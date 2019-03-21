Evening rush-hour traffic on Moline's River Drive near 19th Street is backing up as drivers work their way towards the Iowa bound on-ramp to Interstate 74 bridge. One westbound lane of the bridge now is expected to close Monday.
A good Thursday to all. Here's what is in store for us today weatherwise.
1. Dry weather for the Q-C
Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Latest river levels
Quad-City area rivers remain under National Weather Service flood warnings. Here's the latest.
• Mississippi River at Rock Island: Flood stage 15 feet. Currently at 16.85 feet. To rise to 17.4 feet Saturday, then begin slowly falling. At 17.5 feet water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
• Rock River in Moline: Flood stage 12 feet. Currently at 15.02 feet and falling. To fall to 14.6 feet Friday. At 15 feet water affects business parking lots on 52nd Avenue in Moline. Water also affects most homes on South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Flood stage 11 feet. Currently 13.04 feet and steady. To remain steady through Saturday then begin falling. Fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Flood stage 21 feet. Currently 26.4 feet and rising. To rise to 26.7 feet today then begin falling. At 25 feet there is widespread flooding of agricultural land. Numerous secondary roads are under water.
• Cedar River near Conesville: Flood stage is 13 feet. Currently 16.25 feet and rising. To rise to 16.6 feet today then begin falling. At 16.5 feet water affects County Road G28.
3. Bridge lane, interstate closure delayed until Monday
A couple of last-minute changes are occurring in the new traffic pattern announced last week for Interstate 74 and bridge work in Moline and Bettendorf.
The closure of one westbound (Iowa-bound) lane of the I-74 bridge now is expected to occur Monday, weather permitting. Officials from the two-state Departments of Transportation previously said the closure would occur this week.
Also delayed is the closure of the westbound section of the interstate between the bridge and Middle Road in Bettendorf. Read more.
When will the Iowa-bound bridge be reduced to one lane? Monday, weather permitting. We're finishing some work on local roads & preparing traffic signals & signs in Bettendorf first. Next week, motorists heading to Iowa must exit at Grant St/US 67 and take Kimberly Rd. #QCtrafficpic.twitter.com/WeLUcsdKFX
Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of pier 16, the last one to be built on the Iowa side, in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday December 11, 2017.
Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday November 30, 2017. A shaft 37-feet deep will be filled with cement and steel bars.
Ecological Specialists, Inc. began relocating a unique and sizeable mussel bed containing approximately 450,000 mussels with a diverse population of freshwater mussels is in the direct impact zone of the new piers for the I-74 Bridge on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River Tuesday, August 02, 2016.
The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River. Work continues all over the site including in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference to announce the temporary closure of River Drive in Moline due to construction. River Drive will be closed, between 19th and 23th Streets, from Sept. 5 to 21, during the installation of steel girders over the busy thoroughfare.
Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Work is in high gear on both sides of the Mississippi River as well as on it.
4. Man sentenced to 2 years prison, 10 years parole in sex abuse case
A Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years on a special parole after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a plea agreement Friday in Scott County District Court.
Brandon Wesley Banks, 46, has been sentenced by Scott County District Judge Mark Smith.
Banks had been charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse in February 2018. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, at about 1 a.m. Feb. 14, 2018, the victim was awakened to Banks abusing her.
The victim was able to kick at Banks and shove him away and he eventually left the room.
During a hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Banks pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Smith sentenced Banks to two years in prison and imposed a $5,000 fine.
Banks also must serve 10 years on parole when he completes his prison sentenced. Smith imposed the special parole as it is allowed under Iowa law for those convicted of a sexual abuse offense that is a Class D felony or aggravated misdemeanor.
Banks also must register as a sex offender and as under a 5-year no contact order with the victim.
Banks was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail as he awaits transport to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale, where he will be processed into the prison system.
5. Why does KWQC's Matt Hammill look so familiar?
A Quad-City Times reader inquires, "I see that Matt Hammill is now with KWQC-TV6. Where do we know him from? I can remember him, but don’t know where he was." Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker is back with the answer.
Greg Dutra announced on Sept. 10, 2014, that he is leaving KWQC for KDVR/KWGN in Denver. "I don't go until December. We'll have more details in the coming months," Dutra posted to Facebook. "I'll miss you all so much! I've loved every second of my 5+ years here but this is my dream job in my dream city!" (Contributed photo)
KWQC-TV morning news anchor Charles King and weathercaster Theresa Bryant share a laugh during a commercial break in August 2005. King retired after the Aug. 25, 2005, newscast, ending a career of more than 50 years in broadcasting.