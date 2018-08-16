A good Thursday to all. Dense fog will start off our morning commute with high temps in the mid-80s. Here's how the weather picture shakes out from the National Weather Service.
1. Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
A NSW dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the Quad-City region.
Patchy, dense fog with visibilities under one-half mile will continue to develop through sunrise. Drivers should exercise caution as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances. Low lying areas and river valleys are most at risk for seeing dense fog.
A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. with heavy rainfall is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms for areas along and south of U.S. 30. If severe storms develop the primary risk would be damaging winds.
Overnight, there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. along with patchy fog. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. with patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65.
2. Proposed Portillo's rezoning advances toward final discussion
Following weeks of public debate over the issue, Davenport aldermen have advanced a proposal to bring the first Portillo’s restaurant to the Quad-Cities toward final consideration for next week.
At issue is a proposal to designate a piece of land for commercial use to make way for the possibility of adding Portillo’s, a popular Chicago-based restaurant, and several other businesses to northeastern Davenport, which has become a hot spot for local development. On one hand is the developer, who says the project would help boost the local economy; on the other are neighbors questioning whether the restaurant plaza would negatively affect their homes. Read more.
3. Caleb's miracle: 'Everything they said he couldn’t do, he is doing'
A Walnut, Ill., boy has proven to be a tough nut to crack.
Caleb Claussen, 7, was involved in an accident involving a motorized scooter and a tanker truck last September, but has fought back from his many injuries.
Caleb will be honored during a Quad-Cities River Bandits game at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport during a salute to Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy's GOPEDS program.
Neurologists had predicted that Caleb would stay in a vegetative state for the rest of his life after being hit by a truck while riding a scooter near his home in Bureau County. Read more.
4. Von Maur expands as other retailers close doors
As it defies national trends and continues to grow, Von Maur has been viewed as a "tortoise" in a retail industry filled with hares, its CEO said.
Rather than rushing to open a certain number of stores each year, President and CEO Jim von Maur said the Davenport-based company has taken a slow and steady approach.
The strategy helped Von Maur continue to open new locations during the 2008 recession. And today, as big box retailers — including national competitor Younkers — close stores or declare bankruptcy, Von Maur is readying to open its 34th location in 15 states. Read more.
5. Davenport man charged with stealing, trafficking guns
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the theft of several guns from a Davenport home in May.
Kody Ray Brinkley, 23, last known address in the 800 block of West 17th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Read more.
6. 'Party of the summer:' Tailgaters ready for a Riverfront Pops' 'Beach Boys' concert
When the gates open at LeClaire Park on Saturday, if things go like they have in past years, Patricia Cummings and her husband, George, will be second or third in line.
“We’ve never been first,” Patricia Cummings, 66, said, adding she typically arrives two hours before the gates open.
As the hours goes by, thousands of people will fill the park ahead of the 36th annual Quad-City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, in which members of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will play songs from The Beach Boys’ album, “Pet Sounds.”
However unlikely, the occasion has turned into, in Cummings’ words, the “Party of the summer.” And the party starts well before the music kicks off. Read more.
BONUS 6. Ask the Times: The meaning of the sirens
A Quad-City Times reader "Asks the Times" the following question: "How do Quad City residents distinguish between a siren that means a thunderstorm is coming versus a siren that means, "Take cover, we have spotted a tornado?" Please don't tell me it is the same siren. We can hear thunder and lightning for the former but need a clear sign when it is the latter."
BONUS BONUS 6:
One year in one minute. Check out the amazing progress in the river! #timelapse #MakingProgress #I74RiverBridge pic.twitter.com/9jqzzoZ9iX— I-74 River Bridge (@I74RiverBridge) August 15, 2018