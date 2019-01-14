Sometimes the history group goes on "field trips," visiting places of interest or meeting with people who have collections of old stuff. Here the group gathers around the basement table at Jerry Makoben's house to look at newspaper clippings and old photos. Group members, from left, are Merle Vastine, Colleen "Cokey" Powers, Frank Juarez, Chad Coffman, Scharlott Blevins, host Jerry Makoben and Jeff Buesing all from Davenport.
A good Monday to all. Commuters will encounter some dense fog this morning as the Q-C returns to work and heads back to school after a weekend winter storm.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is under a NWS Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m.
The advisory states: "Areas of dense fog have formed across the area this morning. Visibilities may vary rapidly with this fog. While driving you may not always be in fog but be ready for rapidly changing visibilities."
• Visibilities: Less than a quarter mile in places.
• Timing: Through 8 a.m.
• Impacts: Visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile.
"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Some areas may become slick as fog may freeze on untreated surfaces."
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
1. Fog and cold today
Today's forecast calls for areas of dense fog before 8 a.m. with increasing clouds and a high near 29 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of patchy freezing drizzle after 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.
Tuesday will bring a chance of patchy freezing drizzle before 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.
2. Davenport declares new snow emergency for downtown, Hilltop
Davenport officials have declared a second snow emergency for downtown and Hilltop neighborhoods. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. and until 6 a.m., Tuesday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be subject to ticketing or towing. Residents and visitors may park for free in the city's ramps from 5 p.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
3. Shots fired near Moline business
Moline Police have confirmed that several shots rang out Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco outlet at 2010 1st Street A, Moline.
Police said a gray car was chasing a white car through the Jewel-Osco parking lot. The occupants of the gray car fired several shots at those riding in the white car, but missed and struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
The initial two cars involved in the incident fled prior to Moline Police arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported and no one has been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
4. 'Roma' tops Critics' Choice Awards; a tie for Gaga and Close
"Roma" is the big winner at the Critics' Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honors for director Alfonso Cuaron.
The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for "The Wife" and Lady Gaga for "A Star Is Born." The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win. Read more.
