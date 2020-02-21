Rick's Six: Davenport approves school cuts, vulgar taxi drivers prompt airport review, and court date set for accused killer

A good Friday to all. Temps will warm up to near 40 degrees today but gusty winds will keep the wind chill near zero.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Near zero wind chills today
Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The chance of precipitation is 50% with little or no snow accumulation expected.
2. Davenport School Board approves budget cuts, including closing of Keystone Academy
The Davenport School Board unanimously approved several changes Thursday night, including closing Keystone Academy.
The academy's closure is part of $4.69 million in cuts for the fiscal 2021 budget to meet financial requirements by the School Budget Review Committee. The district will also change Mid-City High School to no longer accept ninth-graders, lose four members of its administrative staff and move sixth graders back to elementary schools, among other changes.
However, the proposed budget offered at Thursday’s School Board meeting offered by Superintendent Robert Kobylski saved the 23 teacher librarian positions that had been on the table for cuts. Read more.
3. Scott County animal activists brave the cold to seek justice for neglected dog
While a Bettendorf couple filed a not guilty plea in the neglect death of a dog Thursday, 25 shivering animal-rights advocates stood outside Scott County Courthouse to seek justice.
Dennis Terrell Stewart, 38, and Vanessa Marie Bruyntjens, 39, of 243 Brown St., filed the plea through an attorney and did not appear Thursday in Scott County Court, where an arraignment was set for 9 a.m.
Pretrial conferences are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 18 for both in Scott County Court.
Temperatures were about 10 degrees while animal advocates, including volunteers, staff members at King’s Harvest No Kill Pet Rescue, Davenport and Quad-City animal rescuers gathered with signs such as “Justice for Emmanuel,” — King’s Harvest's name for the dog. Read more.
4. Quad-City Airport policies will be reviewed after complaints of 'loud and vulgar' taxi drivers
The Quad-City International Airport is reviewing its policies on the conduct of taxi and limousine drivers after complaints about unprofessional behavior.
Current policy forbids ground transit operators — drivers of taxicabs and limousines and other ride providers — from verbally soliciting rides within the airport. But that rule is skirted by drivers in the terminal who hold up signs or tablets soliciting fares.
Airport Director Ben Leischner wants to close the loophole and raise conduct standards after fielding complaints about improper conduct among operators. Read more.
• Quad City International Airport: Survey shows employees like working here
5. Accused Davenport killer waives speedy trial, start date set
The Davenport teenager accused of murdering Robert Long will go to trial next month.
Charlie Gary III made an appearance Thursday in Scott County Court and waived his right to a speedy trial. His jury trial is slated to start March 16.
The 19-year-old faces first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street. Read more.
