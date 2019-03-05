A good Tuesday to all. It will be a little warmer today with another winter snow event heading our way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Wind chills keep things blustery
Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 18 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will send wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region:
"Snow will spread over the area, especially south of U.S. 30 Thursday and continue into Thursday night. At this time, it appears snow may accumulate 2 to 4 inches south of Interstate 80 with lighter amounts to the north. In addition, as the snow ends a period of freezing drizzle is expected Thursday night. A light glaze of ice is possible. "A strong storm is forecast to impact the Midwest Saturday and Sunday. This storm is likely to bring mainly rain to the area Saturday, followed by a change to snow Sunday. Heavy rains and flooding concerns are the main threat with this storm. It is too early to determine if snow will create hazardous travel on Sunday. The weekend storm system may aggravate or bring new river flooding to the area."
FILE: Ice jams are causing issues on the Rock River.
Jack Cullen
The Rock River is experiencing flooding where a flood warning for Joslin to near Lyndon is set to expire this morning.
Early today the Rock was at 12.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. One or more ice jams are occurring along this stretch of the river. Ice jams and ice action may lead to rapidly changing river levels. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning.
2. Almost time to 'Spring Forward'
While you wouldn't know it from the weather it's almost time for Quad-Citians to "spring forward."
Come Saturday night it will be time to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed for Daylight Saving Time. Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The time change also serves as a reminder to install new batteries in your NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.
3. Davenport schools prepare to report to budget review committee
J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
After overspending authorized funds for three years in a row, the Davenport School District likely won't be getting any extra help from the state as they try to make up their $13 million deficit.
The state department of education is recommending the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) accept the progress report and table the district’s request for modified supplemental amount, said Claudia Wood, Davenport schools' chief financial officer.
Read more. 4. Bettendorf superintendent's contract won't be automatically renewed
Bettendorf School Superintendent Mike Raso gives a presentation Jan. 2018 on the facilities plan during a meeting at Bettendorf Performing Arts Center.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The Bettendorf School Board unanimously agreed not to automatically extend Superintendent Mike Raso's contract, but he will serve at least one more year as superintendent.
The board took action Monday night at its committee-of-the-whole meeting. Raso’s contract would have renewed automatically for another year if the board took no action before March 15.
He was named superintendent in 2016 and has been with the district since 2008.
Read more. 5. Hawkeyes almost guaranteed to be sixth seed in Big Ten tourney
Iowa forward Tyler Cook is fouled by Rutgers' Eugene Omoruyi, right, during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
AP
This pretty much sums up the way this Big Ten basketball season has gone.
With less than a week remaining in the regular season and only a handful of games to be played, not a single team is locked into a specific seed for next week’s Big Ten tournament.
Three teams still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. The No. 7 through 13 seeds are a total quagmire with an almost limitless number of scenarios.
One of the few teams we can pencil in with a high degree of probability, if not absolute certainty, is Iowa. The Hawkeyes are very, very likely to be the No. 6 seed when things get under way in Chicago next week.
Read more.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with forward Nicholas Baer, right, during a senior day ceremony before an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. McCaffery is serving a two-games suspension for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following a 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer fights for a rebound with Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson, right, during the first half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, left, reacts with his brother teammate Michael Baer after fouling out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a hug from teammate Jordan Bohannon (3) after fouling out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Rutgers guard Geo Baker fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket past Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Rutgers guard Geo Baker grabs a rebound in front of Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) passes around Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) and Nicholas Baer, right, during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City. Rutgers won 86-72.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook is fouled by Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Rutgers guard Geo Baker drives past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound over Rutgers center Myles Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound over Rutgers center Myles Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) talks with acting head coach Andrew Francis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6. Election Day in Bettendorf
Bettendorf City Hall
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
BONUS 6. Today's trending headlines Today's photo gallery: Iowa Boys High School Basketball Tournament Monday at the Iowa Boys High School Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. Final: Van Meter 43, Dike-New Hartford 32. Final: Rock Valley 61, South Hamilton 73. Final: Boyden-Hull 61, Regina, Iowa City 56. Final: Montezuma 78, Bishop Garrigan-Algona 65. Final: Alburnett 55, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54. Final: Remsen St. Mary's 58, Clinton Prince of Peace 55. Final: Grand View Christian 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-005
Sioux Central's Jake Hanson (24) drives in to the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-011
Sioux Central's Ben Hargens (33) drives into the lane to get a shot off over two Alburnett defenders during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-011
Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix (24) gets under the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-009
Rock Valley's Brayton Van Kekerix (10) looks to get inside past South Hamilton's Doran Lutjen (11) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-002
Sioux Central's Caleb Rock (3) brings the ball up the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-012
Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix (24) drives along the baseline to get under the basket during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-014
Sioux Central's Ben Hargens (33) lays the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-009
Sioux Central's Hunter Decker (11) gets a jump shot off over several Alburnett defenders during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-004
Sioux Central's Prestan Samson (21) puts the ball up under the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-007
Sioux Central's Hunter Decker (11) drives into the lane during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-003
Sioux Central's Logan Grote (23) brings the ball up the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-010
Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix (24) puts up a jump shot during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-008
Sioux Central's Jake Hanson (24) gets a three point shot off over Alburnett's Austin Huber (32) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-001
Sioux Central's Blake Cavanaugh (4) calls out a play as he brings the ball up the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Alburnett at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-012
Sioux Central's Hunter Decker (11) puts up a three pointer over Alburnett's Hunter Caves (34) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-006
Sioux Central's Prestan Samson (21) gets a jump shot off over several Alburnett defenders during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-SiouxCentral-Alburnett-013
Sioux Central's Blake Cavanaugh (4) drives in under the basket to put the ball up during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-005
Dike-New Hartford's Tim Koop (2) drives in under the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-009
Boyden-Hull's Tanner Te Slaa (35) puts the ball up under Regina Catholic's Scotty Arendt (21) for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-005
Boyden-Hull's Keyton Moser (55) looks to pass the ball under the basket during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Regina at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-004
Rock Valley's JT Van't Hul (20) looks to move the ball inside during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-008
Rock Valley's JT Van't Hul (20) scrambles to recover a loose ball against South Hamilton's Cole Berg (5) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-007
Rock Valley's JT Van't Hul (20) puts the ball up over South Hamilton's Cade Balvanz (30) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-006
Rock Valley's Brayton Van Kekerix (10) looks to pass the ball inside past South Hamilton's Quinton Grove (15) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-006
Dike-New Hartford's Dane Fuller (22) takes it to the basket for two points on a fast break away during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-002
Dike-New Hartford's Cade Fuller (3) looks to pass the ball inside past Van Meter's Anthony Potthoff (20) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-008
Boyden-Hull's Spencer Te Slaa (23) goes into the lane to put the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Regina at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-004
Boyden-Hull's Beau De Jongh (11) puts the ball up under the basket over Regina Catholic's Ashton Cook (24) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-002
Rock Valley's Bryson Van Grootheest (42) drives into the lane to the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-003
Boyden-Hull's Beau De Jongh (11) covers Regina Catholic's Luke Stein (35) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-008
Dike-New Hartford's head coach Greg Moore talks to his team after the first quarter of Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-003
Dike-New Hartford's Colton Harberts (42) takes a shot over Van Meter's Ryan Schmitt (50) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-007
Regina Catholic's Scotty Arendt (21) goes high as Boyden-Hull's Carter Francis (10) looks to pass the ball during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-001
Rock Valley's Brayton Van Kekerix (10) pushes past South Hamilton's Sam Lewis (10) to the basket during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-001
Dike-New Hartford's Tim Koop (2) drives the ball up the court on a fast break away during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-006
Boyden-Hull's Andrew Frick (24) goes over the top of Regina Catholic's Luke Stein (35) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-005
Rock Valley's Eric Salazar (34) looks to move past South Hamilton's Logan Peters (14) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-002
Boyden-Hull's Andrew Frick (24) defends against Regina Catholic's Masen Miller (12) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-007
Dike-New Hartford's Cade Fuller (3) gets a jumper off during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Van Meter at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-DikeNewHartford-VanMeter-004
Dike-New Hartford's Dane Fuller (22) is fouled by Van Meter's Chris Schreck (34) during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-RockValley-SouthHamilton-003
Rock Valley's Elliot Van Kekerix (24) drives into the lane during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-Bishop-Montezuma006
Bishop Garrigan's TJ Schnurr (23), right drives in under the basket against Montezuma's Eddie Burgess (23) during Monday's IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma015
Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel (33) dumps the ball inside past Montezuma's Hunter Ray (10) during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma013
Bishop Garrigan's Tristan Ferguson (3) put up the ball for three points during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game against Montezuma at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma008
Bishop Garrigan's Tristan Ferguson (3) looks to pass the ball inside during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game against Montezum at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-BoydenHull-Regina-001
Boyden-Hull's Keyton Moser (55) drives in under the basket to put the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against Regina, Iowa City at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
030419-Bishop-Montezuma002
Bishop Garrigan's Brad Capesius (2) defends against Montezuma's Trey Shearer (13) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma003
Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel (33) puts the ball up over Montezuma's Hunter Ray (10) and Brayden Arendt (2) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma004
Bishop Garrigan's TJ Schnurr (23) blocks a shot from Montezuma's Nolan Havran (4) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma010
Bishop Garrigan's Cade Winkel (00) defends against Montezuma's Nolan Havran (4) during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma001
Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel (33) puts the ball up over Montezuma's Hunter Ray (10) during the first half of the IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma016
Bishop Garrigan's John Capesius (32) defends against Montezuma's Trey Shearer (13) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma005
Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel (33) tips the shot from Montezuma's Hunter Ray (10) during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma012
Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel (33) comes from behind the basket to pu the ball up during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game against Montezuma at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma011
Montezuma's Trey Shearer (13) is covered under the basket during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma009
Bishop Garrigan's TJ Schnurr (23) gets a jumper off during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game against Montezum at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma007
Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel (33) jams the ball in the basket during the first half of the IHSAA’s Class 1A game against Montezuma at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-Bishop-Montezuma014
Bishop Garrigan's TJ Schnurr (23) put up the ball for three points during the IHSAA’s Class 1A game against Montezuma at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-011
St. Mary, Remsen's Spencer Schorg (10) looks to pass the ball inside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against St. Marys, Remsen at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-003
Prince of Peace's Kaidion Larson (10), left defends against St. Mary, Remsen's Blaine Harpenau (14) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-010
Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43) blocks a shot under the basket from St. Mary, Remsen's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-012
St. Mary, Remsen's Spencer Schorg (10) puts up a jumper for two points during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Prince of Peace, Clinton at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-013
Remsen's St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt, right, grabs a rebound from Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller during Monday's Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-004
Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43), right blocks a shot under the basket from St. Mary, Remsen's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-014
St. Mary, Remsen's Brady Homan (55) puts a shot up over Prince of Peace's Patrick Mulholland (11) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-005
Prince of Peace's Michael Matthew (50) looks to pass the ball from under St. Mary, Remsen's Austin Jensen (32) during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-015
St. Mary, Remsen's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) drives the ball inside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Prince of Peace, Clinton at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-002
St. Mary, Remsen's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against St. Marys, Remsen at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-001
St. Mary, Remsen's Spencer Schorg (10), left defends against Prince of Peace's Kaidion Larson (10) during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-009
St. Mary, Remsen's Skyler Waldschmitt (24) drives past Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller (43) to put the basket up for two points during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday, March 4, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-008
Prince of Peace's Payton Schnier (1) defends a Remsen St. Mary ballhandler during Monday's Class 1A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-006
Prince of Peace's Kaidion Larson drives in for a basket over Remsen St. Mary's Austin Jensen (32) during Monday's Class 1A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Larson led Prince of Peace with 16 points.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, QUAD-CITY TIMES
030419-PrincPeace-StMarys-007
Clinton Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller leads a fast break after grabbing a rebound during Monday's Class 1A game against Remsen St. Mary's at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. St. Mary's pulled out a 58-55 win.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, QUAD-CITY TIMES
