Rick's Six: Cold, lane closures on River Drive, farm show, and SAG Awards

1/20/20

A good, but frigid, Martin Luther King Day to all. Bundle up if you are heading out today. You'll wish you had.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wind chills in negative double digits

There's a chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 4 degrees and a wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday night will see increasing clouds with a low around 18 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Lane closure on River Drive

There will be a traffic change on River Drive in Davenport beginning today. River Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd streets for installation of a new sewer line. Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes. Work is estimated to be completed by March 2.