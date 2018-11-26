A good morning to all. Welcome to a "light" edition of Rick's Six. The roads are miserable right now and many of us have a load of shoveling to do. Plus, many schools are closed today because of last night's 13 inches of snow.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service
A high near 24 degrees today
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 24 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday night will be mostly clea, with a low around 7 degrees.
MOLINE — The dented and dark-colored Chevy Tahoe rested against the wire guardrails, looking like a boxer who had failed to navigate the ropes while entering the ring.
Most schools have cancelled classes today because of the weather. Check out the list.
Today's photo gallery: Winter Storm Bruce batters the Q-C
112518-snow-001
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, helps his mom, Crystal, shovel snow from their elderly neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-002
A snow plow works down West Second Street near the intersection with Brady Street in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-003
A squirrel takes refuge from snowfall in a tree at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-004
Interrupting their first snow angels, exchange student Zulfawu Tahiru of Ghana throws a snowball at fellow Central High School student May Amor Usman of the Philippines while playing in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-005
Dan Adams of Davenport, left, rides along with Lauren Wolfe on their fat tire bikes exploring the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-006
Capt. John Fuller works to clear snow from the lot at Davenport Fire's Central Station on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-007
Cars travel down Locust Street in Davenport on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-008
Adrian Moreno clears snow from the driveway and sidewalk in front of his home in Davenport on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-009
Dan Adams of Davenport, left, rides along with Lauren Wolfe on their fat tire bikes exploring the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-010
Lauren Wolfe, left, and Dan Adams of Davenport ride their fat tire bikes through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-011
Exchange student May Amor Usman of the Philippines throws a snowball at fellow Central High School student Zulfawu Tahiru of Ghana while playing in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-012
A snow plow works down West Second Street near the intersection with Brady Street in Davenport on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-013
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, helps his mom, Crystal, shovel snow from their elderly neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-014
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, pushes his shovel through the snow while clearing his neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-015
Crystal Beverlin clears snow from her neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-016
A flock of ducks endure the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-017
A flock of mallard ducks huddle together in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-018
A view down Second Street shows the intersection with Main Street in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-019
A snow plow works down East Second Street in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-020
Crystal Beverlin clears snow from her neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-021
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, dumps snow from his shovel while clearing his neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-022
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, holds up his shovel while clearing his neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-023
Adrian Moreno clears snow from the driveway and sidewalk in front of his home in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-024
Trees are seen wrapped with decorative lights at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-025
Lauren Wolfe of Davenport rides her fat tire bike through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-026
Dan Adams, left, and Lauren Wolfe of Davenport ride through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-027
Lauren Wolfe, left, and Dan Adams of Davenport ride their fat tire bikes through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-028
Dan Adams of Davenport shines his headlamp ahead while biking through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-029
Emerald Johnson of Davenport throws snow at one of her exchange students during a playful snowball fight at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-030
Exchange student May Amor Usman of the Philippines packs a snowball to throw at fellow Central High School student Zulfawu Tahiru of Ghana while playing in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-031
Firefighter Brian Klinkenberg pushes a snow blower outside Davenport's Central Fire Station on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-032
Capt. John Fuller works to clear snow from the lot at Davenport's Central Fire Station on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Subscribe to Daily Headlines