Rick's Six: Coronavirus in Illinois, parents protest at school meeting in Bettendorf, and Skate Church to reopen

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission," the release reads. "Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed."

According to the release, the previous two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have both made a full recovery.

"Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing," the release says. "Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick."

Two more labs are now capable of testing for COVID-19, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a release.