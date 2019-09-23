{{featured_button_text}}
A good Monday to all. There's a possibility of fog early this morning on low-lying areas and river valleys in central and eastern Iowa. If traveling for the early morning commute be sure to use caution, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination!

1. Say goodbye to summer, hello fall

Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. this morning with the Autumnal Equinox. Days will begin to get a little shorter. Here's why. Today's weather lesson is brought to you by the National Weather Service.

NWS: Seasons

The Equinoxes (Vernal & Autumnal)

There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

These events are referred to as Equinoxes. The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).

At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.

Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set.

Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.

2. Fall begins with cooler temps

NWS Storms

Our first day of fall will be sunny and dry with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

Tuesday look for sunny skies and with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

4. Rock, Mississippi to rise above flood stage

High water sign

Flood warnings are in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the Rock River in Moline.

At Locks & Dam 15, the Mississippi River is at 14.57 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Wednesday morning before falling below flood stage Friday morning.

The Rock is currently at 11.45 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and rise to 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage on Friday.

5. 'Loop' closure begins in DeWitt

Road sign

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that a concrete patching project on U.S. 30 at the south junction with U.S. 61, southwest of DeWitt in Clinton County, requires closing the loop from southbound U.S. 61 to eastbound U.S. 30 beginning Friday.

The closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured south around the work zone to the next interchange and the Long Grove exit, then back north to U.S. 30 east.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

4. Crime and courts headlines

6. Home & Garden: 14 new homes open for tours

Parade of homes

A gray and tan ranch-style house with a lower-level walkout and five bedrooms is one of 14 homes you can tour during the free Fall Parade of Homes.

The annual event sponsored by the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association features new homes in Davenport, Bettendorf, Eldridge, Long Grove and LeClaire. The price ranges from $275,300 to $843,800.

The parade allows the public to see the latest in Quad-City home construction and, because homes are furnished and accessorized, provides a peek into trending decor.

Hours are from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29. Read more.

