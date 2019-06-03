{{featured_button_text}}
New Interstate 74 bridge construction update.

New Interstate 74 bridge construction update.

 GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com

A good Monday to all. The Quad-City area continues to dry out from recent rains and the Mississippi and Rock rivers have crested and floodwaters are beginning to recede. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild today

NWS: Summary
NWS: Summary May

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Tuesday will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

For Tuesday night there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

NW: Crest

The Mississippi and Rock rivers have crested and are falling.

• Monitor area river levels

2. 1 dead when fire truck, pickup collide in Clinton County

CRASH LOGO

One person is dead after a fire truck and pickup collided Sunday morning near the Clinton and Scott county border.

The Clinton County Communications Center received the 911 call at 9:46 a.m., Sunday, of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 278th Street, just north of Allen’s Grove Park on the Wapsi River.

Upon arrival Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies found a Donahue Volunteer Fire Department engine and a green pickup had been involved in a collision, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

Deputies say initial investigation of the scene indicated that the Donahue fire engine had been northbound on 210th Avenue on a non-emergency test drive. The driver of the engine, Clayton Schoenthaler, 18, of Donahue, was turning around to go southbound to return to the station when he pulled into the path of a southbound green pickup truck pulling a small trailer loaded with a lawn tractor. The front of the pickup struck the fire engine on the right rear dual tires and came to rest on 210th Avenue.

The two people in the pickup truck, Roger and Linda Galloway, both of Grand Mound, were transported by ambulance to the DeWitt hospital. The driver, Roger Galloway, died at the hospital, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Assisting Clinton County deputies were the Iowa State Patrol which performed a technical investigation of the collision, the Clinton County Medical Examiner, Grand Mound and Donahue Fire Departments and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

3. Check out these images from area high school graduations

Local students across the Quad-Cities celebrated graduation ceremonies this weekend. Students from Bettendorf, Davenport Central, West and North received diplomas as they crossed stages and looked to the future. Quad-City Times photographers were on hand to capture the moment.

Photos: Davenport West Graduation

+12 
+12 
060319-qct-qca-West-001
+12 
+12 
060319-qct-qca-West-002
+12 
+12 
060319-qct-qca-West-003
+12 
+12 
060319-qct-qca-West-004
+12 
+12 
060319-qct-qca-West-005

Photos: Davenport Central Graduation

+13 
+13 
060319-qct-qca-Central-004
+13 
+13 
060319-qct-qca-Central-001
+13 
+13 
060319-qct-qca-Central-002
+13 
+13 
060319-qct-qca-Central-006
+13 
+13 
060319-qct-qca-Central-005

Photos: Davenport North Graduation

+17 
+17 
060319-qct-qca-North-003
+17 
+17 
060319-qct-qca-North-001
+17 
+17 
060319-qct-qca-North-002
+17 
+17 
060319-qct-qca-North-004
+17 
+17 
060319-qct-qca-North-005

Photos: Bettendorf High School Graduation

+13 
+13 
Bettendorf High School Graduation
+13 
+13 
Bettendorf High School Graduation
+13 
+13 
Bettendorf High School Graduation
+13 
+13 
Bettendorf High School Graduation
+13 
+13 
Bettendorf High School Graduation

Photos: Q-C area students graduate from high school

Congratulations to all Quad-City graduates of 2019.

4. Q-C water parks are ready for action

Check out your options.

5. Who are the biggest musical acts to perform in the Q-C?

19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam

Mississippi River Jam. Sunday July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)

ICYMI from the weekend: One of the most anticipated concerts in Quad-Cities history is finally almost here. 

Paul McCartney will make his first-ever Quad-Cities appearance June 11 at the TaxSlayer Center, one week before his 77th birthday.

But McCartney is not an outlier; rather, he's the latest in a long line of musical megastars to perform in the area. 

19680811

Jimi Hendrix jams in a performance at the Col Ballroom in Davenport on August 11, 1968.

That line started way back in the early 1900s, including Louis Armstrong; Count Basie; Duke Ellington; Glenn Miller; and Tommy Dorsey with Frank Sinatra at the 1914 Col Ballroom in Davenport in its first four decades alone. One of the most historic concerts there was May 23, 1924, when pianist/composer George Gershwin performed his groundbreaking "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra just three months after its New York premiere, as part of an 18-day national tour.

In the decades since, a steady flow of top-tier performers have graced musical stages in the Quad-Cities. Read more.

6. Area road work updates

Clinton, Iowa logo

The city of Clinton reports that the following roads will be chip sealed this year:

• 16th Avenue North — From North 7th Street to the dead end

• North 7th Street — From 16th Avenue North south to the dead end

• North 7th Street — From 16th Avenue North north to the dead end

• 17th Avenue North — From North 6th Street to North 10th Street

• North 10th Street  — From 16th Avenue North to 19th Avenue North

• 25th Avenue North — From North 4th Street to North 9th Street

• South 12th Street — From 8th Avenue South to 11th Avenue South

• Lawndale Avenue — From 9th Avenue South to 11th Avenue South

• East Lane/Pleasant Valley Lane South — From 18th Street to Circle Drive North

• 13th Avenue South — From South 14th Street to South 16th Street

The contractor began by cleaning these streets on May 31, 2019, and will continue street cleaning today. The chip sealing will begin on Tuesday and be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.

NEWS

BONUS SIX: Pigeon's photobomb saves driver from ticket, and more of this week's weirdest news Read more.

Trending headlines:

Today's photo gallery: New I-74 bridge construction update

Demolition of portions of the old Interstate 74 bridge and construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi river between Moline and Bettendorf.

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.