A frigid Tuesday to all. While today may be cold — and it is — Wednesday and Thursday are really going to be the really nasty days. Just check out this tweet from meteorologist Kevin Phelps.
-54° is the coldest wind chill on record in the QC. That was 1-10-1982. We will be very close to this Wednesday and Thursday mornings. 🥶— Kevin Phelps (@wxphelps) January 28, 2019
1. Dangerous, possibly record-setting wind chills
The Quad-City region is under a National Weather Service wind chill advisory until 6 p.m. when a wind chill warning will be in effect until noon Thursday.
Here's what we are talking about per the NWS:
"Strong northwest winds combined with temperatures around 5 below zero will lead to wind chills from 20 below to 30 degrees below zero this morning over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. This afternoon through Thursday morning, near historic cold and life-threatening wind chills are expected over the entire area.
"The coldest temperatures since 1996 combined with wind are expected to push wind chills into the 30 to 60 degree below zero range. In addition to the chill, areas of blowing snow will create hazardous travel in open and rural areas today and tonight. This could create a life threatening situation if your vehicle becomes disabled."
• WHAT: Bitter cold wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero through this afternoon. Life threatening wind chills of 30 below to near 60 below zero tonight through Thursday morning. The coldest wind chills will generally be north of Interstate 80. Blowing snow is also possible through this evening.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 p.m. today to noon Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 p.m. tonight.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Today there's a 20 percent chance of snow after 10 a.m. with areas of blowing snow after noon. It will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near 2 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a slight chance of snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Areas of blowing snow are possible before 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -24 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -45 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday will be sunny and brutally cold with a high near -13 degrees and a low around -28 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -50 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
2. Area school delays and closings
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today or are closed because of the bitterly cold weather conditions. Did your school make the list? Check it out, and remember the list is constantly being updated.
3. Life-threatening temperatures are here in the Q-C
4. Warming centers and transportation
WARMING SHELTERS
Through the upcoming cold spell, Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, welcomes anyone who needs relief from the cold to use the lobby and cafeteria at 1401 W. Central Park, Davenport. Hours will be 7 a.m. –9 p.m.
UnityPoint Health — Trinity also welcomes the public to each of its Quad-Cities campuses, as well as a partnering location in Muscatine: Muscatine Center for Social Action.
Rock Island and Bettendorf:
- Tuesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Moline:
- Tuesday: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Trinity Rock Island — Meeting Room 2; on main level past the cafeteria, 2701 17th St., Rock Island
- Trinity Moline, Suite 102, 500 John Deere Road, Moline
- Trinity Bettendorf Conference Room A/B, lower level past the cafeteria, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf
- Muscatine Center for Social Action (partnering with Trinity Muscatine), 312 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Other warming centers include:
Humility Homes & Services Inc., 7 a.m. with extended hours until about 8:45 p.m. during inclement weather
South Park Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline
South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave. Rock Island. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island. 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Moline Township, 620 18th St., Moline. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave., East Moline. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave.,l Rock Island. 7 a.m.–7p.m. if temperatures are less than 15 degrees
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has extended the hours for the Clinton County Administration Building to be available as a warming center.
The county offered the site as a warming center late last week, and will continue those hours Tuesday through Thursday this week in the building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton, during its normal business hours Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can stay warm in the building cafeteria.
The Red Cross encourages those needing assistance outside of warming -center hours to call the Red Cross at 1-800-340-4081, a number that is answered 24 hours/seven days per week.
TRANSPORTATION
The three Quad-City transit systems — Metro, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus — will offer free fixed-route transit rides Tuesday and Wednesday.
Transit system representatives encourage riders to use extra caution when traveling to and from stops. For more information and safety tips, go to MetroQC.com/winterweather.
Transit routes and schedules are available at www.MetroQC.com (Metro), www.bettendorf.org (Bettendorf Transit), and www.citidbus.com (Davenport CitiBus).
5. Davenport Schools approve second early retirement initiative
After a two-week delay, the Davenport School Board unanimously approved a new early retirement incentive at a meeting Monday night. According to the proposal, any employee who is at least 55 years old with 10 years of service is eligible to apply.
The new qualifications for early retirement come after an initial “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” was approved by the board Nov. 26. Thirty-one certified staff and 26 classified staff accepted that deal in a bid to stave off layoffs as the district works toward its corrective action plan. Those 31 classified staff were fewer than administrators had expected; union representative Toby Paone had estimated that between 40 and 50 would take the incentive. Read more.
