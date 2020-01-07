You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Deadly hospital fire remembered, first day at new Bettendorf school, and Moline mayor accused of 'bad mouthing' former city engineer
Rick's Six: Deadly hospital fire remembered, first day at new Bettendorf school, and Moline mayor accused of 'bad mouthing' former city engineer

1/7/20

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at another day with a high near 40 — and no snow. Then things turn colder on Wednesday. Let's get the weather details from the National Weather Service.   

1. Breezy with a high near 40 degrees

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a high near 40 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 26 degrees Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Eagles aren't using perches, but that may be because there aren't many eagles

2. Outgoing Frank Klipsch reflects on 4 years as Davenport mayor

050119-mda-nws-flooding-mm-035a.JPG

Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch stands near rescue personnel after a flood barrier at the intersection of Pershing and River Drive was breeched by Mississippi flood waters, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, causing water to flood allies and buildings up to and including Second Street.

Frank Klipsch now has a prefix before his title: ex-mayor.

Elected in 2015, Klipsch is stepping down after four years as mayor of Davenport. His successor, former alderman Mike Matson, will be sworn in Wednesday. 

Klipsch's tenure was marked by success — including economic development along the city’s long riverfront and along its northern outskirts — and controversy. In 2019 alone, historic flooding overwhelmed downtown, and the city’s Civil Rights Commission was swamped by gridlock after a series of mayoral decisions: first, to not re-appoint three term-expired commissioners, and then to remove four other commissioners in the middle of their terms.

In a wide-ranging exit interview, Klipsch discussed his legacy as mayor, the toxicity of modern politics, the “power of proximity” and what Davenport must do to ensure its long-term success. Read more.

102919-qct-qca-mayor-5.jpg
Mayor Frank Klipsch
Bill Gluba
Ed Winborn
Charlie Brooke

3. Man takes plea for carjacking in Rock Island

Antonio Harper

Antonio Harper

A man accused of hijacking a SUV in June in Rock Island has taken a plea deal.

Antonio Harper, 18, of Davenport, was initially charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records. Harper is accused of taking a 2013 Jeep Compass and a telephone on June 19 by threatening the imminent use of force. Read more.

4. 'We are one Mark Twain': Bettendorf students start 2020 in their new building

010920-bet-twain-015a.jpg

Noah Donaway, 6, takes a closer look at the library at Mark Twain Elementary on Friday in Bettendorf.

After Leigh Cliborn’s fifth-graders piled into their classroom Monday morning, there were only a few points of notice or concern. She pointed out the all-important location for the lunch menu calendar. During announcements, there was a brief hiccup as the students realized there wasn’t an American flag for them to pledge to yet. Most critically, though, they picked their new seats. 

“They pick a seat, I make a note, and then they never sit there again,” Cliborn joked as her students settled in. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years.” 

Even in the span of a career spanning nearly two decades, Monday was a special day. It was the first day students attended the new Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf. Read more.

010920-bet-twain-001a.jpg
010920-bet-twain-002a.jpg
010920-bet-twain-003a.jpg
010920-bet-twain-004a.jpg
010920-bet-twain-006a.jpg

5. Firefighter, 95, remembers night of horror at Davenport hospital fire 70 years ago

010320-qct-qca-firefighter-001

Roy Porter at home in his Davenport, Iowa apartment Friday. Porter is the last living firefighter to battle the fire at St. Elizabeth’s psychiatric facility for women in Davenport on Jan. 7, 1950. The fire took the lives of 41 women and remains the third-deadliest hospital fire in US history.

Roy Porter remembers a distinct sound when he drives on Marquette Street and passes Genesis Medical Center's West campus. He is haunted by a terrifying image. And he recalls a troubling smell.

The 95-year-old Porter is the last living firefighter on the scene Jan. 7, 1950, to witness the fire that destroyed St. Elizabeth's Hospital and claimed the lives of 41 people. St. Elizabeth’s was part of the wider Mercy Hospital Complex, which housed men and women is separate asylums.

As the 70th anniversary of the terrible date approached, Porter offered his memories in the hopes " ... younger generations will realize just how important fire safety is in our lives." Read more.

SEF6.jpg
SEF14.jpg
SEF3.jpg
SEF16.jpg
SEF10.jpg

6. Former city engineer accuses Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri of 'bad mouthing' him

030519-mda-nws-molineaddress-003a.JPG

Moline mayor Stephanie Acri speaks with the media before delivering the annual State of the City address Monday, March 18, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Former city engineer Scott Hinton apparently left the city with acrimonious feelings toward Mayor Stephanie Acri, according to an email obtained by the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times.

Hinton resigned his position after working more than 18 years for the city. His last day was Jan. 3. Read more.

Today's photo galleries: Andrew Yang, Joe Biden campaign in Eastern Iowa

010720-mus-yang-002
010720-mus-yang-003
010720-mus-yang-004
010720-mus-yang-005
010720-mus-yang-006

