A good Tuesday to all. The rain has passed bringing cooler temps to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Clear and cooler
Today will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. North winds betweem 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 47 degrees.
Here is the latest information on Mississippi River flooding. There is much uncertainty in how high the crests will get, but the NWS has high confidence that Major Flooding will continue or be renewed from Dubuque to Burlington.
The crests are expected this weekend in Dubuque to Bellevue. Downstream of Bellevue, the crests are expected next week. Moderate to major flooding will continue along the Mississippi River.
In the Quad-Cities, a Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15.
Early today, the river was at 18.16 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The river is expected to rise to 20.6 feet Monday morning.
At 20.7 feet, flood waters encroach the intersection of Beck Avenue, 24th Street, and Rodman Avenue on the west end of Rock Island Arsenal under the railroad bridge and may impact access to the Arsenal.
Quad-Cities River Bandits employees use the partially completed ramp being constructed by Carl Bolander & Sons Co. of St. Paul, Minnesota, to access Modern Woodmen Park on Monday. The Canadian Pacific Railroad has raised the tracks along the Mississippi River near the park.
City of Davenport employees work on completing a pedestrian ramp at Modern Woodmen Park on Monday that will connect with an exterior ramp being constructed by Carl Bolander & Sons Co. of St. Paul, Minn., which is scheduled to be black topped to raise it to the level of the rail lines along the Davenport river front.
The Canadian Pacific Railroad has raised the tracks along the Mississippi River near Modern Woodmen Park seemingly higher than the 20-inches they indicated earlier this month. Davenport City officials were notified that the company would raise the height of the tracks from 7 to 20 inches through the intersections affected by Mississippi River flooding.
Sections of pre-assembled railroad track sit in the parking lot of the Freight House Farmers Market in downtown Davenport Monday April 22, 2019. Canadian Pacific Railroad has raised the tracks at intersections affected by Mississippi River flood waters.
Despite requests from concerned residents to the Public Building Commission (PBC) to cover holes cut into the roof from asbestos abatement in January, the roof remains open to the elements.
Public Building commissioners said at their April 11 meeting that steps would be taken to protect the building pending the outcome of a lawsuit to stop demolition of the 124-year-old courthouse, 210 15th St.
But nearly two weeks later, nothing has been done. Read more.
Furniture and other items from the old Rock Island County courthouse are stored inside buildings at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, including this oak desk with a handsome front but worn-out top and backside.
Rock Island County Fair Manager Gin Wray closes the door of one of the buildings where furniture and other items are being stored after being removed from the Rock Island County courthouse. The photo was taken Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in East Moline.
This small-drawer filing cabinet is one of several items that could appeal to bidders at a public auction for furniture that was removed from the Rock Island County courthouse. The date has not yet been set.
There is no shortage of metal filing cabinets from the old Rock Island County courthouse, which are among the items being stored at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. Times columnist Barb Ickes was granted access to the collection on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in East Moline.
Chairs, desks and filing cabinets make up a bulk of the furniture that was removed from the old Rock Island County courthouse. The items are being stored at the county fairgrounds as an auction date is set.
Many of the items removed from the old Rock Island County courthouse bear markings from their past. A public auction is being planned for the sale of pieces now in storage at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.
3. One year later, Davenport has reached federal compliance on special ed
The Davenport School District may have a lot of work ahead to address its issues with the state, but it can celebrate a major milestone: On Monday, it met the April 23 deadline for its citation on special education — with one day to spare.
In the past year, the district reconvened the individualized education plan, or IEP, teams for 2,866 students whose special education services were out of federal compliance. The review was used to correct issues and determine if those students were owed compensatory education. Read more.