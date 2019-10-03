{{featured_button_text}}
A good Thursday to all. Cooler air blows into the Quad-Cities plus rising rivers and revised crests — those are the weather headlines for today. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cooler today

NWS: Main

Look for areas of drizzle and fog before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 51 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

2. Crest revised upward for Mississippi River

NWS: River

Forecasters are now expecting the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 to crest at more than two feet above flood stage.

A Flood Warning for the Mississippi is in effect until further notice.

Early today the river was at 14.32 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage today and 17.3 feet Sunday morning.

Download PDF Flood situation report

At 17 feet, water is over most of Davenport`s LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.

• The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 12.36 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 13 feet Saturday night.

At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave. from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is also affected by floodwaters.

• A Flood Warning for the Maquoketa River at Maquoketa remains in effect until Friday evening.

Early today the river was 24.92 feet and rising.  Flood stage is 24 feet. The Maquoketa is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 26.6 feet Friday morning. The river should fall below flood stage Friday evening.

At 26.0 feet, significant agricultural flooding and increasing impacts on the city of Maquoketa.

• A Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today Wapsi was 8.2 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 11.9 feet Sunday night.

This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.

Davenport implements flood plan

A portion of Davenport's flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park will be installed today. The River’s Edge, Freight House and Modern Woodmen Park will remain open for business. Crews will continue to monitor river levels and will place appropriate flood measures according to the river level. Sandbags are available to those affected by predicted river levels. Call public works at 563-326-7923 or submit a request online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/ to receive information on the location where sandbags can be picked up. 

Road closures

• South Concord Street is currently closed between River Drive and Wapello Avenue. The closure will extend to between River Drive and Utah Avenue sometime today.

• Gaines Street will be closed today south of River Drive.

• Portions of Beiderbecke Drive and Marquette Street Landing may see water over the weekend.

• Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island will be closed to the public beginning today.

• The riverfront walk will be closed between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street beginning today.

• The dock at Marquette Street Landing will remain in place; however, it will become inaccessible sometime Friday.

Area river levels

3. Woman killed in Colona; man charged with murder

100219-mda-murder-07.jpg

Police investigate a homicide at 1440 Oak Dr. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Colona, IL. Department officials announce the arrest of Steven L. Scott a 56-year-old from Colona was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

A Colona man was accused Wednesday of killing a woman.

Steven L. Scott, 56, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to county court records.

Police officers were called about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Oak Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a Colona Police Department news release. When they arrived, they found a body. Scott, who was at the scene, was arrested at that time. Read more.

Photos: Man charged with murder after domestic disturbance in Colona

4. Davenport man charged after pointing a gun at a man at a playground

Michael T. Dora

Michael T. Dora

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he pointed a gun at a man during a dispute about a video game late last month.

Michael T. Dora, 26, faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He remained in the Scott County Jail Wednesday morning.

Davenport police allege in arrest affidavits that Dora, armed with a handgun, confronted a man about a video game at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 7200 block of Hillandale Road.

The alleged victim had his child with him at a playground when the argument ensued.

The man unsuccessfully tried to get the gun away from Dora, before fleeing with his child.

Dora tried to fire at them as they fled, but the gun did not fire because the magazine had fallen out during the struggle, according to the affidavits.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to the affidavits.

Other public safety, courts headlines

5. After cuts, what's next for Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, services?

093019-qct-qca-mentalhealth-04.jpg

Dawn Shafer sits in her room for a portrait at Rhonda’s House, Iowa’s only peer-run respite center for individuals who are experiencing mental health crisis, on Monday in Dewitt. Shafer says Rhonda's House is the one place in her time of struggling with mental health where she feels there's hope for her. "The staff here are amazing. They've been through it, they listen, they don't judge you," she said. 

"We've taken 100 steps back as far as I'm concerned in providing services to those that need them. And we don't have a choice." 

Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region board chair Jack Willey said that at the end of an emergency meeting in September, when the board cut over $1 million. 

When the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region made those cuts, it was to ensure the region would have enough fund balance to make it through the first few months of Fiscal Year 2020.

And now, some are left wondering what happens next. That includes Rhonda's House, which offers a peer respite house for those going through a mental health crisis. Read more.

6. Q-C burlesque mixes scary, sexy in Halloween show

092519-mda-nws-kingburlesque-1.jpg

Cameron Jaime, also known by her stage name Mac DeVille, poses for a portrait dressed as a burlesque version of the character Gunslinger from the novel "The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger" by Stephen King Sept. 25 in Rock Island. Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque will present a show based on characters from King's novels Oct. 12 at The Speakeasy in Rock Island.

Rhonda Novak of Moline is a 47-year-old mother of two, with a grandchild. And she loves performing with Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque.

“A friend of a friend was doing it; I went to see it five years ago. I was going through some stuff in my life – my grandmother had passed, I had body positivity issues, and they had an open call to be in the first Circa show they had, casting extras,” Novak said recently at Circa '21. “I got around this great group of people and realized, I really want to do that.”

She helped make some costumes, took their first burlesque school (over 12 weeks), did a student showcase, and became an apprentice for six months before becoming a full member. “All I see is the flaws, the negative, but when I'm on stage and hear the crowd cheer, it all goes away,” said Novak, who will be among performers for the group's annual Halloween show Oct. 12 at The Speakeasy, in a tribute to horror master Stephen King's characters. Read more.

Photos: Bottoms Up Burlesque

Today's photo galleries

A collection of photos from Pope John Paul II's historic visit to Des Moines in Oct. 1979

40 years ago: Pope John Paul II visits Iowa

Retro Thursday: Iowa Historic Homes

The Quad-Cities and surrounding region has been home to pioneers, explorers, lumber barons, bankers, entrepreneurs, farmers, factory workers, politicians, attorneys, judges and gangsters. The famous and the infamous have built homes from the modest to mansions. Here are some unique homes in Iowa. Some are still standing and others stand now only in memory.

Photos: Iowa Historic Homes