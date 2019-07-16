Luke Andrews, 13, listens to testimony from his former teacher Dawn Spring during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, July 12, 2019. Andrews is on trial for bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge, Iowa the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The Dugout Sports Complex enjoyed its heyday from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, founder Jeff Heuer said. The 10-plus acre slow-pitch softball venue once drew thousands of amateur athletes every summer. It is being sold at auction July 27.
Pine Knoll, a large building off Davenport's Telegraph Road, was built by Scott County and opened in 1914 for residents with tuberculosis. In later years it was operated by the Vera French Mental Health Center as a residential treatment facility. When the large-facility model of care fell out of favor, Vera French built smaller buildings, and the last Pine Knoll patient was transferred out in 2017.
A good Tuesday to all. At least Mother Nature isn't playing favorites. After a winter of bitter cold, Ma is delivering a stretch of very hot and humid weather. Things DO have a way of balancing out.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Excessive heat watch for the Q-C region
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Quad-City region. The watch will go into effect at 1 p.m., Wednesday and continue until 7 p.m., Saturday.
According to the weather service:
"A hot and humid airmass will build across the Midwest by midweek. Temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100 to 110 range, especially from Thursday through Saturday. It is possible this heat will continue into the late weekend, but confidence of this remains low at this time.
"An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures and high humidity is possible. This combination could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely."
Summary:
• Heat Index Values: Ranging from 100 to 110 degrees due to temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s.
• Timing: Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.
• Impacts: Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas said, "You can invest in bullets or you can invest in diplomats," when asked about the cost of taking military action in conflicts around the world.Castro spoke to about fifty local residents at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas spoke to about fifty local residents at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
County Chair for the Muscatine Democratic Party Kelcey Brackett, left listens to former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas speak at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas spoke to about fifty local residents at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas spoke to about 50 local residents at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine Monday.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas arrives for an event at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas adjusts his tie before speaking at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas waits to speak at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine Monday.
Black leather oxford dress shoes worn by Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas waves to local residents gathered at the Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique on 2nd St. in downtown Muscatine, Iowa Monday, July 15, 2019.
Kaitlyn MacDonald, a former student teacher at North Scott Junior High School in August of 2018, breaks down in tears as she talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly brought a gun into the classroom.
North Scott Junior High School 7th-grade teacher Dawn Spring talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport Friday.
With his Defense attorneys Melanie Thwing, left, and Meenakshi Brandt, 13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The first day of testimony started at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He allegedly pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
During her opening statement Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton describes how 13-year-old Luke Andrews then 12, allegedly walked into a classroom at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 of 2018 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun. He allegedly aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground, then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire.
13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
In her opening statement, defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt said 13-year-old Luke Andrews made a horrible decision that day, but did not intend to kill the teacher. She said it was attention seeking behavior.Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The former Pine Knoll hospital sanitarium, a building with a long history in Scott County, has been purchased by Quad-City developer Chris Ales, who plans to renovate it into 25 senior living apartments.
Built by Scott County and opened in 1914 primarily to take care of patients with tuberculosis, the building most recently was leased by the county to Vera French Community Mental Health Center to provide 24-hour care and treatment for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. It had a 60-bed capacity.
As federal regulations for Medicare funding changed to require smaller settings, Vera French began building smaller facilities and when the last patient was transferred in 2017, Pine Knoll closed. Read more.
Developer Chris Ales talks about the various features of the former Pine Knoll building he has purchased and the work that needs to be done to turn it into apartments. "It's not as architecturally interesting as others I've done but the grounds are beautiful," he said. The building is located off Davenport's Telegraph Road, with the original portion opening in 1914 as a sanitarium for people with tuberculosis.
