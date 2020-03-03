Rick's Six: Coronavirus in Illinois, parents protest at school meeting in Bettendorf, and Skate Church to reopen

A good Tuesday to all. Clouds will give way to sun with temperatures flirting with 50 degrees.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 50 degrees
We start off with a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 49 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
There's a slight chance of overnight rain and snow with a low around 34 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
2. More Bettendorf parents accuse school administrators of mishandling disciplinary issues
Accusations against staff and administration of Bettendorf Schools have been aplenty at recent board meetings. On Monday night, those accusations from parents continued.
An hour before the 6 p.m. meeting, about 30 parents, students and community members walked the mile from Bettendorf Middle School to the High School, many wearing blue. At the meeting, when 12 elementary students showed off the dance they learned in gym, most of them were also wearing blue.
The organizers wanted to show “visible solidarity” for the victims of school violence, said Jennifer Ruggles. She and her husband, Greg, have four kids. One is still in the district, but their youngest decided to go to a different school after an incident with another of their children, Ruggles said.
“There has to be an immediate change,” she said, walking along 18th Street in a puffy blue coat. “I don’t know if that’s administration, policy (or) discipline.
The Ruggles’ son had his car stolen from school property, she said. She said the common threads between her family’s situation and those of others included a lack of communication from administration and disappointment with how the district handled discipline. Read more.
3. Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois
A fourth case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has been confirmed in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the diagnosis in a news release. The patient is married to another COVID-19 patient. They are both in their seventies. She is quarantined in her home and cooperating with public health officials, and both patients are in good condition, according to the release.
"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission," the release reads. "Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed."
According to the release, the previous two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have both made a full recovery.
"Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing," the release says. "Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick."
Two more labs are now capable of testing for COVID-19, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a release.
Cases of COVID-19 are spreading across the United States and other countries. In an update last week, local public health officials say no cases have yet been confirmed or under investigation locally. Read more.
4. 'Bummer's over': Skate Church is reopening
The prayers have been answered: Skate Church is reopening.
Skate Church, the beloved skate ministry at The Center nonprofit and community center in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village, has been closed since December after its insurance was dropped.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
But new insurance has been found, and Skate Church could open within a few weeks.
“Don’t worry, bummer’s over!!” Skate Church leaders wrote in an Instagram post. “Hardest part’s behind us, as of today we have insurance.” Read more.
5. Imagination, family fuel Davenport's Combat Dartz
Cameron Cannady held a blaster and drew steady aim on one of the Galactic Empire's storm troopers. He was ready for an epic battle.
On a cold Saturday afternoon inside a formerly empty East 50th Street storefront, 11-year-old Cameron and fellow party-goers were rebels holding their own against the superior firepower of Darth Vader's white-armored minions.
The Star Wars narrative was a product of a kid at play. The place that made the make-believe a reality is called Combat Dartz, a unique-to-Davenport business from the imaginations of Demitrios and Jessica Elliott.
Combat Dartz offers kids, teenagers and adults a chance to square off in officiated team events where the combatants use foam-dart blasters with brand names like Nerf, Dart Zone, Adventure Force, and Buzz Bee. Read more.
Related entertainment headlines
• Tenacious D to play Davenport, as part of 46 city tour to defeat President Trump
• Between stops in Nashville and Memphis, Smashing Pumpkins to play Rust Belt in East Moline
6. Community kitchen in Bettendorf helps chef entrepreneurs realize a dream
The apple-pie aroma from Out On A Limb Pie Company could start mouths watering in a nano-second.
Juli Hurley of Davenport is the force behind Out On a Limb, a business that sells baked goods in cleverly designed boxes with an “Open for your happily ever after” invitation on the side.
Hurley prepares her pies in a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen in Bettendorf. She is among the first entrepreneurs part of the new Chez Prez Community Kitchen, 806 40th Ave.
Chef owner James Preszler saw a need for a fully licensed commercial kitchen for rental in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
BONUS SIX: Crime headlines
• Federal authorities take over Rock Island County drug case. Man accused of having 11 pounds of cocaine
Trending headlines
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for Mar. 2
VIEWPOINT: Bettendorf dad: Son was sexually assaulted on bus
Rick's Six: Lane closures in Moline, catalytic converter thieves mining Q-C, vacant house destroyed in Davenport
Rural Route 4: The need for a good freeze
4 of the best routers to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in your home
Today's photo galleries
Construction update on the Captain's Table
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-001
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-002
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-003
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-004
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-005
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-006
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-007
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-008
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-009
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-010
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-011
030420-qc-nws-captainstable-012
Tags
- Local-weather
- Weather
- Update
- Photo
- Motorist
- Rick
- Headline
- Beginning
- Truss
- Lane
- Driver
- Highway
- Work
- Extra Time
- Speed Limit
- John Deere Road
- Illinois
- Attention
- Building Industry
- Closure
- Dr
- Moline
- Street
- Kitchen
- Entrepreneur
- Chef
- Commerce
- Catering
- Company
- Gastronomy
- James Preszler
- Juli Hurley
- Bettendorf
- Community
- Military
- Cameron Cannady
- Skate Church
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Psychology
- Health Official
- Davenport
- Patient
- Meteorology
- Accusation
- Crime
- Jennifer Ruggles
- App
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.