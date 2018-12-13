Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Thursday to all. Drizzle, rain and fog are possible throughout the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Drizzle and fog

NWS: Summary

Look for a chance of drizzle between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with patchy fog possible after 3 p.m., then rain likely after 4 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

Tonight rain is possible before 1 a.m, then a slight chance of drizzle between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. There's a chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. north of U.S. 30. A glazing of ice is possible on untreated surfaces. Also, there's a chance of patchy fog. The overnight low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Before hitting the road today, check out these links.

• Flight information from the Quad-City Airport

• Area radar

• Seven-day forecast

2. Davenport council confirms 3 to civil rights commission despite protests

050118-qct-qca-davfire-013

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch smiles as he talks to Interim Fire Chief Jim Bickford at the Davenport Central Fire Department on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Following a lengthy protest in City Hall on Wednesday night, Davenport aldermen widely approved a slate of mayoral appointees to join the city’s resident-led panel that reviews local civil rights complaints.

Commission appointments are often quiet affairs that receive little attention during city meetings. But with the civil rights commission — as well as others under Mayor Frank Klipsch’s tenure — critics have railed against the mayor for replacing commissioners whose decisions may not align with his own desires. They’ve also called it a veiled attempt to oust Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey and retaliate against sitting commissioners who opposed a recent city code change that fell apart, claims the mayor denies.

Addressing those concerns, Klipsch said Wednesday that his decision to appoint new members was part of a longstanding goal “to get more and more people engaged in city government,” calling it “an opportunity to get new people and more people involved.” He also said the exiting commissioners “have done a fantastic job” and thanked them for their years of service. Read more.

3. A Davenport institution disappears

Cal & Bob's 1978
At one time the last remaining grocery store on Harrison Street in Davenport, Cal & Bob's Quick-Shop Grocery Mart closed in 1978. The building was demolished last month to make way for new development.

Growing up at his grandparents' grocery store, Cal & Bob's, Jimmy Gilland learned how to ride a bike, pop a cap off of a soda bottle, and how to build a makeshift pool table out of gumballs and Styrofoam cups.

Gilland considered the former Cal & Bob's Quick-Shop Grocery Mart, which was open for 33 years at 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport, his childhood home. Now living in Indiana, Gilland said every time he returns to Iowa, his first visit is to the old store. 

But that tradition will now take a different shape for Gilland and his family, as the building was demolished last month. 

The building is gone, but the memories of Cal & Bob's being the "heart of the neighborhood" live on with past and current residents, said Denise Johnston, daughter of the late owner Cal Miller.

Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty bought the parcel of land, along with two others on North Harrison, this past summer. He has yet to announce plans for redeveloping the location. Read more.

Gone and almost forgotten: Razed Davenport buildings

4. Former Rock Island couple charged with not telling cops about woman's dismemberment

Dismembered Body
In this Dec. 5 photo Jared Chance appears on a monitor during a video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. Chance has been charged in the dismemberment of a woman in his apartment in western Michigan. 

A former Rock Island Police sergeant and his wife are accused of not informing police that their son dismembered a dead woman's body in western Michigan.  

James Chance and Barbara Chance of Holland appeared in a Grand Rapids court on Wednesday, charged with perjury and other crimes. Prosecutors allege that they knew that Jared Chance cut up the body of a woman from the Kalamazoo area. Read more.

5. 6 things to do this weekend

amanda1hancock.jpg

Amanda Hancock

Check out entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's choices for fun things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. And don't miss number five.

6. Now, about that LeClaire Street closure ...

Road Closed, Detour Signs
A Quad-City Times readers writes: "LeClaire Street coming off the Government Bridge in Davenport has been closed for a couple of weeks now. Originally, the street was closed all the way to 4th Street, but now it is only closed coming off the bridge, and opens up after that. However, with this closure, it is not possible to get from the Government Bridge to 4th Street via LeClaire Street. What is going on with this construction and when will this small section of LeClaire Street reopen?" Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker goes fishing for the answer.

