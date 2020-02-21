Rick's Six: Davenport approves school cuts, vulgar taxi drivers prompt airport review, and court date set for accused killer

2/21/20

A good Friday to all. Temps will warm up to near 40 degrees today but gusty winds will keep the wind chill near zero.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Near zero wind chills today

Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 26 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The chance of precipitation is 50% with little or no snow accumulation expected.

2. Davenport School Board approves budget cuts, including closing of Keystone Academy

The Davenport School Board unanimously approved several changes Thursday night, including closing Keystone Academy.