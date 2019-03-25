A good Monday to all. Area rivers are cresting or beginning to fall with sunny skies on tap today for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the Naitonal Weather Service.
1. Sunny skies and breezy
Today we will enjoy partly sunny skies that will gradually become sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 23 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa.
Among activities to be conducted by the National Weather Service include a TEST Tornado Watch at 10 a.m., Wednesday, and a TEST Tornado Warning at 1015 a.m., Wednesday. Just remember, it's only a test.
2. Area rivers begin to recede
Here's the latest river information from the National Weather Service.
• Rock River at Moline: Flood warning in effect until Sunday morning. Rock is currently at 14.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Major flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
At 14 feet, water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
• Mississippi River at Rock Island. Flood warning remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 18.41 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is forecasted to continue.
• Cedar River near Conesville: Flood warning now in effect until Sunday morning. Currently at 15 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The Cedar is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning. At 15 feet, water affects Saulsbury Road.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Flood warning in effect until Thursday night. The Wapsi is at 12.72 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Major flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday night. At 12.5 feet water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Flood warning in effect until further notice. Currently at 23.56 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and is forecasted to continue. The iowa is expected to fall to 23 feet Tuesday morning. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge
3. River Drive closed in Davenport
UPDATE: Because of Mississippi River flooding, River Drive in Davenport is closed between Division Street and Bridge Avenue. Westbound River Drive is being detoured north on Bridge Avenue. Eastbound 3rd Street is being detoured north on Iowa Street.
4. I-74 bridge work update
This was supposed to happen today.
But because of the weather, changes have been delayed until Tuesday.
One more day of freedom, QC! Due to the weather ☔️, we are unable to restripe the pavement tonight. The local detour in Bettendof will now begin on Tuesday. #QCtraffic pic.twitter.com/GCpUoCPLAk— I-74 River Bridge (@I74RiverBridge) March 24, 2019
And beginning Wednesday, drivers will encounter these traffic changes.
5. Coffee, pizza, wine and retail coming to new Davenport center
Stacey Spillum has watched several neighboring businesses close their doors since she opened Pure Hair Studio in 2012.
"It's a really challenging time for small businesses. You see businesses closing everywhere," she said. "But we know that a salon will always have traffic. Nobody is going to get their hair done on the internet. And we know other brick-and-mortar stores are struggling for walk-in traffic that we naturally have."
Looking to expand her salon while also helping other businesses thrive, Spillum is developing a new retail center on Utica Ridge Road and 56th Street in Davenport. She said the goal is to bring together like-minded and complementary businesses so customers have one place to go to accomplish a day's worth of shopping and relaxing.
The new 8,000-square-foot strip mall will house several "local creatives under one roof," she said. It'll feature Pure Hair and Beauty Studio, Katsch clothing boutique, 392 Caffe and Basil and Vine, a pizza and wine bar. Read more.
6. Several Q-C residents aboard disabled cruise ship
Several Quad-Citians, including a group from Rock Island-based Picture Perfect Travel, were aboard the disabled cruise ship that was stranded off Norway's western coast this past weekend.
More than 475 passengers — including Quad-Citians Rich and Dina Janik — were airlifted to safety Saturday from the Viking Sky. Five helicopters working in the dark took passengers from the tossing ship to safety, freeing them from wind gusts up to 43 miles-per hour and waves over 26 feet. Read more.
BONUS SIX: News of the Weird
Trending headlines
Several Q-C residents aboard Norweigan Cruise ship
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today
'Local creatives under one roof': Coffee, pizza, wine and retail coming to new Davenport center
Mississippi River exceeding major flood stage, but bigger flood could be on the way
Hawkeyes keep dancing, advance to Sweet 16