7/16/19

A good Tuesday to all. At least Mother Nature isn't playing favorites. After a winter of bitter cold, Ma is delivering a stretch of very hot and humid weather. Things DO have a way of balancing out.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Excessive heat watch for the Q-C region

NWS: Hot

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Quad-City region. The watch will go into effect at 1 p.m., Wednesday and continue until 7 p.m., Saturday.

According to the weather service:

"A hot and humid airmass will build across the Midwest by midweek. Temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100 to 110 range, especially from Thursday through Saturday. It is possible this heat will continue into the late weekend, but confidence of this remains low at this time.

"An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures and high humidity is possible. This combination could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely."

Summary:

• Heat Index Values: Ranging from 100 to 110 degrees due to temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s.

• Timing: Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.

• Impacts: Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

NWS: Heat safety

2. A slight chance of showers, high in upper 80s

Today there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.  The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Look for patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, the night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.

Wednesday will see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 78 degrees. South wind around 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Seven day forecast

3. Presidential candidates Julián Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand to join McDonald's workers in Davenport to call for wage boost

PHOTOS: Julian Castro in Muscatine

On the second day of nationwide strikes by McDonald's workers, presidential candidate Julián Castro will join with workers in Davenport.

Castro will join workers Tuesday at the J Bar at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport, as part of the Fight for $15 and a Union.

Castro is not the only candidate who will join workers. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will speak to workers in Davenport. Read more.

Iowa Caucus: Meet the 2020 candidates

4. Closing arguments expected today in Luke Andrews trial

071319-qct-qca-andrewstrial-002

Luke Andrews, 13, listens to testimony from his former teacher Dawn Spring during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, July 12, 2019. Andrews is on trial for bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge, Iowa the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

The trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August, is nearing its final stages. 

Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton rested her case Monday morning. She called 19 witnesses over three days of testimony.

Closing arguments are set to begin today.

Defense attorneys Melanie Thwing and Meenakshi Brandt also rested their case Monday without calling any witnesses — including Andrews — or presenting evidence. Read more.

Photos: Luke Andrews Trial

5. 'It sure was fun': Davenport's Dugout to be sold at auction

Dugout Sports Complex auction

The Dugout Sports Complex enjoyed its heyday from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, founder Jeff Heuer said. The 10-plus acre slow-pitch softball venue once drew thousands of amateur athletes every summer. It is being sold at auction July 27.

At its height of glory, the Dugout Sports Complex in northwest Davenport drew thousands of men and women to its trio of softball diamonds.

From the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, the founder said, the Dugout was the Quad-Cities' premiere location for amateur athletes and/or beer drinkers.

Business was so brisk a third diamond was added.

Most players didn't take the game too seriously in those days Beer leagues were just for fun.

In fact, the beer was a big part of the sport in those days.

But times change. Read more.

6. Old Pine Knoll will become senior apartments

071719-qct-qca-pineknoll-001

Pine Knoll, a large building off Davenport's Telegraph Road, was built by Scott County and opened in 1914 for residents with tuberculosis. In later years it was operated by the Vera French Mental Health Center as a residential treatment facility. When the large-facility model of care fell out of favor, Vera French built smaller buildings, and the last Pine Knoll patient was transferred out in 2017.

The former Pine Knoll hospital sanitarium, a building with a long history in Scott County, has been purchased by Quad-City developer Chris Ales, who plans to renovate it into 25 senior living apartments.

Built by Scott County and opened in 1914 primarily to take care of patients with tuberculosis, the building most recently was leased by the county to Vera French Community Mental Health Center to provide 24-hour care and treatment for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. It had a 60-bed capacity.

As federal regulations for Medicare funding changed to require smaller settings, Vera French began building smaller facilities and when the last patient was transferred in 2017, Pine Knoll closed. Read more.

Photos: Pine Knoll

