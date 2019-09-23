A good Monday to all. There's a possibility of fog early this morning on low-lying areas and river valleys in central and eastern Iowa. If traveling for the early morning commute be sure to use caution, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination!
1. Say goodbye to summer, hello fall
Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. this morning with the Autumnal Equinox. Days will begin to get a little shorter. Here's why. Today's weather lesson is brought to you by the National Weather Service.
The Equinoxes (Vernal & Autumnal)
There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.
These events are referred to as Equinoxes. The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).
At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.
Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set.
Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.
2. Fall begins with cooler temps
Our first day of fall will be sunny and dry with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday look for sunny skies and with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
4. Rock, Mississippi to rise above flood stage
Flood warnings are in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the Rock River in Moline.
At Locks & Dam 15, the Mississippi River is at 14.57 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Wednesday morning before falling below flood stage Friday morning.
The Rock is currently at 11.45 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and rise to 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage on Friday.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that a concrete patching project on U.S. 30 at the south junction with U.S. 61, southwest of DeWitt in Clinton County, requires closing the loop from southbound U.S. 61 to eastbound U.S. 30 beginning Friday.
The closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured south around the work zone to the next interchange and the Long Grove exit, then back north to U.S. 30 east.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.
Alex Borstein accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Amy Poehler, left, and Catherine O'Hara present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Nick Cannon, left, and Ken Jeong present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Stephen Colbert, left, and Jimmy Kimmel present the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Maya Rudolph, left, and Ike Barinholtz present the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lena Headey, from left, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, of the cast of "Game of Thrones," appear on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Gwendoline Christie, from left, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten, of the cast of "Game of Thrones," appear on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, left, and Bill Hader present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "When They See Us" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
RuPaul, center, and the cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race" accept the award for outstanding competition program at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The cast and crew from "Saturday Night Live," including series creator Lorne Michaels, center, pose in the press room with the award for outstanding variety sketch series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "The Act" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Tony Hale, from left, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons appear on stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Michelle Williams accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for "Fosse/Verdon" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Liz Stanton, left, winner of the award for outstanding variety talk series, and John Oliver, winner of the awards for outstanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series, pose in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billy Porter presents the award for outstanding variety talk series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis presents the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Peter Dinklage accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Don Cheadle, left, and Kristen Bell present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Julia Garner accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Ozark" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alfie Allen, from left, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, of the cast of "Game of Thrones," appear on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Annie Murphy, from left, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Chris Redd, from left, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Melissa Villasenor arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tan France, from left, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)