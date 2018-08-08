A good Wednesday to all. The Quad-City region is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

Here's what the advisory states, "Areas of dense fog are forming between Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 in Iowa and Illinois. Expect visibility to vary from several miles to under a quarter of a mile in areas of fog. Slow down, use your headlights, leave plenty of distance ahead of you, and be prepared for encountering the lower visibility areas."

1. Dense fog this morning

NWS: Weather summary

Be alert to areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. this morning. Otherwise, we'll see cloudy skies through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight we could see some more patchy fog. The overnight low will be around 66 degrees.

Thursday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a a low around 67 degrees.

2. Davenport will review student suspension procedures

Davenport school district logo

Davenport School District principals, assistant principals and other school administrators will meet Aug. 10 to review new procedures for suspensions, removals and use of rooms for both general-education and special-education students.

After the meeting, new procedures will be shared with other district personnel, according to a district website update.

After an audit in late January-early February, the Iowa Department of Education found the district special-education program in "systemic non-compliance" with several parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities. Read more.

3. Hidden camera case takes new twist

072718-dewitt-sentence-001
Former Davenport housing programs manager Roy DeWitt, right, was sentenced last month to up to 16 years in prison on eight counts of invasion of privacy. He now wants to take back his guilty plea.

Roy DeWitt, the former Davenport housing programs manager, wants a lower sentence or to take back his guilty plea to eight counts of invasion of privacy for placing a hidden camera in an employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments.

The 47-year-old Pella, Iowa, man filed a motion through his attorney, Steve Hanna, six days after Judge Marlita Greve sentenced him to up to 16 years in prison. Read more.

4. Q-C metro football schedules

091517-West-North-FB-007
Davenport West's Leon Simpson tries to find an opening as Davenport North's Dakota Wright (43) defends in action last year.

High school football will soon be upon us. Check out when and where your favorite team will be playing, along with the schedules of rival schools. Read more.

5. Behold the Tin Can Nachos

Tin Can Nachos
What goes into the Tin Can Nachos? Layers of homemade tortilla chips covered with layers of queso, two shredded cheeses, smoked beef brisket, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and a special “22” sauce.

It happens about 120 times per day at Tap 22 in Silvis.

The order comes in and someone in the kitchen yells, “Tin Can!” A chef grabs a plate and stainless steel tin can (without a top or bottom) and piles in layers of homemade tortilla chips, cheese and smoked brisket and toppings such as cilantro, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Less than three minutes later, the almost-overflowing order’s up.

That’s when the fun begins.

The plate carefully arrives and its handler just as cautiously lifts off the tin to reveal a mountain (or sometimes an avalanche) of nachos held together by queso, a special “22” sauce and two types of melted shredded cheese.

Though eating the Tin Can Nachos presents a Jenga-like experience, the appetizer is by far the most popular item at Tap 22, which opened in February off of 1st Street in the building formerly housed by restaurants such as Olympic Flame and PK Dugan’s. Read more.

6. 19-year-old cited for Bettendorf drone incident

badge 2
The Bettendorf Police Department has identified the operator of a drone that injured a 1-year-old boy last week at Crow Creek Park.

Chief Keith Kimball said a 19-year-old Davenport man was cited for flying a drone in a city park in connection with the incident.

The citation carries a fine of $75, plus $85 in court costs, he said.

Police said in a post to its Facebook page last week that the incident happened around 11 a.m. July 24 at the park, 4800 Devils Glen Road.

Kimball said Tuesday the man was operating a drone that belonged to his father, who was not at the park, and lost control of it and it hit the toddler.

The man was with his brother and grandparents at the time, Kimball said.

Kimball said the group went over to apologize and check on the boy before the mother took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The mother reported the incident to police later that day, he said. 

The chief said the incident does not appear to be intentional and the case is being treated as a civil matter.

Kimball said an incident like this is rare in Bettendorf.

"This just comes down to having education and awareness of drone usage," he said.

Today's photo gallery: A slice of Port Byron, LeClaire and the Tugfest

The 32nd annual Tugfest is this weekend. Here's some images from last year's event along images that capture  life in the river towns of LeClaire, Iowa and Port Byron, Ill.

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.