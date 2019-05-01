{{featured_button_text}}

NWS: Flood summary

A good Wednesday and May Day to all. The Mississippi River is expected to crest sometime today at 22.4 feet. That's just .2 of a foot shy of the all-time record of 22.63 set in 1993. The Flood of 1965, at 22.48 feet, holds the number two spot on the list of worst floods in the Quad-Cities.

Regardless of how high the Mississippi rises, the Flood of 2019 will go down in the history books as being the longest above flood stage. Today marks the 39th day of continuous flooding here. 

1. Fog early, with scattered showers

Today look for patchy fog and scattered showers before 9 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Today there is a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

