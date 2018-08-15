A good Wednesday to all. Cooler temps will prevail over the Quad-Cities today along with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A cooler Quad-Cities
Today will can expected scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Quad-City region. It will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight scattered showers are possible before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday will see a slight chance of showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
For Thursday night there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
2. Sweet corn ice cream? Davenport shop scoops up unique flavors
Earlier this summer, a Port Byron farmer dropped off a truckload of sweet corn on the doorstep of Here’s The Scoop in the Village of East Davenport.
And by mid-September — probably — the shop’s crop of sweet corn ice cream will run out. Yes, sweet corn ice cream, which tastes just like its source, has proved popular. Here’s The Scoop owner and ice cream maker Chevelle Sampson has fielded plenty of curious questions about the flavor.
But it’s not the only unexpected offering at Here’s The Scoop, where 18 flavors of hard-packed ice cream are on tap at a time, ranging from Dark Chocolate Praline to Watermelon Sorbet to Lavender to Key Lime Pie to Goat Cheese & Roasted Cherries. Read more.
3. High school football season is near ... and we've got you covered
Unless you are Midland, we're just more than a week out from kicking off the 2018 high school football season in the Quad-Cities. Midland is the only team in the Quad-City Times circulation area slated to play a Week 0 game. The Eagles welcome Lone Tree to Wyoming for the season opener Friday night in an eight-player contest.
As for everybody else, the season commences Thursday, Aug. 23 or Friday, Aug. 24.
The Thursday night game features Muscatine and Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium. Yes, the new field turf will be ready as the crew had more than 30 yards of it installed as of Tuesday morning.
The Times has received some emails in the past several days inquiring about season previews for each team.
In recent years, we've featured one or two teams each day leading up to the opener. This year, we're packaging them all together in a 20-page high school football preview section scheduled to inserted into the Thursday, Aug. 23 edition of the Times.
It will include an article, capsule, schedule and photos for each of the 13 metro programs — Assumption, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley along with Alleman, Moline, Rock Island and United Township. We'll also preview Ryan Streets' first season as Central DeWitt's head coach. Read more.
4. Association's 'teacher re-store' provides first-time teachers with supplies
There was a rush to get in to the “teacher re-store” early Tuesday — a scene that’s the academic equivalent of a Black Friday scramble at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.
Except that, while customers left with their arms full of books, games and puzzles, no money changed hands in the makeshift boutique at Lincoln Fundamental School, 318 E 7th St., Davenport.
The Davenport Education Association operates this supply store to help new teachers stock their classrooms with supplies. By 10 a.m. Tuesday, 20 teachers, along with mentors, had visited.
The re-store is stocked with donations and purchases from the community and offers items to new teachers for free or at a greatly discounted price. Read more.
5. Volunteer board questions Davenport's process of hiring new parks director
A majority of the all-volunteer Davenport Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is frustrated about the lack of involvement it had in the city's recent hiring of a new director.
On July 19, City Administrator Corri Spiegel announced Rock Island native Chad Dyson would replace Scott Hock to lead the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department.
Several members of the 11-person board said they did not play enough of a role in the hiring process. During their monthly meeting Tuesday, they expressed their concerns in Dyson's presence. Read more.
6. Mayor invites civil rights commission, area stakeholders to talk changes
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has invited members of the city's civil rights commission and area stakeholders to meet about a proposed change to the commission that has spurred dissent among area residents in recent weeks.
In a letter sent to commissioners Monday, the mayor said the discussion “ideally” would include civil rights commissioners, aldermen and representatives of community stakeholder groups. Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, has volunteered to help with the talks, the mayor said.
The mayor’s invitation comes after council members last week voted to stall a proposal that would take away administrative oversight from the city’s civil rights commission and place that power with a three-member governing board led by aldermen. The proposed law also outlines a path for the city to hire outside attorneys to handle the legal side of civil rights complaints, a process that is currently done in-house by employees on the city payroll. Read more.
BONUS SIX: ICYMI Temporary closure of 19th Street in Moline
We mentioned it Tuesday as a heads up, but the closing actually begins this morning so be alert to changing traffic patterns.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will temporarily close northbound 19th Street from 27th Street to south of Avenue of the Cities. The work is anticipated to be completed by 10 p.m. Westbound I-74 traffic exiting at 19th Street will still be able to travel north on 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities.
Northbound 19th Street from Avenue of the Cities to 12th Avenue remains closed through the end of the 2018 construction season.
• I-74 traffic shift in Moline
Also beginning today, traffic on westbound and eastbound I-74 south of Avenue of the Cities will be shifted to the newly constructed inside (median) lanes. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours. The new traffic pattern will be in place through the fall.
The I-74 exit to Avenue of the Cities will remain open, however, the exit lane will be extended farther than the existing configuration. Drivers should pay close attention to directional signage.
The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project is expected to be completed in 2021.
Today's photo gallery: A teacher's Re-Store
A teacher “re-store” has been set up on the second floor of Lincoln Fundamental School, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 for new teachers or others who want to stock their classrooms. This is the fourth year that members of the Davenport Education Association (teachers union) have been invited to “shop” for their classrooms.