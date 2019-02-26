Local public works budgets have been consumed this season by lots of snow and ice. Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island all have overshot budgets for snow removal, and salt supplies are getting low.
A good Tuesday to all. With only a couple of days before the start of March, Old Man Winter continues to keep his frosty grip on the Quad-Cities.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "Light snow and very light freezing drizzle is possible across portions of the outlook area, mainly tonight. Any amounts are likely to be very light, but patchy slick spots are possible.
"Spotty light freezing drizzle may occur mainly along and east of the Mississippi River for a few hours past sunrise Wednesday morning. Thus, associated patchy slick spots may continue in these areas through mid morning.
"There will be a chance for at least light to moderate snow accumulations across portions of the Outlook Area Friday afternoon and night. After the snow ends late Friday night, Northwest winds of 10 to 20 MPH may produce some minor drifting snow into Saturday morning. The strength and track of this weather system is still uncertain at this time, thus snow amounts and placement are also uncertain.
"A very cold Canadian air mass may produce wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero across much of the Outlook Area both early Sunday morning and Monday morning."
And on that frosty note, let's look at today's forecast for the Quad-City metro area.
1. Cold with a slight chance of snow
There's a 20 percent chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 24 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Tonight there's a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 10 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
A number of area rivers continue to be under a National Weather Service flood warning.
They include:
Until Tuesday morning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt. The Wapsi is at 11.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. At 11.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61.
Until Sunday morning for the Rock River at Moline. The Rock is at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.5 feet Wednesday before falling below flood stage Sunday morning. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island also is affected by floodwaters.
A flood watch continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until further notice. The Iowa is at 20.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The Iowa is expected to rise to near flood stage Tuesday.
3. Snow, ice have pummeled Q-C budgets for public works
The massive overtime costs that still are being calculated from this season's onslaught of snow and ice are bad enough.
But now local city budgets could take another hit from salt costs, which are rising with demand.
Public works departments throughout the Quad-Cities use different accounting methods when tracking labor costs. But all the calculations show the same results: The 2018/2019 winter season has been a budget buster. Read more.
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred Sunday night.
Officers responded at 6:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of Scott Street.
Police say a suspect approached the victim's car and tried to steal it. The victim fought off the suspect.
After the confrontation, the suspect fled in a dark colored SUV, police say.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
The case is still under investigation and no other information was available.
5. Davenport School Board approves superintendent contract, district prepares to discuss layoffs
Davenport’s new superintendent, Robert Kobylski, will start off his tenure with a salary of $239,000 per year and the school board approved the three year contract 5-1-1 at the board meeting Monday night. Read more.
6. 3 dead in Muscatine house fire
Three people are dead and one critically injured in a house fire in Muscatine Monday night.
Firefighters were called at 6:39 p.m. to 104 Clinton St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming several windows and doors on the north and south sides of the single-family dwelling with people possibly trapped inside, according to a news release from the fire department.
Muscatine police found a person outside one of the windows. That person was treated by Muscatine paramedics and transported to Trinity Muscatine where the person is in critical condition.
Fire soon broke through the front windows facing Clinton Street. Crews initiated a fire attack in extreme heat, smoke, and flame conditions. They found multiple rooms in a post-flashover state which occurs when the entire room is on fire. Once firefighters entered the rooms that were on fire, they found the bodies of three people, according to the news release.
One pet cat was rescued and is being cared for at a local veterinary office.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire, but did not require medical attention.
About 30 fire fighters responded to the fire, including some off duty personnel.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene and will be providing support as they can.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending confirmation of the identities by the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of survivors. Autopsies will be performed at University Hospitals in Iowa City to determine the exact cause of death.
The house suffered heavy fire and water damage and likely will be considered a total loss.
The on-scene investigation is ongoing.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, Wilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and Muscatine Police Department are assisting in the investigation.