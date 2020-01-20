Rick's Six: Cold, lane closures on River Drive, farm show, and SAG Awards

A good, but frigid, Martin Luther King Day to all. Bundle up if you are heading out today. You'll wish you had.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Wind chills in negative double digits
There's a chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 4 degrees and a wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday night will see increasing clouds with a low around 18 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Quad-Citians will brace themselves against the cold once again while bitter temperatures stick around for the beginning of the work week.
2. Lane closure on River Drive
There will be a traffic change on River Drive in Davenport beginning today. River Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd streets for installation of a new sewer line. Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes. Work is estimated to be completed by March 2.
3. Taylor Ridge woman held in connection with shot fired from deputy's gun
A Taylor Ridge woman is being held on $1 million bond in connection with an incident Friday, when a deputy's gun discharged during a struggle.
Amber Summers, 34, of Taylor Ridge, is being held in Rock Island County Jail on charges of disarming a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Here's what happened, according to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff's Department:
A deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived. he saw two people flee.
The deputy chased them and caught up with a woman who resisted arrest. During a struggle, she tried to disarm the deputy, and a single shot was fired from his gun.
Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.
A male suspect remains at large.
The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about this incident to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
4. The Mississippi River is high, so why not raise the rollers?
The Mississippi River is high. Again.
Already we're being warned of an "enhanced risk" of spring flooding. As a result, several readers have written to ask why the rollers at Lock & Dam 15 in Davenport/Rock Island aren't being raised to give the excess water a path out of town.
One reader accused the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of maintaining extra-high river levels for financial reasons. The Mississippi River is being held back to an artificially high level, the reader said, because officials at the Corps don't want to blow their budget on dredging the silted-in areas of our pool.
While it's true that the Corps must, by Congressional order, maintain a channel depth of 9 feet, the agency is not creating flooding. And the Corps does raise the rollers when water reaches a certain depth.
The skeptics' point of view makes a certain amount of sense, though.
"At some point, they do lift the gates, and it's a free-flowing river," said Jessica Brooks, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities. "In fact, in this year's flood, the gates were up longer than ever.
"But the gates aren't holding that much water back — not enough to impact flooding. People think that sounds intuitive, but it's not." Read more.