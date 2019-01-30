A good Wednesday to all. Let me be the first person to ask, "Is it cold enough for you?" Most, if not all, area schools are closed today while many offices also are closed with many organizations canceling or postponing meetings on what could be a record-setting day for wind-chill.
1. Yes, it's that bad
It says -24 degrees with a wind chill of -53 degrees on the National Weather Service's website. And it's every bit of that.
The NWS Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to the warning, life threatening wind chills will carry into Thursday.
"Near historic cold and life threatening wind chills are expected over the entire area through Thursday morning. The coldest temperatures since 1996 combined with wind are expected to push wind chills into the range of 30 below to 60 below zero.
"In addition to the dangerous cold, areas of blowing snow will create hazardous travel in open and rural areas through early this morning. This could create a life-threatening situation if your vehicle becomes disabled."
Summary
• WHAT: Life-threatening wind chills of 30 below to near 60 below zero through Thursday morning. The coldest wind chills will generally be north of Interstate 80. Blowing snow is also expected early this morning, especially along and north of Interstate 80.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: Until 10 a.m., Thursday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind-chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
Today will be sunny and cold with a high near -15 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -50 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around -28 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -45 degrees.
Thursday snow is likely after noon with a high near 3 degree and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday night brings a 40 percent chance of snow before midnight and a low around 0.
A number of activities and meetings are being canceled or postponed because of the forecasted cold weather.
3. How will Q-C schools make up snow days?
Facing some of the coldest and most dangerous wind chills in decades, most Quad-City area schools have been forced to delay, dismiss early or outright cancel school in the second half of January.
For most districts, canceling school means extending the school year further into the summer.
In Iowa, district school boards vote to either measure their school year by 1,080 hours of instruction — like Davenport and Pleasant Valley — or by 180 days, like Bettendorf. Measuring by hours instead of days adds some flexibility when schools elect to delay start times or release early. Read more.
4. No mail delivery today because of the cold
Mail services have been temporarily suspended by the U.S. Postal Service in Iowa and western Illinois as the Midwest braces for dangerously low temperatures that are expected to worsen in the Quad-Cities over the next two days.
Mail will not be delivered and pick-ups will not be made from businesses, collection boxes or residences on Wednesday, Kristy Anderson, a spokeswoman for the post office. Retail services at post office locations were scheduled to remain open during the service interruption, but they could be limited in some areas. Read more.
5. Bon Iver to play at the soon-to-open Rust Belt in East Moline
Less than two months after The Rust Belt opens its doors, the East Moline music venue is set to host the indie folk band Bon Iver.
Known for songs such as "Skinny Love,” Bon Iver will play a concert on April 6 at the soon-to-open venue, booking manager Sean Moeller announced Tuesday.
Bon Iver’s show in the Quad-Cities is part of an eight-city tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on March 27 and wraps up less than two weeks later in Detroit on April 8.
Moeller said the show is a big deal for The Rust Belt, which has the capacity of 4,000 people and is being built in a former industrial space at 1201 7th St., East Moline. Read more.