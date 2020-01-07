Rick's Six: Deadly hospital fire remembered, first day at new Bettendorf school, and Moline mayor accused of 'bad mouthing' former city engineer

After Leigh Cliborn’s fifth-graders piled into their classroom Monday morning, there were only a few points of notice or concern. She pointed out the all-important location for the lunch menu calendar. During announcements, there was a brief hiccup as the students realized there wasn’t an American flag for them to pledge to yet. Most critically, though, they picked their new seats.

“They pick a seat, I make a note, and then they never sit there again,” Cliborn joked as her students settled in. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years.”

Even in the span of a career spanning nearly two decades, Monday was a special day. It was the first day students attended the new Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf. Read more.

5. Firefighter, 95, remembers night of horror at Davenport hospital fire 70 years ago

Roy Porter remembers a distinct sound when he drives on Marquette Street and passes Genesis Medical Center's West campus. He is haunted by a terrifying image. And he recalls a troubling smell.