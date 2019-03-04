A good Monday to all. The news of the day is not all that surprising for those who have dealt with this wacky weather all winter long — dangerous cold wind chills are prompting school delays.
Let's start with the National Weather Service Wind Chill Advisory for the Quad-City region.
The advisory states:
"Low pressure in the Great Lakes region will send very cold air into the Midwest on northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. This will allow wind chills to plummet as low as 20 below to around 30 below zero across eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and far northeast Missouri this morning."
The wind chill advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below to 30 below zero are expected. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
1. Yes, it's March, but ...
Today will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Today there is a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
2. Road work update
Here's an I-74 construction update for those navigating around downtown Bettendorf. Beginning today, Mississippi Boulevard between Kimberly Road and 14th Street will be reduced to one lane intermittently between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. for three weeks. Contractors will be installing temporary signals and patching pavement.
Also beginning today, traffic will be reduced to one lane intermittently on 14th Street from Grant Street/U.S. 67 to the I-74 ramp and on northbound Kimberly Road between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Spruce Hills Drive. Contractors will be installing temporary signals and patching pavement for about three weeks.
And beginning March 11, westbound (Iowa-bound) Interstate 74 will have temporary nighttime lane closures and shoulder closures for crews to begin clearing. The work will be between 7th Avenue in Moline and Middle Road in Bettendorf from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for about three weeks.
Also,
• Illinois 78 north of Prophetstown is now open. The detour signing will be removed today.
Is your street due for repairs? The following major roads in Davenport will have preventive maintenance work performed this season to help both improve and extend the life of paved surfaces.
• Elmore Avenue from Dexter Court to East 39th Street
• Jersey Ridge Road from 46th to Edgewild streets
• Eastern Avenue from Westminster to 39th streets
• The 100 to the 1200 block of West 76th Street
Preventive maintenance includes concrete joint and select panel replacement.
In addition to these roads, Davenport will be contracting rehabilitation and/or select panel replacement on the following neighborhood roads:
• Elmwood from 13th Street to Lincoln Street
• 28th Street from Western Avenue to its western limits
• Gaines Street from 28th to 30th streets
• 46th Street from Pine to Cheyenne streets
• 46th Street at the intersection of Filmore and the westbound lane, west of Marquette
3. Wind chills prompt school delays
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list? Check out the list.
4. Dog taken from car at Davenport mall
Joann Schmidt and her boyfriend, Jake, got their first puppy, a 5-month-old English bulldog, a little more than two weeks ago.
But on a visit Friday to NorthPark Mall, they say they left the dog — Amora — in their car less than 10 minutes, and when they returned, she was gone.
“This was the first time leaving her in a car. We were trying to teach her the car was safe; she can be alone,” Schmidt said Sunday. She said the car was parked on the Von Maur side of the lot, and they locked the doors and cracked the passenger window.
Schmidt filed a report with Davenport police.
“There were no signs of our car being broken into,” Schmidt said. “Whoever did take her must have known how to break into it. The doors were still locked. We were so panicked when we came out. We looked into the car, and she was gone.”
Schmidt and her boyfriend got the puppy at Pet Mart on North Brady Street, and posted her disappearance on social media, noting in the post that the dog has special medical needs.
5. Rock Island teen arrested in connection with Davenport murder
A Rock Island teen has been arrested in connection with the May 4 shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark, Davenport police said Saturday.
Craig W. Coleman, Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Normally, first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction in Iowa for an adult. However, Coleman was 17 at the time of the shooting. The Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles cannot be automatically given a life sentence for crimes.
Coleman was arrested Saturday by Rock Island Police and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.
At 12:33 a.m. May 4, Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of East 36th Street near Davenport Avenue.
Officers found Orr-Clark who had been wounded. She was treated at the scene and then taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she died.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports By Motorola.”
