2. Davenport will review student suspension procedures
Davenport School District principals, assistant principals and other school administrators will meet Aug. 10 to review new procedures for suspensions, removals and use of rooms for both general-education and special-education students.
After the meeting, new procedures will be shared with other district personnel, according to a district website update.
After an audit in late January-early February, the Iowa Department of Education found the district special-education program in "systemic non-compliance" with several parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities.
Hidden camera case takes new twist
Former Davenport housing programs manager Roy DeWitt, right, was sentenced last month to up to 16 years in prison on eight counts of invasion of privacy. He now wants to take back his guilty plea.
Roy DeWitt, the former Davenport housing programs manager, wants a lower sentence or to take back his guilty plea to eight counts of invasion of privacy for placing a hidden camera in an employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments.
The 47-year-old Pella, Iowa, man filed a motion through his attorney, Steve Hanna, six days after Judge Marlita Greve sentenced him to up to 16 years in prison.
Q-C metro football schedules
Davenport West's Leon Simpson tries to find an opening as Davenport North's Dakota Wright (43) defends in action last year.
High school football will soon be upon us. Check out when and where your favorite team will be playing, along with the schedules of rival schools.
Behold the Tin Can Nachos
+5
What goes into the Tin Can Nachos? Layers of homemade tortilla chips covered with layers of queso, two shredded cheeses, smoked beef brisket, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and a special “22” sauce.
It happens about 120 times per day at Tap 22 in Silvis.
The order comes in and someone in the kitchen yells, “Tin Can!” A chef grabs a plate and stainless steel tin can (without a top or bottom) and piles in layers of homemade tortilla chips, cheese and smoked brisket and toppings such as cilantro, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Less than three minutes later, the almost-overflowing order’s up.
That’s when the fun begins.
The plate carefully arrives and its handler just as cautiously lifts off the tin to reveal a mountain (or sometimes an avalanche) of nachos held together by queso, a special “22” sauce and two types of melted shredded cheese.
Though eating the Tin Can Nachos presents a Jenga-like experience, the appetizer is by far the most popular item at Tap 22, which opened in February off of 1st Street in the building formerly housed by restaurants such as Olympic Flame and PK Dugan’s.
Read more. 6. 19-year-old cited for Bettendorf drone incident
The Bettendorf Police Department has identified the operator of a drone that injured a 1-year-old boy last week at Crow Creek Park.
Chief Keith Kimball said a 19-year-old Davenport man was cited for flying a drone in a city park in connection with the incident.
The citation carries a fine of $75, plus $85 in court costs, he said.
Police said in a post to its Facebook page last week that the incident happened around 11 a.m. July 24 at the park, 4800 Devils Glen Road.
Kimball said Tuesday the man was operating a drone that belonged to his father, who was not at the park, and lost control of it and it hit the toddler.
The man was with his brother and grandparents at the time, Kimball said.
Kimball said the group went over to apologize and check on the boy before the mother took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The mother reported the incident to police later that day, he said.
The chief said the incident does not appear to be intentional and the case is being treated as a civil matter.
Kimball said an incident like this is rare in Bettendorf.
"This just comes down to having education and awareness of drone usage," he said.
Today's photo gallery: A slice of Port Byron, LeClaire and the Tugfest The 32nd annual Tugfest is this weekend.
Members of Blackwell Mediation in LeClaire show their exhaustion and frustration Saturday afternoon after pulling 41.3 feet against Black Fab in Port Byron that pulled 65.3 feet during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire and Port Byron.
081217-Tugfest-002
Illinois judge Brett McCormick marks the rope as Blackwell Mediation begins its pull in LeClaire.
081217-Tugfest-003
Michael Martinez of Bettendorf, pulls hard for Blackwell Mediation, Saturday, August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. They pulled 41.3 feet and lost their pull against Black Fab in Port Byron who pulled 65.3 feet.
081217-Tugfest-004
Austin Crary of Madison, Wis., wears a Burger King crown as he pulls for Swiss Colony on the Iowa side.
081217-Tugfest-005
Libby Wilson of Riverdale, pulls for First Central State Bank and gives it her all as they pull against Hillsdale Storage.
081217-Tugfest-006
Iowa side cheering coach Alycia Kuberski of LeClaire is stern with her instructions to tugger Michael Martinez as he pulls for Cassatt Drywall.
081217-Tugfest-007
Blake Mills of LeClaire raises his arms in victory as Snapp Fitness out pulls Duey's Corner Tap 60 feet to 40.6 feet.
081217-Tugfest-008
Spectators on the Iowa side of the Mississippi cheer as Iowa picks up their first win of the day, Saturday, August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Cassate Drywall out-pulled Knapp's Construction and Storage 60.7 feet to 52 feet.
081217-Tugfest-009
Pleasant Valley senior Tanner Erickson 18, shows the amount of resin on his hands before he pulls.
081217-Tugfest-010
A celebration of tuggers from many of the Iowa side teams breaks out with dancing and throwing beer.
081217-Tugfest-011
Tuggers from Pleasant Valley High School pull against Riverdale High School on the Illinois side during the 31st annual Tugfest last year between LeClaire and Port Byron. Riverdale out pulled Pleasant Valley 93.5 feet to 40.9 feet.
081217-Tugfest-012
Tuggers with IBEU on the Iowa side, pull the rope against Edgebrooke Homes on the Illinois side in 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Edgebrooke wins 63.3 feet to 44 feet.
081217-Tugfest-013
Boaters tie up together to watch and party, Saturday,August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. This is the one and only time the Mississippi River is closed down during the year.
081217-Tugfest-014
Spectators on the Iowa side cheer on their tuggers, Saturday,August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois.
081217-Tugfest-015
Tuggers with Snapp Fitness keep an eye on the mark in the sand as they pull against Duey's Corner Tap, Saturday, August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Snapp Fitness won the tug 60 feet to 40.6 feet.
081217-Tugfest-016
Members of Cassatt Drywall celebrate the first Iowa victory of the day against Knapp's Construction and Storage, Saturday,August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Cassatt pulled 60.7 feet to Knapp's 52 feet.
081217-Tugfest-017
Lady tuggers for First Central State Bank in LeClaire, pull the rope against Hillsdale Storage, Saturday,August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Hillsdale won the pull 64 feet to 37.8 feet.
081217-Tugfest-018
Illinois judge Brett McCormick keeps an eye on the pulling on the LeClaire side, Saturday, August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois.
081217-Tugfest-019
Iowa side cheering coach Alycia Kuberski of LeClaire keeps cool while giving instructions to IBEU tuggers as they pull against Edgebrooke Homes, Saturday, August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Cassate won the pull 60.7 feet to 52 feet.
081217-Tugfest-020
A male spectator uses his phone to capture the sites, Saturday,August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois.
Port Byron cycling statue
Will B. Rolling is the newest Q-C community icon.
112015-home-tour5
Corinne Henyan's apartment is on the second floor of this formerly boarded-up 1800s brick building in downtown Port Byron.
Dorrance Forest Preserve
Drew Hanson, left, cuts logs to help clear a path at Dorrance Forest Preserve in Port Byron, where volunteers with Friends of Off-Road Cycling, or FORC, have created a new multi-use trail system.
Grandpa Camp
Harrison VanAcker, 4, of Omaha, Nebraska, gets sent on his way after Tom Rowe straps him into a zipline earlier this week during the second annual three-day Grandpa Camp in Port Byron.
Riverdale football 2
Members of the Riverdale football team do sled work on the first day of high school football practice Monday in Port Byron.
Gov. Bruce Rauner
Seventh-grader Shae Hanrahan introduces herself to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner during his visit Friday to Riverdale Middle School in Port Byron to talk to students about school funding issues.
Port Byron tornado
Mark Perez and his 5-year-old daughter, Angie, look over the tornado damage Friday at their home in Port Byron. Portions of the roof were torn from the house, and windows and doors were damaged. Perez estimates his property lost 100 trees.
112015-home-tour1
Corinne Henyan shows off the view from the balcony of her Port Byron apartment. At left are some of her Christmas decorations and the exposed brick wall of her great room.
GARRISON FUNERAL
The flag draped coffin of Landis Garrison is loaded onto a Port Byron fire truck following funeral services, Saturday, at Riverdale High School.
081314-bottles5
Liquor bottles from Quad-City area breweries dating from the late 1800s to 1919, the year before national Prohibition went into effect, will be among the items collector Richard Ellis of Port Byron will have on display Sunday at the annual bottle show. These were "behind-the-bar" bottles, containing liquor that was served in drinks to patrons.
061714-garden-07
This is the view from the backyard deck of the Mike and Noreen Bailey home in rural Port Byron.
061714-garden-05
Mature trees frame the home of Mike and Rita Lentz in rural Port Byron.
061714-garden-01
The miniature “fairy garden" planted in a dish is one of the features of the Mike and Rita Lentz yard in rural Port Byron.
092213-gourd-artist-04
These gourds, growing in an arbor at her Port Byron home, are the raw materials of Bonnie Adams' artwork.
073013-weather
Two bass fishermen try their luck during the light rain on Tuesday, July 30, 2013 fishing along the Port Byron riverfront.
Paintball2_11611
Members of the Illinois National Guard recently returned from a
deployment to Egypt try paintball combat at MVP Paintball in Port
Byron, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Port Byron Post Office
The Port Byron (Ill.) Post Office building was purchased and renovated by the village. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Port Byron fire
This home at 305 Walnut Street in Port Byron, Ill., was destroyed by fire early Thursday. No one was injured. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Mean_Mels_020510
A seasoned Angus steak starts to sizzle on the charcoal grill at Mean Mel's Steakhouse in Port Byron, Ill. The restaurant features several grades of Angus certified beef, including prime. (John Schutlz / Quad-City Times)
Mean_Mels_020510
Employee Lindsay Achenbach flips a steak for a customer while others grill their own on the grill at Mean Mel's Steakhouse in Port Byron, Ill. (John Schutlz / Quad-City Times)
Port_byron_home_2_LF_00011524A
The entertainment center in the great room was made from cherry wood taken from the couple's timber land.
(Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Port_byron_home_4_LF_00011524A
The lower-level bathroom has a Northwoods motif included a moose print on the wallpaper border.
(Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Shawnelle2_jc_4_29_10
Shawnelle Eliasen plays in the backyard of her Port Byron, Il., home with three of her five children Thursday April 29, 2010. An essay she wrote about her mother is published in a book, "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Thanks Mom".
Judy_jc_11_18_9
Judy Clark, left, of Port Byron, Ill., visits with Joan Hamilton, who is a volunteer with Faith in Action, a senior transportation service.
YorkBoat101609js
The crew of the Old Man River project begin to load up their 32-foot York Boat as it sits along side the Mississippi River at Port Byron. The crew is traveling the length of the river to the Gulf of Mexico without using man-made fuel. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Port Byron company makes environment-friendly vehicles
Bruce Wood and Amy Nielsen with some of the vehicles available at their ePower Synergies Inc., located in Port Byron, Ill. PHOTO BY LARRY FISHER
American Pickers Weekend
Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby Cushman, two of the three stars on History Channels' American Pickers, answers questions from the audience, Sat. June 4, 2011, while on stage in LeClaire during the American Pickers Weekend celebration. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
021717-Buffalo-Bill-009
he 3,000-pound paddle wheel outside the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, Iowa was moved in 2009 from its previous location near the Rock Island casino boat.
Mississippi River Distilling Co.
The Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire will open a bar called Cody Road Cocktail House on Saturday.
Mississippi River Distilling Co.
Bartender Jamie Harris samples a drink recipe at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire during training at its soon-to-open bar called Cody Road Cocktail House.
Hydrobike
During their cruise on the LeClaire Canal, Tom Schoville and his dog, Harvey, stop by a chain of boaters to sell them frozen treats.
Wine hop
The annual Wine Hop is taking over downtown LeClaire on Saturday, April 29.
Quarry House
The red tiles are a Frank Lloyd Wright signature, and Quarry House builder Herbert Tyler ran lighting above the tiles, allowing the home to keep its design lines, even in the dark.
Quarry House
The tile counter top inside the master bathroom looks just as it did when the house was built in 1955.
Quarry House
Quarry House builder Herbert Tyler also borrowed from Frank Lloyd Wright in his design of the outdoors, which spreads north of the property and is appointed in limestone and considerable landscaping.
Quarry House
John Telleen and his wife, Amy, own the Quarry House. The couple also lives on the property but never have taken residence in the Quarry House, choosing instead to find appreciative tenants.
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-010
Buffalo Bill root beer was for sale at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire Sunday during a birthday party for Buffalo Bill Cody.
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-009
Ethan Morgan, 3, of LeClaire, and Claire Linville, 2, of Davenport, play together at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-005
A selection of period handguns and rifles are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-012
Mary Anna Parris of LeClaire sings with her band, Acoustic Friends, at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-001
Museum Director Bob Schiffke wanders through an exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
021717-Buffalo-Bill-006
Board of Directors member Beth Peters talks about some of the items on display at The Buffalo Bill Museum in Le Claire, Iowa.
021717-Buffalo-Bill-007
The Lone Star Wooden Hull Steam-powered Paddle Wheel at The Buffalo Bill Museum in Le Claire, Iowa.
Outtakes: Sunset
The sun sets behind the silos Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Pebble Creek subdivision in LeClaire.
112916-West-End-Salvage-009
Old wheels and other items available at West End Salvage at 501 North Cody Road in Le Claire.
112916-West-End-Salvage-001
Building owner Jude Loncka, left, and West End Architectural Salvage store manager Dori Austin in the new store at 501 N. Cody Road, LeClaire.
120416-bigstory-enrollment-003
Mazen AlSheika, 13, right, is picked up after school by his mom, Mindy AlSheika, at Pleasant Valley Junior High School near LeClaire, Iowa Tuesday November 29, 2016.
Pleasant Valley schools
Teacher Jeremy Hoppe directs parents after school at Cody Elementary School near LeClaire.
102916-leclaire-007
Shoppers stroll along Cody Street in LeClaire during last year's Christmas in LeClaire event.
102916-leclaire-014
Father Christmas chats with shoppers during last year's Christmas in LeClaire event. LeClaire Chamber of Commerce recently named it Event of the Year, tied with Tug Fest.
102916-leclaire-004
Strolling Santas are among the attractions at Christmas in LeClaire, Dec. 2-4.
LeClaire Apple Fest
Shoppers mingle downtown Sunday during the 27th annual LeClaire Apple Fest along the Mississippi River.
LeClaire
The LeClaire City Council has agreed to issue $4.5 million in bonds for several capital improvements, including street and park projects, new public works equipment and a police station remodeling.
LeClaire Apple Fest
Apples for sale Sunday during the 27th annual LeClaire Apple Fest along the Mississippi River.
091816-Dogtoberfest-003
David Rummery, Jessica Wooldridge and Olivia Webber, 10, and their dog, Sacha, attend the annual Dogtoberfest Sunday at the Bierstube in LeClaire.
19890514 -- Captain Daniel Dawley House
ADAPTIVE RE-USE -- This is the Captain Daniel Dawley House, LeClaire, whose owners, Gary and Chris Nelson, will receive an award for adaptive re-use of a historic building. The house is now the Nelson Funeral Home. Photo published Sunday, May 14, 1989. (Quad-City Times photo)
19790819 -- Dawley House
ON THE COVER: Dawley House -- Daniel V. Dawley spent a lifetime working on river boats, either as clerk or captain. His home was this two-story Italianate at 127 S. 2nd St., one of the grandest homes in LeClaire (Iowa). He worked extensively for the Minnesota Packet Co. Published Sunday, Aug. 19, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Undated -- Willard Barrows House
Handwritten on back: Willard Barrows home, Sixth & LeClaire, Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
083016-history-002
"American Pickers” co-star Mike Wolfe, right, greets fans Tuesday at his LeClaire business, Antique Archaeology, after announcing his participation in an Iowa traveling history exhibit.
082716-Vettes-on-the-River-001
People walk amoung the 300 Corvettes parked on the LeClaire water front last year, during the Vettes on the River event hosted by the Mid-West Corvette Club to raise money for the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299 out of Moline.
082716-Vettes-on-the-River-003
People walk amoung the 300 Corvettes parked on the LeClaire water front, Saturday, August 27, 2016, during the Vettes on the River event hosted by the Mid-West Corvette Club to raise money for the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299 out of Moline.
Flag ceremony
The American Legion Buffalo Bill Post No. 347, of LeClaire, dedicated a new American flag Tuesday morning at Cody Elementary School during an annual ceremony.
Mississippi River Distilling Co.
Visitors tour the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire last year.
Mississippi River Distilling Co.
Garrett, left, and Ryan Burchett, owners of the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire
The Shameless Chocoholic
Christine Mulvania, from left, Rebecca Burns and Jen Williams make candy at The Shameless Chocoholic in LeClaire.
The Shameless Chocoholic
The Shameless Chocoholic in LeClaire.
Buffalo Bill Museum03
Glenn Johnson, 85, of Prophetstown, Ill., is the last riverboat pilot to steer the Lone Star paddlewheeler, which is now part of the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire. Johnson was on hand Sunday during an open house at the museum.
Buffalo Bill Museum01
A 1939 Chris Craft Utility boat is on display Sunday in the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
020416-eagles-001
Photographers document about a dozen American bald eagles pulling fish from the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 near LeClaire in this file photo.
020416-eagles-009
An American Bald Eagle works on eating a recently caught fish in a tree close to Lock and Dam 14 near Le Claire, Iowa Thursday, February 4, 2016.
EAGLE GRABS A FISH
An American bald eagle flies toward nearby trees after pulling a fish from the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 near LeClaire on Thursday. To see more photos, go to
. qctimes.com/gallery
122215-breweries-4
The Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire, Iowa Tuesday December 22, 2015.
122215-breweries-1
Customers drink at Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire, Iowa Tuesday December 22, 2015.
122215-breweries-3
The Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire, Iowa Tuesday December 22, 2015.
041415-clinton-09
Hillary Clinton stopped for a picture with William Boens, 5, left, Olivia VonDracek, 5, Kate Boens, 3 and Journey Peterson, 5 as she strolled along Le Claire’s main downtown street Tuesday, April 14, 2015.
041415-clinton-12
Hillary Clinton strolled along Le Claire’s main downtown street with Mayor Bob Scannell Tuesday April 14, 2015 followed by a group of local onlookers and media.
041015-post-office-02
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and his wife, Christine, bought the building that houses the LeClaire Post Office in 2008 when he was not yet back in office.
Hillary Clinton in LeClaire
Democratic presidential candidate meets with supporters Tuesday morning at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire.
Freedom Rock - Nathan Cox
Sophie Cox, the 11-year-old daughter of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Cox, who was killed on Sept. 20, 2008, paints a portion of a Gold Star on the Scott County Freedom Rock on Wednesday in LeClaire. The star was created by mixing a small amount of her father's ashes with the gold-colored paint.
Downtown LeClaire
Gene Oppenheimer of East Moline, left, and Walter Smith of Davenport talk while sitting on a bench last spring in downtown LeClaire. “Everyone knows LeClaire is the place to come to spend an afternoon,” Oppenheimer said.
120713-christmas-in-leClaire1
Shoppers enjoy the sunshine, if not the cold, while walking Saturday along Cody Road during "Christmas in LeClaire." It was a big day for Santa Claus in the community as he attended a breakfast at Happy Joe's, Santa's Playhouse took over the Medic EMS building and he visited the LeClaire Bier Stube during the afternoon.
120713-christmas-in-leClaire2
The town was appropriately decorated for "Christmas in LeClaire" on Saturday, where activities and shopping opportunities continue today.
Distillery tour
The Mississippi River Distilling Co., LeClaire, offers whiskey samples from noon-4 p.m. Sunday during the inaugural "Taste of LeClaire" event.
080313-bix-autofest-9
Dozens of cars are on display at the Heartland British Autofest along the Mississippi River in LeClaire , Iowa Saturday August 3, 2013.
Twilight Riverboat
The Twilight riverboat will take Quad-City Times Plus 60 members on an overnight cruise from LeClaire to Dubuque on Oct. 8-9.
Fall Colors
Trees begin to turn colors, Friday, October 12, 2012, under the LeClaire water tower. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Fall_colors_7
Fall colors by HW 67 west of LeClaire. Thursday October 11, 2012. (Larry Fisher/BETTENDORF NEWS)
Fall Colors 1
Maple trees turning color north of LeClaire. October 10, 2012. (Larry Fisher/BETTENDORF NEWS)
LeClaire tourism center brings people downtown
Visitors visit shops and restaurants in LeClaire on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. (Jeff Cook/Bettendorf News)
LeClaireInfoCenter3_92912
The Wide River Winery is among the businesses along Cody Road in LeClaire, and is shown Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Burlesquercise Burlesquercise 17.jpg
Danielle Colby, founder of Burlesque Le' Moustache and reality tv personality of American Pickers, chats with a student during the troupe's new Burlesquercise classes in LeClaire, Iowa. (Rashah McChesney/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
LeClaire Center
New speakers and sound system, attached to 52 fences around trees in downtown LeClaire, began broadcasting music Friday after a dedication ceremony. The speakers stretch over a five-block area. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Obama visits LeClaire - really
President Barack Obama visited LeClaire on Aug. 16.
American Pickers Weekend
Mike Wolfe from History Channel's "American Pickers" shakes the hand of a young viewer after answering questions from the audience Saturday during the "American Pickers" Weekend in LeClaire, Iowa. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
American Pickers Weekend
Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby Cushman, two of the three stars on History Channels' American Pickers, answers questions from the audience, Sat. June 4, 2011, while on stage in LeClaire during the American Pickers Weekend celebration. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
American Pickers Weekend
Hundreds of people listen and take pictures of Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby Cushman, two of the three stars on History Channels' American Pickers, as they answer questions from the audience, Sat. June 4, 2011, while on stage in LeClaire during the American Pickers Weekend celebration. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
LeClaire Downtown
Streetscaping has made LeClaire more inviting to tourists. (FILE PHOTO)
Interstate 80 Bridge, LeClaire
The eastbound lanes of the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River at LeClaire, Iowa, is closed indefinitely to traffic after an inspection revealed a problem with a beam under one of the lanes, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
LeClaire Stube2
The new Bier Stube in LeClaire
A brief history of LeClaire's 175 years
The Green Tree remains a symbol of LeClaire, even though the at least 230-year-old tree was cut down in 1964. (Photo from Mike Wolfe collection)
LeClaire celebration (Buffalo Bill)
Buffalo Bill Cody (John Giovanazzi from Grandview, Iowa) glances over his shoulder while watching a stage show, Saturday June 13, 2009, with his wife Annie Oakley (Ann Giovanazzi) during activities celebrating LeClaire's 175th anniversary. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
