A good Monday to all. A very comfortable day is on tap for the Quad-Cities which will give us another chance to dry out after last week's heavy rains.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
2. Area flooding continues through the week
Area rivers are experiencing flooding — and as one would expect — also are under National Weather Service flood warnings.
Here's the latest:
• A Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15 continues until Thursday morning. The Mississippi is holding steady at 15.4 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to hover around 15.4 feet through this afternoon then begin falling. It should fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
• A Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline until Sunday morning. The Rock is at 13.7 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
• A Flood Warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is at 13.9 feet and slowly rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 14 feet by this evening, then begin falling.
• A Flood Warning for the Cedar River near Conesville until Sunday. The Cedar is at 15.5 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 15.9 feet Tuesday evening then fall below flood stage by Sunday.
• A Flood Warning for the Iowa River at Columbus Junction until Saturday evening. The Iowa is at 22.7 feet and falling. Flood stage is 19 feet. The Iowa is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening.
3. Area road work updates
• Road closes in Whiteside County for railroad crossing repairs: The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Garden Plain Road about one-half mile west of Morrison will be closed to through traffic beginning today, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for the Union Pacific Railroad to make repairs to their crossing. Work is expected to be completed by Friday.
Drivers are asked to be alert for the road closure and use alternate roadways when traveling in this area. Please reduce speed and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
• In Davenport: River Drive has been re-opened at Gaines Street.
Beginning today there will be lane reductions on Jersey Ridge Road between Cromwell Circle and E. 65th Street in addition to the current closure of the intersection. The lane reductions are necessary for widening, shoulder removal, and installation of a center turn lane as part of the Veterans Memorial Parkway project. The detour remains Eastern Aveanue, to E. 53rd Street, to Elmore Avenue.
Also, the Jersey Ridge Road overpass at I-80 remains closed for repairs following a semi crash on the overpass. The IDOT is repairing the overpass which should be completed by the end of September.
4. Moline police chief cited for OWI, speeding
Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock was cited Friday for OWI and speeding after an Iowa State Patrol trooper stopped him Friday evening.
The stop, for speeding, was around 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. 61 in Scott County, state patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig said, though he could not provide the exact location early Sunday afternoon. As a result, Hitchcock was cited for OWI, first offense, and speeding.
Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said Sunday afternoon that Hitchcock was on paid administrative leave while the city conducts an investigation to determine if there will be disciplinary action, and, if so, to what extent. Read more.
5. Two years after move, I-74 mussels being monitored for health
Ecological Specialists, Inc. began relocating a unique and sizeable mussel bed containing approximately 450,000 mussels with a diverse populat…
A little more than two years ago, on a sunny weekday morning, divers set upon the Mississippi River near the Moline riverfront to remove tens of thousands of mussels from the footprint of the Interstate-74 bridge construction zone.
Now that construction of the span is well underway, the mussels haven't been forgotten — not the ones that were moved, nor the habitat from which they were relocated.
Approximately 140,000 mussels were relocated two years ago. It was a significant undertaking that included divers, as well as people on shore who were charged with sorting and cataloguing the mussels. The update is part of our Follow Up File. Read more.
6. 'California's got nothing' on Iowa's growing wine scene
ICYMI our Big Story from the weekend: Ben Arndt estimates it was 150 degrees atop a steel water tower in a small Kansas town when a glance toward the ground changed his life. During a break from painting and sandblasting the water tank, Arndt looked 200 feet down and saw some guys working in a vineyard.
“Well, they look like they’re having a good time,” he thought. “And I’m up here cooking like an egg.”
When he got back home to DeWitt, Arndt stopped at the Theisen's store and bought about 60 concord plants for his back yard. And they grew.
“That was the start of it,” he said.
It was the start of Tycoga Winery, which now grows 22,000 plants on 23 acres on an idyllic, lodge-like property off U.S. 61 in DeWitt. The winery, built in December 2014, serves local and traveling customers 20 varieties of wines, including several award winners. Read more.