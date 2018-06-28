A good Thursday to all. Hot and humid weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here's what is coming up from National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog early today
Today we'll see patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. If you encounter fog, be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights.
The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 109 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The overnight low will be around 76 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 75 degrees. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.
A NWS Heat Advisory will be in effect 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday. Here is what the advisory says:
"Very hot and humid weather will build over the region late this week into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight low temperatures only in the 70s.
"At the same time, humidity levels will reach oppressive levels. This combination will lead to heat-index readings as high as 100 to near 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening hours.
"A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected. This combination will lead to possible heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
"To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911."
Sunday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.
2. Rising Mississippi will affect fireworks viewing
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 until further notice. Earlier today, the Mississippi was at 15.11 feet and slowly rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 16.9 feet Sunday evening, then begin falling.
A 16.9 feet Mississippi River crest will change viewing and traffic plans for the Red, White and Boom celebration in downtown Davenport, July 3.
A modified special event map and more information will be released later today by the city of Davenport. Check back later today at qctimes.com for more details.
Current and upcoming flood response activities and impacts include:
• South Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive, and Wapello and Miller avenues are closed between Railroad Avenue and South Concord Street.
• Gaines Street is closed south of River Drive. Portions of Beiderbecke and River Drive will become covered this week, as the river continues to rise.
• The left westbound lane of River Drive between Gaines and Brown streets is closed and will remain closed until the river level falls below 7 feet.
• Credit Island will be closed to the public sometime today.
• Water will begin to impact LeClaire Park in the coming days.
• The riverfront recreational trail between Credit Island and Marquette Street is closed because of water over the road. Additional sections of the trail will be impacted as the river level continues to rise this week.
• The boat docks at Marquette Landing have been removed.
• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., is available via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello to Railroad avenues.
• Modern Woodmen Park remains open. Visitors should park in the Florian Keen Parking Lot.
Davenport Public Works crews moved quickly to install flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park this morning. The @QCRiverBandits end a home stand tonight and return on July 4. pic.twitter.com/pu5yODy2eL— Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) June 27, 2018
• The River’s Edge, the Freight House and Freight House Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.
• At this time Davenport officials anticipate the Blues Fest will not be impacted unless the rate of river level rise and recession changes.
• Sandbags are available for pickup by individuals impacted at these river levels at the Public Works Marquette Facility, 232 S. Marquette St., just outside the gate.
Flood warnings also remain in effect for the Cedar River in Conesville, the Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt and the Rock River in Moline.
3. Davenport ponders lane reduction on West Central Park
Davenport is holding a public meeting to discuss changing West Central Park, between Harrison and Division streets, to three lanes of travel (one eastbound, one westbound lane, and one turn only lane). That hearing will be at noon on Monday in council chambers, Davenport City Hall, 226 W. 4th St.
The city is considering the modification to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents. The narrowness of the road, traffic counts and vehicle accident data support this change, according to the city.
If approved, re-striping to three lanes could occur as early as the first part of July after pavement improvements on a portion of W. Central Park is complete. Discussion at the public meeting will include the benefits of converting to three lanes, signalization changes, as well as change drivers should expect if the stretch is converted.
4. Shoemaker, Behning testify on final day of testimony in attempted murder trial
Buffalo Police Chief Terry "TJ" Behning remembers the sound of police sirens the morning of Sept. 25.
He was waiting behind his Chevrolet Tahoe to deploy stop sticks to slow down a garbage truck that he believed was headed toward him at the intersection of Y40 and Iowa 22.
“As soon as I heard the sirens, I saw the garbage truck coming around the corner, it’s a slight corner,” he told a Scott County jury Wednesday. “And, as soon as it came around the corner, it immediately got into my lane, headed right for me and I was gonna ... I was hoping it was just playing chicken and gonna get back in his lane.”
As the truck got close to his squad car, Behning said he threw the stop sticks and “saw them hit exactly where I wanted them to.”
He said he then looked up and “my Tahoe just basically exploded” as the garbage truck crashed into the front of the squad car, leaving Behning with life-threatening injuries that he still is dealing with nine months later.
“It just came right at me,” he said. “I had nowhere to go.”
Behning was the last of 16 witnesses to testify at the trial of the admitted driver of the garbage truck, Logan J. Shoemaker, 21.
Shoemaker is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon. Read more.
5. Parks director defends actions in Rock Island pool case
Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department director John Gripp defended his department’s policy regarding flotation devices Wednesday.
The defense came two days after the park board’s Whitewater Junction came under questioning in a closed session at the Rock Island City Council meeting.
Cassandra Cleaveland, whose 5-year old son, Gus, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation that he had used the previous four years on opening day and another time recently, had questioned why and sought a resolution based on her son’s doctor’s recommendation.
The city council took no action on the issue.
Cleaveland said Tuesday she may file suit over the matter because she believes Whitewater Junction is not following the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. Read more.
6. Iowa Q-C Hurts Donut set to open this fall
A new doughnut shop plans to make some dough on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities this fall.
Hurts Donut Co., with locations in Coralville and West Des Moines, chose the Quad-Cities for its third Iowa location in January. On the company's Facebook page Monday, officials said the Q-C location, which has yet to be announced, will open this fall.
"We have had so many memorable experiences meeting all of our amazing customers across the state and we want to say thank you," officials posted on Facebook. "Thank you to those who have seen us grow and supported us to keep up with the donut demand of this truly incredible Iowa community."
The other two Iowa locations opened within the past three years. The doughnut chain has 16 stores across the country, including in Arizona, Missouri, Wisconsin and Arkansas, according to its website. Hurts Donut is known for unique treats, like Maple Bacon and Fruity Pebbles donuts.
Officials could not be reached immediately Wednesday. Updates will be posted on its Quad-Cities Facebook page.
Bonus Rick. Get answers, just 'Ask the Times'
"Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker takes on a variety of questions from Quad-City Times readers including:
• What's going on around Duck Creek near Eastern Avenue and 29th Street?
• Why hasn't the City of Davenport put traffic signals at the Elmore Walmart complex yet?
• What's with the "yield on flashing yellow light" at the Intersection of Division Street and Kimberly Road? Read Roy's answers.
Today's photo gallery: Reed Pioneer Cemetery
Close to fifty people attended the burial of Idell L. (Reed) Wenthur and her husband Pierces S. Wenthur a WWII Veteran and P.O.W at the Reed pioneer cemetery near Spragueville, Iowa.