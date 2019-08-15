Davenport Police Cpl. Dan Antle and police officer Tom Babcock, watch surveillance video of an armed robbery at Sam's convenience store at 648 Marquette St. The store was robbed at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.
Mary Wendel, a second-grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary, gets her classroom ready for the new school year. Students from second to fifth grades will be temporarily housed at Ross College, 2009 Kimberly Road.
A good Thursday to all. Rain is on the way. If not tonight, then early Friday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Areas of fog will continue to form through sunrise this morning. There will be pockets of dense fog reducing visibility down to a quarter mile or less in some locations. This will impact the morning commute in some areas and make for difficult travel with variable visibility over a short distance. Use caution if traveling in low visibility conditions early this morning.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 66 degrees.
2. Two die in Fruitland house fire
Two people died in a house fire on Stewart Road in Fruitland Wednesday morning.
They are not being identified at this time, according to Mike Hartman, Muscatine assistant fire chief.
The investigation is not complete, but the fire does not appear to have been intentionally set, he said.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call about smoke coming a single-family home in the 2500 block of Stewart Road.
Firefighters found heavy fire on the north side of the building but were able to knock down the fire and get it under control in about 30 minutes.
The house sustained smoke damage, and several rooms had fire damage. No firefighters were injured.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fruitland and Muscatine fire departments and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department helped with the investigation. About 20 firefighters from Fruitland, Muscatine, Letts and Wilton responded. The American Red Cross was requested for assistance.
3. Davenport police investigate armed robbery of convenience store
Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery of Sam’s convenience store that occurred at 7:09 p.m.
The store is located at 648 Marquette St.
Police said a man walked into the store, threatened the store worker with a handgun and demanded money, then fled.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
4. Davenport woman accused of stabbing woman
A Davenport woman on probation in a stolen vehicle case faces a new charge after police say she stabbed a woman in July.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Jessica Lynn Wildermuth, 28, of the 300 block of East 12th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday on one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
She will be arraigned Sept. 5. Bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 cash-only.
At 9:27 p.m. July 12, Davenport police responded to the 700 block of North Howell Street for a disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman was screaming and was bleeding from her left shoulder, top of her left arm and lower left forearm.
The woman appeared to be losing consciousness while she received medical attention. She told officers she and Wildermuth got into a physical fight and Wildermuth stabbed her multiple times with a long blue serrated knife. Read more.
6. Bettendorf students, parents get first look at Mark Twain North — temporary school at Ross College
Teachers at Mark Twain Elementary School North — the campus at Ross College — have been putting together the classrooms that will be home to them and about 300 students for the first half of the school year while construction of the new Mark Twain is completed.
As a number of the teachers continued to work Tuesday evening, students from second to fifth grades and their parents toured the classrooms and playground during an open house at the renovated facility, located at 2009 Kimberly Road.
Many parents walked through with their children, asked a few questions and were off. Others stayed to get a better view of what is going on. Read more.
Jaden Davis, 10, who just moved to the area from Florida, meets Mark Twain fifth-grade teacher Sarah Kelly as his father, James, looks on during an open house Tuesday at the school's temporary facility at 2009 Kimberly Road.
Amid debris stirred by whirring blades, rescue workers grab a ltter carrying Fred Ryherd, 56, of Hampton, who was plucked by helicopter from atop the International Multifoods grain elevator about 3 a.m., Saturday, May 24, 1975, some 15 hours after the explosion. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Don Grant, a welder for W.G. Block Co., Davenport, rides high against the silos that formerly were part of the International Multifoods plant as he prepares the metal for sandblasting and painting. The silos, now owned by Block, are being used to store fly ash, a concrete additive. A company spokesman said the project is part of a major repair and improvement work at the River Drive site, where a major explosion destroyed the Multifoods operation two years ago. Monday, June 27, 1977 (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
A conveyor belt was pulled Tuesday, July 15, 1975, from a grain silo at the International Multifoods Corp. plant as Davenport fire investigators were winding up an investigation of the May 23 explosion there. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
The west side of the International Multifoods Corp. complex after the mighty blast. The calls for help and the rescue occurred on the east side. Friday, May 23, 1975. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)