Rick's Six: Cost of Civil Rights Commission chaos, Athena Award winner, and Deere temporarily closes Chinese facilities

2/6/20

A good Thursday to all. There was a little overnight snow but not much in accumulation. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

2. Davenport police officer testifies in child beating death

The second day of Tre Henderson’s trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Burrell saw Scott County prosecutors call the case’s lead detective to the witness stand.

Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson described interviews with Henderson, who is alleged to have caused Burrell’s death on May 1, 2018.