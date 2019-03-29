A good Monday to all. After a couple of days of highs in the 60s, high temperatures will return to the mid 40s this weekend. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain possible late this afternoon
There's a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
There's a 90 percent chance of rain tonight with north winds gusting as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Saturday there's a 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 45 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 23 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Flood warnings continues for area rivers and streams.
Here's the latest river levels.
• Mississippi River at the Q-C: Flood Warning continues until further notice. Currently 18.3 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Expected to fall to 18.1 feet tonight then begin rising, reaching 19.6 feet Thursday night. At 19.5 feet water is at field level at Modern Woodmen Park and affects the Quad City Times parking lot. Water also is on Bettendorf`s River Drive between 6th and 8th streets.
• Rock River in Moline: Flood Warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening. Currently at 13.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday night. At 13 feet water affects homes on South Shore Drive in Moline and cuts off access to homes east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects 49th Avenue south of the theater. Water affects Vandruff Island.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: The river is expected to to fall below flood stage of 11 feet today.
• Cedar River near Conesville: Flood Warning in effect until Monday. Currently at 14.4 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Expected to fall below flood stage Monday.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Flood Warning in effect until Tuesday. Currently at 22.5 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday.
3.Davenport woman charged with trafficking ecstasy
A Davenport woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized more than 500 ecstasy pills and more than 375 grams of marijuana from her home early Thursday.
Whitney Jostlin Harris, 26, of 724 ½ W. 17th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver MDMA, or ecstasy. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Read more.
4.Naming of Bettendorf elementary school remains contentious
To Bettendorf School District parent Becca Eastman, it appears school Superintendent Michael Raso has already made up his mind on the naming of the new Mark Twain Elementary School.
Eastman said school officials sent out a survey to parents in the district to determine if they supported changing the school's name when the former Mark Twain elementary merges with Thomas Jefferson elementary.
The survey was sent out on March 19, she said, and ran through Wednesday. But Wednesday at 10 a.m., the agenda for this coming Monday's committee-of-the-whole meeting had a motion by Raso to keep the school's name as Mark Twain. Read more.
5.Defense rests in Liggins trial, closing arguments Monday
The defense rested in the murder trial of Stanley Carter Liggins after his attorney called a day’s worth of witnesses in Black Hawk County District Court on Thursday.
Jurors were given Friday off and will return to the courtroom for closing arguments on Monday. No rebuttal witnesses were called.
Liggins, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in September 1990. She disappeared from her Rock Island home and was found dead later that night behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. Read more.
Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day. Now is the chance to honor exceptional professionals who have inspired with their comfort, skill and dedication.