Rick's Six: Cost of Civil Rights Commission chaos, Athena Award winner, and Deere temporarily closes Chinese facilities

A good Thursday to all. There was a little overnight snow but not much in accumulation. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.
2. Davenport police officer testifies in child beating death
The second day of Tre Henderson’s trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Burrell saw Scott County prosecutors call the case’s lead detective to the witness stand.
Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson described interviews with Henderson, who is alleged to have caused Burrell’s death on May 1, 2018.
Johnson’s testimony Wednesday morning made it clear investigators were suspicious of Henderson’s story that the child fell from a countertop, injuring his head days before emergency services were called. Read more.
3. Here's what Davenport's Civil Rights Commission is costing the city
After nearly a year of gridlock, Davenport’s Civil Rights Commission is no closer to resolving its membership dispute.
An investigation by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus shows the costs of the standstill: tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, a backlog of nearly a dozen civil rights cases awaiting action and a plummeting morale among city personnel.
“It’s stressful for staff,” said Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey. “We’re on the front lines of it all.” Read more.
4. Deere & Co. temporarily closes Chinese facilities amid coronavirus outbreak
Deere & Company has temporarily closed its facilities in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ken Golden, director of Deere’s strategic public relations, says the facilities in China would remain closed “until we determine it would be appropriate to reopen” as Deere officials continue to monitor the situation.
He said many of Deere’s employees in China would work remotely and that Deere decided to “restrict travel of our employees to and from China until a later time.” Read more.
5. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa's blowout loss to Purdue
Here's what sports columnist Don Doxsie had to say about last night's discouraging 104-68 loss to Purdue. Read more.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten’s most Jekyll-and-Hyde basketball team reared its ugly head Wednesday night.
6. Private investment in Davenport's Hilltop area tops $100 million since 2009
Hilltop Campus Village — a Main Street Iowa Urban District in Davenport — has exceeded the $100 million milestone in private sector investment since being designated Main Street district in 2009.
The number does not include public sector improvements, which have included street light, road and signage work. Read more.
