A good Tuesday to all. The rain has passed bringing cooler temps to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Clear and cooler

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. North winds betweem 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 47 degrees.

NWS: High water

Here is the latest information on Mississippi River flooding. There is much uncertainty in how high the crests will get, but the NWS has high confidence that Major Flooding will continue or be renewed from Dubuque to Burlington.

The crests are expected this weekend in Dubuque to Bellevue. Downstream of Bellevue, the crests are expected next week. Moderate to major flooding will continue along the Mississippi River.

In the Quad-Cities, a Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15.

Early today, the river was at 18.16 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The river is expected to rise to 20.6 feet Monday morning.

At 20.7 feet, flood waters encroach the intersection of Beck Avenue, 24th Street, and Rodman Avenue on the west end of Rock Island Arsenal under the railroad bridge and may impact access to the Arsenal.

• Monitor area river levels.

2. Courthouse roof still open to the rain; trees marked for removal

042219-mda-nws-courthouse-004

One of five trees is seen marked with a red painted “X” on the grounds of the old Rock Island County courthouse Monday.

Rain poured over the Quad-Cities on Monday and presumably, also inside the historic Rock Island County courthouse

Despite requests from concerned residents to the Public Building Commission (PBC) to cover holes cut into the roof from asbestos abatement in January, the roof remains open to the elements. 

Public Building commissioners said at their April 11 meeting that steps would be taken to protect the building pending the outcome of a lawsuit to stop demolition of the 124-year-old courthouse, 210 15th St.

But nearly two weeks later, nothing has been done. Read more.

3. One year later, Davenport has reached federal compliance on special ed

011519-JB-Young-002

J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.

The Davenport School District may have a lot of work ahead to address its issues with the state, but it can celebrate a major milestone: On Monday, it met the April 23 deadline for its citation on special education — with one day to spare.

In the past year, the district reconvened the individualized education plan, or IEP, teams for 2,866 students whose special education services were out of federal compliance. The review was used to correct issues and determine if those students were owed compensatory education. Read more.

4. Maysville mayor had a .153 percent blood-alcohol test after drunken driving stop

David Byron Sindt

David Byron Sindt

David Sindt, 54, the mayor of Maysville, was held early Monday in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and making an improper left turn. 

According to Scott County Sheriff’s Department records, Iowa State Patrol arrested Sindt at 1:24 a.m. He was released at 9:22 a.m. on his own recognizance. Read more.

5. Another street closure for I-74 bridge project

Road update

The above one-night nighttime closure begins at midnight.

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Prohibited items found by TSA at Q-C Airport

Pepper spray, pocket knives and replica hand grenade? TSA officials say they find all sorts of prohibited items in carry-on luggage

