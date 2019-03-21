Try 3 months for $3

A good Thursday to all. Here's what is in store for us today weatherwise.

1. Dry weather for the Q-C

NWS: Week

Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Northern Lights

2. Latest river levels

NWS: Flooding

Quad-City area rivers remain under National Weather Service flood warnings. Here's the latest.

• Mississippi River at Rock Island: Flood stage 15 feet. Currently at 16.85 feet. To rise to 17.4 feet Saturday, then begin slowly falling.  At 17.5 feet water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.

• Rock River in Moline: Flood stage 12 feet. Currently at 15.02 feet and falling. To fall to 14.6 feet Friday. At 15 feet water affects business parking lots on 52nd Avenue in Moline. Water also affects most homes on South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive.

• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Flood stage 11 feet. Currently 13.04 feet and steady. To remain steady through Saturday then begin falling. Fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.  At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.

• Iowa River at Wapello: Flood stage 21 feet. Currently 26.4 feet and rising. To rise to 26.7 feet today then begin falling.  At 25 feet there is widespread flooding of agricultural land. Numerous secondary roads are under water.

• Cedar River near Conesville: Flood stage is 13 feet. Currently 16.25 feet and rising. To rise to 16.6 feet today then begin falling. At 16.5 feet water affects County Road G28.

• Monitor area river levels.

3. Bridge lane, interstate closure delayed until Monday

031919-mda-nws-74traffic.jpg

Evening rush-hour traffic on Moline's River Drive near 19th Street is backing up as drivers work their way towards the Iowa bound on-ramp to Interstate 74 bridge. One westbound lane of the bridge now is expected to close Monday.

A couple of last-minute changes are occurring in the new traffic pattern announced last week for Interstate 74 and bridge work in Moline and Bettendorf.

The closure of one westbound (Iowa-bound) lane of the I-74 bridge now is expected to occur Monday, weather permitting. Officials from the two-state Departments of Transportation previously said the closure would occur this week.

Also delayed is the closure of the westbound section of the interstate between the bridge and Middle Road in Bettendorf. Read more.

• Moline's Avenue of the Cities might get center turn lane

4. Man sentenced to 2 years prison, 10 years parole in sex abuse case

Brandon Banks

Brandon Banks

A Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years on a special parole after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a plea agreement Friday in Scott County District Court.

Brandon Wesley Banks, 46, has been sentenced by Scott County District Judge Mark Smith.

Banks had been charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse in February 2018. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, at about 1 a.m. Feb. 14, 2018, the victim was awakened to Banks abusing her.

The victim was able to kick at Banks and shove him away and he eventually left the room.

During a hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Banks pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.

Smith sentenced Banks to two years in prison and imposed a $5,000 fine.

Banks also must serve 10 years on parole when he completes his prison sentenced. Smith imposed the special parole as it is allowed under Iowa law for those convicted of a sexual abuse offense that is a Class D felony or aggravated misdemeanor.

Banks also must register as a sex offender and as under a 5-year no contact order with the victim.

Banks was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail as he awaits transport to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale, where he will be processed into the prison system.

5. Why does KWQC's Matt Hammill look so familiar?

Matt Hammill

Matt Hammill. (Contributed photo)

A Quad-City Times reader inquires, "I see that Matt Hammill is now with KWQC-TV6. Where do we know him from? I can remember him, but don’t know where he was." Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker is back with the answer.

Photos: Q-C media through the years - Matt Hammill returns to Q-C