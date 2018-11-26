Try 3 months for $3

A good morning to all. Welcome to a "light" edition of Rick's Six. The roads are miserable right now and many of us have a load of shoveling to do. Plus, many schools are closed today because of last night's 13 inches of snow.

NWS: Snowfall

Before hitting the road today, check out these links.

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service

A high near 24 degrees today

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 24 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly clea, with a low around 7 degrees.

 Most school closed today

Most schools have cancelled classes today because of the weather. Check out the list.

Today's photo gallery: Winter Storm Bruce batters the Q-C

