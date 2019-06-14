A good Friday to all. Today is Flag Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day.
We're looking at a breezy and possible rainy weekend.
Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service: "Breezy conditions today will signal the return of active weather with a chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight.
"The storm prediction center is forecasting a marginal risk for severe storms containing large hail tonight. At time, hail and heavy downpours appear to be the main threat. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to be most numerous after midnight.
"Periods of scattered storms are expected Saturday into Sunday. Some severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and night, mainly south of a line from Sigourney, Iowa to Galesburg, Ill. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible, which could cause rises on creeks and tributary rivers."
1. Mostly sunny and breezy
Today's forecast from the National Weather Service calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees and breezy conditions. There's a 10% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight showers are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 63 degrees. Winds could gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
2. Update: Fatal Davenport crash started as a police pursuit; driver faces homicide by vehicle charges
A vehicle being pursued by Davenport police on West Kimberly Road in northwest Davenport Thursday afternoon crashed into another vehicle killing the driver of that vehicle, police said.
The Iowa State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said late Thursday that the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet, Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport, was killed in the crash.
According to the State Police report, Davenport police were pursuing Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, who was driving a 1998 Lincoln Continental.
Ochoa was racing westbound on West Kimberly Road when he ran a red light at North Fairmount Street and slammed into the vehicle driven by Letts.
Letts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ochoa and his passenger, Gavin Bennett, 19, of Davenport, were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Ochoa was treated for minor injuries and released.
Bennett was later taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City. His condition was not available late Thursday.
Ochoa was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, and serious injury by vehicle as well as failing to appear on a possession second charge.
The crash occurred at 2:38 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
3. Upcoming road closures and detours
• The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Arsenal Island and Davenport will be closed to vehicle traffic and periodically up to an hour to pedestrian travel between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday for an inspection.
• West Lake Park roads to close for Saturday's triathlon: Roads going into and out of West Lake Park, including 110th Avenue, will be closed at times on Saturday, as the Scott County Conservation Board hosts the Q-C Triathlon.
The race begins at 7 a.m. and the park typically is clear by noon. Summit Campground (located in Gate #1) is used for parking for the race participants and spectators along with all other available parking.
Traffic entering or leaving the park and campgrounds may temporarily be delayed during the event.
4. Join, see Q-C Flag Day observance today on Centennial Bridge
From 8-9 a.m. "Fly the Flag High" will be held in observance of Flag Day.
The public is welcome to watch or participate. Volunteers on the Centennial Bridge will hold flags high above the Mississippi River in honor of members of the military, veterans and the United States.
Volunteers are asked to report by 7:20 a.m. to the staging area at Second and Gaines streets, Davenport. Parking is available either in the city parking lot at Gaines Street and River Drive or at Modern Woodmen Park parking lot.
After a brief ceremony at 7:30 a.m., flags provided by the Patriot Riders and the Quad-City AM and Noon Optimist Clubs will be distributed, and the walk to the bridge will begin. At 9 a.m. volunteers will return to the staging area.
Spectators are welcome at the third baseline seats at Modern Woodmen Park. Other viewing sites include LeClaire Park, Davenport or Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.
For more information, go to www.flytheflaghigh.com, email flytheflaghigh@gmail.com or call 309-236-2949.
5. You can help with flood cleanup
Xstream Cleanup is seeking volunteers for a one-day, region-wide flood cleanup on June 29. Xstream Cleanup volunteers have identified at least five areas in the Quad-City region where volunteers can assist.
Sites include downtown Davenport parks, Nahant Marsh in Davenport, the city of Buffalo, Riverdale, Seventh Street and North Shore Drive in Moline and Green Valley Park in Moline. Additional sites are expected in the days to come.
To volunteer, register at www.XstreamCleanup.org.
Volunteers should be prepared to get dirty and are asked to wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes. Work will vary by location, but all Flood Cleanup 2019 locations will be considered heavy-duty and will include debris removal.
Xstream Cleanup, a Quad-City initiative now in its 15th year, began in 2004 as a small-scale cleanup of Duck Creek. Over the years, the event has removed more than 1 million pounds of trash from area waterways.
6. Fifth man pleads not guilty in 2017 Q-C murder, robbery case
A 35-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his alleged role in a shooting and robbery that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured in September 2017 in Davenport.
Christopher Dixon waived his right to a formal arraignment and filed a written plea to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony through his attorney, Joel Walker, in Scott County District Court.
Prosecutors say Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23; D'marithe Culbreath, 22; Nakita Wiseman, 22; and Darrell Allen Williams Jr., conspired to rob Brady Tumlinson, 20, at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue in Davenport.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. He shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning.
Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting. Read more.
Other crime headlines
BONUS 6: In rural Iowa feud, sheriff won't honor small town's arrests
An unusual circumstance let a speeding drunken driver avoid a trip to jail after her recent arrest in this small eastern Iowa town: the sheriff isn't honoring arrests made in Durant.
Saying he cannot rely on the truthfulness of officers in the farming community of 1,800 people, Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington has declared that his jail will not book any suspects whom they arrest for the foreseeable future. He has barred Durant officers from setting foot in the county law enforcement center and ordered his own deputies to not base any arrests on the observations of Durant officers. Read more.
