A good Wednesday and May Day to all. The Mississippi River is expected to crest sometime today at 22.4 feet. That's just .2 of a foot shy of the all-time record of 22.63 set in 1993. The Flood of 1965, at 22.48 feet, holds the number two spot on the list of worst floods in the Quad-Cities.
Regardless of how high the Mississippi rises, the Flood of 2019 will go down in the history books as being the longest above flood stage. Today marks the 39th day of continuous flooding here.
1. Fog early, with scattered showers
Today look for patchy fog and scattered showers before 9 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Today there is a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.
After a flood wall was breeched by the Mississippi River on Pershing Street, volunteers grabbed sand bags, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and ran with them to protect the new Star Dust music venue on Iowa St.
Rescue personnel with the Davenport Fire Department evacuate residences of the Peterson Paper Co. Builing, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a flood wall was breeched causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.
A resident of the Peterson Paper Loft Apartments in Davenport looks out his fifth floor window Tuesday, watching as water fills the streets below and emergency personnel rescue people from the building after a floodwall was breached at River Drive and Pershing Avenue.
Firefighters and rescue personnel use radios to communicate with a rescue boat, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a flood wall was breeched at the intersection of River Drive and Pershing Ave. causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.
Rescue personnel use a boat to evacuate people from the Peterson Paper Co. Building Tuesday after a floodwall was breached by the Mississippi River causing water to flood alleys and buildings up to and including Second Street.
A firefighter holds Chris Barnerd's dog as he gets out of the rescue boat, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after being evacuated from the Peterson Paper Co. building in downtown Davenport. A flood wall was breached causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street in the downtown.
Chris Barnerd is reunited with his dog after being evacuated from the Peterson Paper Co. building, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. A flood wall was breeched at the corner of River Drive and Pershing Ave. causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street in the downtown.
Residents of the Peterson Paper Co disembark a rescue boat after being evacuated, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, when a flood wall was breech sending water into allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.
Resident of the Peterson Paper Co.building Tim Schiffer gets help from rescue personnel disembarking the rescue boat after being evacuated, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, when a flood wall was breech sending water into allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.
A firefighter stands at the corner of 2nd Street and Pershing after a flood barrier at the intersection of Pershing and River Drive was breeched by the mighty Mississippi flood waters, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.
Rescue personnel use a boat to troll the area near a breeched flood wall, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the corner of River Drive and Pershing Ave. causing water to fill up allies and building up to and including Second Street.
After a flood wall was breeched by the Mississippi River on Pershing Street, volunteers grabbed sand bags, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and ran with them to protect the new Star Dust music venue on Iowa St.
A rescue boat trolls through the flood waters of the Mississippi River on River Drive looking for anyone needing rescue, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a flood wall was breeched causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.
A rescue boat passes through the breeched portion of the flood wall looking for anyone needing rescue, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a flood wall was breeched causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street in downtown Davenport.
Davenport fire fighters used boats to search buildings after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River flood water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
A resident of the the Peterson Paper Loft Apartments looks down to the flood waters below. The flood wall created using HESCO barriers failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 ft Wednesday night.
Davenport firefighters move building to building checking for people trapped after the floodwall failed Tuesday at River Drive and Pershing Avenue, sending Mississippi River floodwater into several blocks of downtown.
Looking towards the Mississippi River at Iowa Street after the flood wall created using HESCO barriers failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 ft Wednesday night.
Local residents were rescued by Davenport Fire Department after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River flood water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 ft Wednesday night.
Dozens of vehicles were trapped in flood waters after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Ave. sending Mississippi River into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlston coordinates rescue efforts after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River flood water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Davenport fire fighters used boats to search the area after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River flood water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Sean Moeller helps carry sandbags to the recently opened The Star Dust on Iowa Street after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River flood water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Davenport fire fighters used boats to search the area after the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending Mississippi River flood water into several blocks of downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Davenport police and fire officials walked East 2nd Street talking to local businesses to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Police Chief Paul Sikorski said, “If the flood wall goes, we will not have time to evacuate anyone.” This was just hours before the floodwall failed near Pershing Avenue and River Drive Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson said the HESCO barriers are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. "In addition, we are monitoring the East Village and some other areas that could be affected once we get above that 22 foot level," she said, adding it's all hands on deck. 21 feet was a "milestone," she said. The city has never had the HESCO barriers up for this length of time, Gleeson said, but the city is adding sand behind them to reinforce in addition to adding it on top. The record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.
Local residents walk along East River Drive near Front Street Brewery Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The City of Davenport is asking all residents and visitors to avoid areas downtown south of 3rd Street and anywhere along the riverfront.
Flooding at the Skybridge in downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The City of Davenport is asking all residents and visitors to avoid areas downtown south of 3rd Street and anywhere along the riverfront.
The view along River Drive past the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The City of Davenport is asking all residents and visitors to avoid areas downtown south of 3rd Street and anywhere along the riverfront. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 ft Wednesday night the record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.
The view along River Drive past the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The City of Davenport is asking all residents and visitors to avoid areas downtown south of 3rd Street and anywhere along the riverfront. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 ft Wednesday night the record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.
Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson gave an update on the HESCO barriers, which are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 feet Wednesday night. The record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.