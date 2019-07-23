A good Tuesday to all. You can turn off the air conditioners, at least temporarily. Here's a forecast from the National Weather that you can write home about. Here are the short, but sweet, details.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. Two dead in apparent drowning in Village of East Davenport
Davenport Police were at a Jersey Ridge Road home late Monday when they found two men drowned in the pool.
Police were called to 1125 Jersey Ridge Road at 8:54 p.m. Seven squad cars remained on the scene at 10 p.m.
The Davenport Crime Unit was on site. Officers were behind the gated home and had the entire property marked off by crime scene tape.
The home is owned by John K. Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct, in the Village of East Davenport. It was not immediately clear if it is his residence or a rental property.
In April 2011, Wisor was granted a go-ahead to demolish the historic Peter C. Bruchmann House at this address. He tore that home down and began construction on a new home there a short time later, according to the Quad-City Times archives.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
3. Davenport schools sells Lincoln School property for $30k, a fraction of other offer
The Davenport School Board narrowly approved the sale of former Lincoln Elementary School Property to non-profit group Together Making a Better Community for $30,000 Monday night.
The non-profit is affiliated with and in the same building as Third Missionary Baptist Church.
Director Dan Gosa said the church’s plans for the property are a sort of community center with teen outreach, parenting support and continuing education.
Davenport Schools received at least one other offer for the property, though — Dan Dolan made an offer for $290,000 to convert the property into veteran housing. Read more.
4. 16-year-old girl was driving vehicle that struck Davenport home
A 16-year-old girl who drove a black Ford SUV into a Davenport home Sunday faces several citations.
The girl, whose name was not released because she is a minor, was cited for careless driving, stop-sign violation and failure to maintain control of a vehicle, Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said via email Monday.
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the corner of Elsie Avenue and 17th Street, where the vehicle struck the house at 3322 W. 17th St., the home of Wendell Edwards.
Two passengers in the SUV were treated at Genesis Hospitals for minor injuries, Bladel said.
The home was damaged extensively, Bladel said.
On Sunday, Edwards told a reporter he and his wife were napping when the SUV went airborne and crashed in his home's attached one-car garage. The couple was uninjured.
The Mercer County School District superintendent has been accused of driving under the influence Saturday in Scott County.
MOLINE — A woman charged after a fatal crash in March has pleaded guilty.
5. Top-ranked Knights squeak out quarterfinal win
Davenport Assumption has won back-to-back state softball championships and been ranked No. 1 all season. Algona was unranked and never been to the state tournament. Pushover, right? Hardly.
Assumption had to sweat out a 3-2 win over the eighth seed in the Class 3A quarterfinals Monday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Knights (39-2) did enough to win their 16th consecutive postseason game and advance to a semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday against fifth-seeded Waterloo Columbus (36-4), an 8-5 winner over Albia. Read more.
6. Bix 7 bikers shake nerves to get images from race
Pre-race jitters aren't just for runners of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
A pair of longtime friends who ride the seven-mile course on a motorcycle — one of them sitting backwards — experience a rush of nervous adrenaline, too.
"I work up a sweat, but that's just excited anxiety," said Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz. "Once we get going, I'm fine."
Schultz has been getting going with his cameras on the Bix course for more than 30 years. But 11 years ago, he had a new idea.
The 56-year-old customized his Harley Davidson with a set of foot pegs he designed and mounted to the rear of his bike. He added a T-bag, used for storage on Harleys, atop the retrofitted foot-peg system to help him balance when the motorcycle is moving.
From his perch on the back of his bike, Schultz rides at the front of the pack; just behind police and the pace car. From his vantage point, he is facing the runners, which allows him to get tight shots of the action. Read more.
