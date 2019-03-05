Try 3 months for $3

A good Tuesday to all. It will be a little warmer today with another winter snow event heading our way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wind chills keep things blustery

NWS: Today

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 18 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will send wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

• Below normal temps to continue, snow possible Thursday

NWS: Snow

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region: "Snow will spread over the area, especially south of U.S. 30 Thursday and continue into Thursday night. At this time, it appears snow may accumulate 2 to 4 inches south of Interstate 80 with lighter amounts to the north. In addition, as the snow ends a period of freezing drizzle is expected Thursday night. A light glaze of ice is possible.

"A strong storm is forecast to impact the Midwest Saturday and Sunday. This storm is likely to bring mainly rain to the area Saturday, followed by a change to snow Sunday. Heavy rains and flooding concerns are the main threat with this storm. It is too early to determine if snow will create hazardous travel on Sunday. The weekend storm system may aggravate or bring new river flooding to the area."

ice jams

FILE: Ice jams are causing issues on the Rock River.

The Rock River is experiencing flooding where a flood warning for Joslin to near Lyndon is set to expire this morning.

Early today the Rock was at 12.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. One or more ice jams are occurring along this stretch of the river. Ice jams and ice action may lead to rapidly changing river levels. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning.

2. Almost time to 'Spring Forward'

Time

While you wouldn't know it from the weather it's almost time for Quad-Citians to "spring forward."

Come Saturday night it will be time to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed for Daylight Saving Time.  Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The time change also serves as a reminder to install new batteries in your NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.

3. Davenport schools prepare to report to budget review committee

011519-JB-Young-002

J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.

After overspending authorized funds for three years in a row, the Davenport School District likely won't be getting any extra help from the state as they try to make up their $13 million deficit.

The state department of education is recommending the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) accept the progress report and table the district’s request for modified supplemental amount, said Claudia Wood, Davenport schools' chief financial officer. Read more.

4. Bettendorf superintendent's contract won't be automatically renewed

010818-Bettendorf-Facilities-001

Bettendorf School Superintendent Mike Raso gives a presentation Jan. 2018 on the facilities plan during a meeting at Bettendorf Performing Arts Center.

The Bettendorf School Board unanimously agreed not to automatically extend Superintendent Mike Raso's contract, but he will serve at least one more year as superintendent.

The board took action Monday night at its committee-of-the-whole meeting. Raso’s contract would have renewed automatically for another year if the board took no action before March 15.

He was named superintendent in 2016 and has been with the district since 2008. Read more.

5. Hawkeyes almost guaranteed to be sixth seed in Big Ten tourney

Rutgers Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Tyler Cook is fouled by Rutgers' Eugene Omoruyi, right, during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.

This pretty much sums up the way this Big Ten basketball season has gone.

With less than a week remaining in the regular season and only a handful of games to be played, not a single team is locked into a specific seed for next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Three teams still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. The No. 7 through 13 seeds are a total quagmire with an almost limitless number of scenarios.

One of the few teams we can pencil in with a high degree of probability, if not absolute certainty, is Iowa. The Hawkeyes are very, very likely to be the No. 6 seed when things get under way in Chicago next week. Read more.

6. Election Day in Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall

Bettendorf City Hall

Here's 4 things to know about today's special election in Bettendorf.

BONUS 6. Today's trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Iowa Boys High School Basketball Tournament

Monday at the Iowa Boys High School Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. Final: Van Meter 43, Dike-New Hartford 32. Final: Rock Valley 61, South Hamilton 73. Final: Boyden-Hull 61, Regina, Iowa City 56. Final: Montezuma 78, Bishop Garrigan-Algona 65. Final: Alburnett 55, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54. Final: Remsen St. Mary's 58, Clinton Prince of Peace 55. Final: Grand View Christian 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51

