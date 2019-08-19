About a year go, Merle Vastine, of Davenport, purchased a large — large! — collection of trade tokens. He'll be showing and selling some of those tokens on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the annual Mississippi Valley Antique Bottle and Advertising Show and Sale in Davenport.
A good Monday to all. Here's the latest forecast for the Quad-City region from the National Weather Service.
1. Slight chance of showers today
Today there's a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The overnight low is around 69 degrees.
Tuesday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night with an overnight low of around 72 degrees.
2. Road work update: Bettendorf
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing for about three weeks, a portion of Willow Drive immediately north of the traffic circle will be closed to all traffic for pavement reconstruction.
During this time, the remaining portion of Willow Drive north of the work zone and south of Maplecrest Road will temporarily be converted to a two-way street.
On-street parking will also be prohibited during this time to accommodate two-way traffic.
3. A deadly weekend in the Quad-Cities
Two people died over the weekend in deadly shootings — one in Bettendorf and one in Rock Island.
• Man dies after shooting in Rock Island
A man died Sunday afternoon in Rock Island from an apparent gunshot wound. At 3:39 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department was called to the 600 block of 7th Street in reference to shots fired, according to a news release. Officers located an adult male outside of a residence who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported by the Rock Island Fire Department to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity was not released Sunday night.
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact The Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.
• Shooting in Bettendorf ruled a homicide
According to a Bettendorf Police Department release, the shooting at the Big 10 Mart at 2480 53rd Avenue, Bettendorf on Saturday was an attempted robbery resulting in a homicide.
The victim, a female clerk, age 28, died from an apparent gunshot wound. The Bettendorf Police Department is working with management at Big 10 Mart to obtain video evidence. The case is currently under investigation. Read more.
While it appears some type of work is underway on the world's largest roller dam, it is the out-of-view span above the dam that is the focus.
The service bridge that provides maintenance access to the roller gates, dam and pier houses is being sanded and painted, and some of its support structure is being replaced.
At about $14 million, the work is expected to take two or three construction seasons. it is not expected to affect traffic on the Government Bridge. Read more details.
5. Free at last, Nunn plans to just 'move forward'
After spending 16½ years in prison, Michael Nunn accompanied a few relatives out to the area around 53rd and Elmore in Davenport, where dozens of stores and restaurants have popped up over the past decade or so.
“I thought I was in New York City with all the lights ...’’ Nunn said. “That was cornfields, man … I said where the hell are we at, New York City? I thought we were on Times Square.’’
The old hometown changed quite a bit during all those years that Nunn was away.
Nunn has changed, too.
The two-time world middleweight boxing champion is a little bigger than he was back in the day although he still appears to be in very good shape. His face shows the normal lines and wrinkles that come with advancing age. He is completely bald.
He’s still just as talkative, just as confident, nearly as brash. But there is a strand of maturity in his voice and his words that wasn’t there in 2004 when he was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Spending roughly a third of your life behind bars will help you grow up. Read more.
American former boxing world champion Michael Nunn, from Moline, Ill., in action during a press conference for his upcoming WBC light-heavyweight world title fight vs German Graciano Rocchigiani in Berlin Monday, March 16, 1998. Nunn's and Rocchigiani's first planned fight from February 7, 1998, was cancelled due to illness of the German boxer. The fight is now scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 1998 in Berlin. (AP Photo/Hans Edinger)
They are the kinds of things you'd toss in your junk drawer and then — in a cleaning frenzy perhaps years into the future — throw away.
They are called trade tokens, coin-shaped pieces of wood or metal that are given away by businesses as a promotional item, an incentive to come back because they are "good for" something of value.
While they're still around today, their heyday began in the late 1800s, continuing through the 1950s, Merle Vastine, an inveterate Davenport collector, said. A dairy token might have gotten you a free pint of milk, or a grocery token could have allowed you 5 cents off a loaf of bread.
Given the easy-to-forget and throw-away nature of these tokens, it is amazing to consider that someone managed to amass a collection of nearly 30,000 tokens and similar variations. Read more.
About a year go, Merle Vastine, of Davenport, purchased a large — large! — collection of trade tokens. He'll be showing and selling some of those tokens on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the annual Mississippi Valley Antique Bottle and Advertising Show and Sale in Davenport.
One of Merle Vastine's most cherished tokens is actually a small pocket mirror from Becker's Bar in Davenport. While there's a mirror on one side and colored art work on the other, the piece qualifies as a token because it says "Good For 10+ In Trade" on the side with the picture, a woman dressed in a risqué costume.
A pocket mirror in Merle Vastine's collection of Trade Tokens from Becker's Bar in Davenport. The mirror is considered a token because of the type on the edge of the mirror that reads, "Good For 10 cents In Trade."
Jake, owned by Tricia James, of Milan, runs in the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
A dog swims in the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Maggie, owned by Robyn Brossman, of Geneseo, relaxes in the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Dozer, owned by Linda Nelson, of East Moline, shakes off the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Blitz, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, swims with a ball during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Blitz, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, takes a break with the ball on the side of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Blitz, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, jumps into the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Linkin, owned by Jacob Thompson and Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, runs towards the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, puts a lifejacket on Linkin during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday in Moline. The event included a dog market and a doggie paddle.
Linkin, owned by Jacob Thompson and Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, runs through the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Ted, owned by Linda Nelson, of East Moline, races into the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Chi Zuru, of Moline, and her dog Moxie walk towards the edge of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Kaiser, owned by Kennedy Bromley, of Moline, sports a pair of goggles as he swims with a toy during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Simmeon Gastineau, of Davenport, holds his dog India during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Mila swims to her owner Lola Guzman, of Moline, during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
A husky takes a break from swimming on the edge of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Mila is picked up by her owner Lola Guzman, of Moline, during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
A dog carries a stick through the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Lynx, a Dalmatian owned by Jamie Oldacre, of East Moline, chases after a ball during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Bertha, owned by Linda Brown, of Davenport, swims through the shallow end during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Jeter, a Great Dane owned by Doug Sander, of Moline, prances out of the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Teddy Contreras plays with his dog Libby during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Dogs and their owners hang out in the shallow end of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
A paw print and a human foot print are visible along the pool’s edge during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Neel Mallik, 13, of Bettendorf, walks Blanco towards the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Dogs make their way out of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Mila swims to her owner Lola Guzman, of Moline, during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
Jeter, a Great Dane owned by Doug Sander, of Moline, prances out of the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
A Bernese Mountain dog makes their way out of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.