Rick's Six: 1 dead in East Moline shooting, coronavirus spreads 'fear of unknown', and waiting out the coronavirus threat

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel’s parking lot contained little more than one empty soda cup Monday morning. That’s because the Rock Island casino, much like the rest of the state’s facilities, were ordered to shut down for a two-week window beginning Monday.

The Illinois Gaming Board announced over the weekend that it has suspended all video gaming operations and gambling operations at all casinos until March 30 due to COVID-19. That also includes all of the state’s thousands of video gaming terminals, or bar slot machines, that occupy bars, taverns and gaming parlors in the Land of Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Rhythm City Casino in Davenport is one of four casinos that voluntarily closed at 5 p.m. Monday.

Casinos in Riverside, Grand Falls and Altoona are also voluntarily closing at 5 p.m. Monday while Q Casino in Dubuque is discussing voluntarily closing Tuesday. Rhythm City’s temporary closure will be for 14 days, mirroring what is happening in Illinois. Read more.

More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus

• COVID-19: Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott, Pleasant Valley schools close through April 10

5. Man dies after reported gunfire in East Moline, the third Quad-City shooting in the past four days