A good Monday to all. The Quad-City area continues to dry out from recent rains and the Mississippi and Rock rivers have crested and floodwaters are beginning to recede. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Tuesday will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
For Tuesday night there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
The Mississippi and Rock rivers have crested and are falling.
2. 1 dead when fire truck, pickup collide in Clinton County
One person is dead after a fire truck and pickup collided Sunday morning near the Clinton and Scott county border.
The Clinton County Communications Center received the 911 call at 9:46 a.m., Sunday, of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 278th Street, just north of Allen’s Grove Park on the Wapsi River.
Upon arrival Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies found a Donahue Volunteer Fire Department engine and a green pickup had been involved in a collision, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
Deputies say initial investigation of the scene indicated that the Donahue fire engine had been northbound on 210th Avenue on a non-emergency test drive. The driver of the engine, Clayton Schoenthaler, 18, of Donahue, was turning around to go southbound to return to the station when he pulled into the path of a southbound green pickup truck pulling a small trailer loaded with a lawn tractor. The front of the pickup struck the fire engine on the right rear dual tires and came to rest on 210th Avenue.
The two people in the pickup truck, Roger and Linda Galloway, both of Grand Mound, were transported by ambulance to the DeWitt hospital. The driver, Roger Galloway, died at the hospital, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.
Assisting Clinton County deputies were the Iowa State Patrol which performed a technical investigation of the collision, the Clinton County Medical Examiner, Grand Mound and Donahue Fire Departments and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
3. Check out these images from area high school graduations
Local students across the Quad-Cities celebrated graduation ceremonies this weekend. Students from Bettendorf, Davenport Central, West and North received diplomas as they crossed stages and looked to the future. Quad-City Times photographers were on hand to capture the moment.
Davenport West students stand up and turn around to wave at the people that helped them along the way, Sunday during the commencement ceremony for Davenport West High School at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Davenport West's Clare Soliz gets her diploma and shakes hands with principal Cory Williams as she walks across the stage, Sunday, June 2, 2019, during a commencement ceremony for Davenport West at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Davenport West senior class president Lily Hancock says good-bye to her classmates from the podium, Sunday, June 2, 2019, during a commencement ceremony for Davenport West at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Davenport Central Concert Chorale conducted by Michael Reese sings "The Lord Bless You and Keep You," Sunday during commencement ceremony for Davenport Central High School at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Board of Education President Ralph Johanson shows the class his first phone while speaking to the class, Sunday, June 2, 2019, during a commencement ceremony for Davenport Central at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Graduating seniors with Davenport North High School listen to speakers before receiving their diploma, Sunday during the commencement ceremony for Davenport North High School at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
A Davenport North graduating senior raises her arms as she walks across the stage to receive her diploma, Sunday, June 2, 2019, during a commencement ceremony for Davenport North at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Orland Barnett a success coach for Davenport North, gets hugs from many of the graduates after the ceremony, Sunday during a commencement ceremony for Davenport North at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
North graduate Lillana De La Paz Cordona is overcome with emotion after she received her diploma, Sunday, June 2, 2019, during a commencement ceremony for Davenport North at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Bettendorf High School graduates Trevor Vaughan, Sean Van Zummeren and Christian Behrens wear leis as they pose for pictures at the conclusion of the 68th Commencement, at Bettendorf High School, Sunday in Bettendorf.
Whitewater Junction, at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Longview Park, is open from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
It features a zero-depth to 9-foot pool, four waterslides (including a tube slide), two drop slides, and a slide for toddlers.
Admission is $9, free for children 2 and younger who are accompanied by an adult.
A free spray park also is available in Rock Island at Schwiebert Riverfront Park on the riverfront between 17th and 20th streets. It is open daily from sunrise until 10 p.m.
For more information, call 309-732-7946 or visit rigov.org or its Facebook page.
John & Carla Edwards Aquatic Center, Geneseo
The center, at 501 E. North St., Geneseo, offers a free splash pad that is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Fridays, and from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays. The rest of the facility is open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 6 p.m. the rest of the week.
Admission is $7, free for kids 2 and younger.
The center also features a six-lane lap pool, a drop slide, two diving boards, a climbing wall, an activity pool with zero-depth entry, and more.
Riverside Family Aquatic Center, at 3300 5th Ave., Moline, will open on June 1. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. June 1 and 2, and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. June 3-7. Beginning June 8, the facility will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. It also is available for rentals from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.
The pool has no major waterslides or diving boards.
Admission is $5, $1 for children 3 and younger. A family rate for a maximum of five people also is available for $3 each.
The Park District Pool, located on Southeast 2nd Avenue in Aledo, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. daily, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It features one diving board and a kiddie pool.
Admission is $5, free for children 5 and younger.
For more information, call 309-582-5101.
Dickson Park Milan Sprayground
The spray ground at 301 E. 4th Ave., Milan, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, June 1 through Aug. 4.
Admission is $3 per person, free for children 2 and younger. Special events and group parties also are available.
For more information, call 309-787-1543 or 309-787-8510.
Splash Landing Aquatic Center, Bettendorf
Splash Landing Aquatic Center, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, will open Monday, May 27. The pool, which has water slides, a diving board, a toddler pool area and more, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Fejervary Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road.
Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2816 Eastern Ave.
Centennial Park Spray Park, 315 S. Marquette St.
Cork Hill Spray Park, 1100 Farnam St.
Goose Creek Spray Park, 6000 Scott St.
Petersen Park Spray Park, 3005 W. Central Park Ave.
For hours and admission fees, call 563-328-7275.
5. Who are the biggest musical acts to perform in the Q-C?
ICYMI from the weekend: One of the most anticipated concerts in Quad-Cities history is finally almost here.
Paul McCartney will make his first-ever Quad-Cities appearance June 11 at the TaxSlayer Center, one week before his 77th birthday.
But McCartney is not an outlier; rather, he's the latest in a long line of musical megastars to perform in the area.
That line started way back in the early 1900s, including Louis Armstrong; Count Basie; Duke Ellington; Glenn Miller; and Tommy Dorsey with Frank Sinatra at the 1914 Col Ballroom in Davenport in its first four decades alone. One of the most historic concerts there was May 23, 1924, when pianist/composer George Gershwin performed his groundbreaking "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra just three months after its New York premiere, as part of an 18-day national tour.
In the decades since, a steady flow of top-tier performers have graced musical stages in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
6. Area road work updates
The city of Clinton reports that the following roads will be chip sealed this year:
• 16th Avenue North — From North 7th Street to the dead end
• North 7th Street — From 16th Avenue North south to the dead end
• North 7th Street — From 16th Avenue North north to the dead end
• 17th Avenue North — From North 6th Street to North 10th Street
• North 10th Street — From 16th Avenue North to 19th Avenue North
• 25th Avenue North — From North 4th Street to North 9th Street
• South 12th Street — From 8th Avenue South to 11th Avenue South
• Lawndale Avenue — From 9th Avenue South to 11th Avenue South
• East Lane/Pleasant Valley Lane South — From 18th Street to Circle Drive North
• 13th Avenue South — From South 14th Street to South 16th Street
The contractor began by cleaning these streets on May 31, 2019, and will continue street cleaning today. The chip sealing will begin on Tuesday and be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.
BONUS SIX: Pigeon's photobomb saves driver from ticket, and more of this week's weirdest news Read more.