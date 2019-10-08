A good Tuesday to all. Enjoy today as temperatures will take a slide later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. High in the low 70s
Today will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.
A cold front is expected to move through the region later in the week with an overnight low Friday in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Flood warnings remain in effect for area rivers. Here's the latest river conditions.
• Mississippi River at Rock Island. Flood stage: 15 feet. Currently: 16.7 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 16.8 feet this morning, then begin falling.
• Rock River in Moline. Flood stage. 12 feet. Currently: 14.01 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 14 feet this morning, then begin falling. Additional rises are possible after Sunday.
• Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt. Flood stage 11 feet. Currently: 11.8 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 12.2 feet Friday morning then fall below flood stage Monday morning. Additional rises are possible after Sunday.
• Cedar River in Conesville. Flood stage 11 feet. Currently: 13.34 feet. Forecast: Expected to rise to 13.7 feet tonight, then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
2. Concrete will replace pavers on Davenport's Fairmount Street
Work has begun to replace a section of permeable paving on Davenport's Fairmount Street that has not performed as envisioned when it was installed during 2016 to reduce flooding from stormwater runoff.
Langman Construction, of Rock Island, received a bid of $300,000 to replace a 400-foot section of roadway with concrete, south of West Central Park Avenue to Lombard Street, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the city, said.
Work began Oct. 2 and should be finished by the end of November.
The permeable paving — pavers installed with small gaps between them to allow water to run down into the sub-surface, rather than sheet off or pool — has sunk, creating gaps on either side of the permeable section where it meets up with the concrete road, Kay said.
The problem was that the project was under-engineered, she said. "It wasn't robust enough to withstand the amount of traffic that the road gets, and there is a structural support issue with the soil below," she said.
That stretch of Fairmount carries an average of 8,500 vehicles daily, according to Iowa Department of Transportation data, she said. This includes trucks and buses. Read more.
3. Teachers, supporters pack Bettendorf School Board meeting to show solidarity, urge safe work environment
At first, there was just a small block of attendees wearing red in the back. But by the time the Bettendorf School Board meeting began Monday night, 50 people were dressed in “red for ed” to show their support for educators.
There weren’t enough seats: Many stood in a line at the back, and a few peered around a doorway. A handful sat cross-legged on the floor.
Before the meeting, Michelle Bruty, a counselor at the middle school, said they were wearing red in support of all staff and for “one teacher in particular,” given some difficult situations with student behavior recently.
Last week, a Bettendorf Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a student, a staff member, and a school resource officer who intervened. Director Andrew Champion noted the incident in the board reports during the committee of the whole meeting. Typically, there is no time for public comment at COW meetings, but Director Gordon Staley noted the size of the crowd and requested there be time for them to speak during the Bettendorf Education Association report. Read more.
4. Davenport police officer injured in W. Locust Street crash
A Davenport police officer was taken to a local hospital Monday after a crash involving a police cruiser and a mini-van.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at West Locust Street and Jebens Avenue, according to a news release from the police department.
The preliminary investigation suggested the minivan pulled out of Jebens Avenue and struck the No. 808 police SUV as it traveled west in the 2800 block of W. Locust.
The officer was transported by Medic to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported on scene. Iowa State Patrol is following up on the incident.
5. Walter Braud resigns as chief judge of 14th Judicial Circuit
Walter Braud has resigned as the chief judge of Illinois' 14th Judicial Circuit, effective Monday. Braud will remain on the job as a judge but will no longer serve as chief judge.
He had announced Friday that he plans to retire in 2020.
Braud said he made the decision after his son fell this weekend and fractured his ankle.
His son will have to have surgery and will need care afterward. The surgery has to be performed in Minnesota, where his son lives, for several reasons, including insurance requirements.
Braud said he will have to be in Minnesota to help his son, who is single. The judge could not say for sure how long he will be away. Read more.
6 Colona murder victim remembered as a listener and a neighborly friend
Tammy Havemann spent last Tuesday night with Marcie Snyder doing "the usual."
"I went over to Marcie's to — I don't know what you want to call it, maybe — hang out," Havemann said. "We had become friends over the course of the last year, and we got close.
"It wasn't hard to get close with Marcie. What made her unique, to me, was the way she cared about her friends. She loved her friends and family. She always had dinner with some family members Wednesday night. Always. Every Wednesday. She'd pick up her mother, Evelyn, and take her out. Evelyn is 94."
But Snyder didn't get the chance to spend last Wednesday, Oct. 2 with her mother. She did not eat dinner with any of her five sisters or two brothers.
Colona Police found the 51-year-old dead in her home at 1140 Oak Drive, Colona about 5:40 a.m. last Wednesday. Steven Scott, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Scott and Snyder were in a relationship.
After Snyder's Sunday visitation, Havemann and her husband, Ken, said they were "beyond shocked" by Wednesday's news. Nate Thompson, who knew Snyder and Scott for about eight years, said the couple's tight-knit circle of friends is grieving for the loss of some of the glue that bound them all together. Read more.
