nobel Peace Prize at the University of Oslo's Festival Hall, Dec. 11, 1964. Behind left: Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who Dr. King especially introduced as his trusted comrade from 13 times in jail together. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the court house in Montgomery, Ala., March 17, 1965. From left: Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas, Sr., and John Lewis (partially out of frame). (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., uses a megaphone to address demonstrators assembled at the courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama, March 17, 1965 after a meeting with Sheriff Mac Butler left and other public officials. (AP Photo)
A Polish refugee Jozef Mlot-Mroz of Salem, Mass., showed up at the originating point of a civil rights march led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., carrying a sign denouncing King in Boston, April 23, 1965. Assistant parade marshals gathered around him arm-in-arm and quickly isolated Mroz. (AP Photo)
The Rev. Martin Luther King, integration leader, addresses a crowd on a street in Lakeview, New York May 12, 1965. The Nobel Prize winner arrived in the day from Atlanta, Ga., for a whirlwind tour of Nassau County to advance the cause of African Americans in that area. (AP Photo)
Neshoba County Deputy Sheriff Cecil Price, left, halts a civil rights march at the Neshoba County Courthouse in Philadelphia led by Dr. Martin Luther King, right, and the Rev. Ralph Abernathy of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, June 21, 1966. The march was held in memory of three civil rights workers killed in 1963 in Neshoba County. (AP Photo)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with other civil rights leaders on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 3, 1968, a day before he was assassinated at approximately the same place. From left are Hosea Williams, Jesse Jackson, King, and Ralph Abernathy. The 39-year-old Nobel Laureate was the proponent of non-violence in the 1960's American civil rights movement. King is honored with a national U.S. holiday celebrated in January. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)
A brace of plow mules draws the farm wagon bearing the casket of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., along the funeral procession route in Atlanta, Ga., April 9, 1968. The civil rights leader was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel when he was killed by a rifle bullet on April 4, 1968. James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the killing and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. He died in prison in 1998. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tells a press conference in Chicago, March 24, 1967 that civil rights demonstrations in Chicago “…will be on a much more massive scale than last summer.” King said marches will include some by African American pupils to all-white schools. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)
Beginning Tuesday the right westbound lane of Kimberly Road will be closed between Thornwood Avenue and Pine Street for Phase 1 of the Silver Creek Streambank Stabilization Project. The lane reduction is estimated to last through March 22.
5. Davenport weighs future of public transportation
When Davenport’s CitiBus service changed its route map more than two years ago, many riders worried the updated system would leave them out in the cold.
Then the routes changed. And with those changes came a staggering statistic the following year: On paper, there was a 50 percent drop in the number of trips that riders made on CitiBus. But city officials say those year-over-year numbers don’t paint a full picture of what’s happening with Davenport’s public transportation system.
They estimate declines were actually around 15 percent that year, determined by the amount of annual revenue collected in fares.
“While we know that there was a drop in ridership, we don’t believe it was as severe as the numbers would indicate because of the reduction in transfers,” said Nicole Gleason, Davenport’s public works director.
Now city officials say CitiBus is making slight gains in ridership, something they attribute to recent investments aimed at making riding easier. But they acknowledge challenges remain to make the service sustainable and gain riders in an age when the use of public transportation is trending the other direction. Read more.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A player runs into Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Mahomes was sacked by New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates with he NFC trophy after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) celebrates in the locker room after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game, against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks prepares to make a catch ahead of New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New Orleans Saints' Ted Ginn catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Lamarcus Joyner during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) leaves the field after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Sam Shields right, and Los Angeles Rams Cory Littleton (58) celebrate after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein reacts after his game-winning field goal in overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) celebrate in the locker room after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game, against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the locker room with broadcaster Terry Bradshaw after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches his players during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams against New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The seventh annual Icestravaganza took place, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Freight House in downtown Davenport. Artists transformed 24,000 pounds of ice blocks into amazing works of art bound by the theme the "Great American Road-Trip".