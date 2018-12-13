In this Dec. 5 photo Jared Chance appears on a monitor during a video arraignment at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. Chance has been charged in the dismemberment of a woman in his apartment in western Michigan.
At one time the last remaining grocery store on Harrison Street in Davenport, Cal & Bob's Quick-Shop Grocery Mart closed in 1978. The building was demolished last month to make way for new development.
A good Thursday to all. Drizzle, rain and fog are possible throughout the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Drizzle and fog
Look for a chance of drizzle between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with patchy fog possible after 3 p.m., then rain likely after 4 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight rain is possible before 1 a.m, then a slight chance of drizzle between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. There's a chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. north of U.S. 30. A glazing of ice is possible on untreated surfaces. Also, there's a chance of patchy fog. The overnight low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. Davenport council confirms 3 to civil rights commission despite protests
Following a lengthy protest in City Hall on Wednesday night, Davenport aldermen widely approved a slate of mayoral appointees to join the city’s resident-led panel that reviews local civil rights complaints.
Commission appointments are often quiet affairs that receive little attention during city meetings. But with the civil rights commission — as well as others under Mayor Frank Klipsch’s tenure — critics have railed against the mayor for replacing commissioners whose decisions may not align with his own desires. They’ve also called it a veiled attempt to oust Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey and retaliate against sitting commissioners who opposed a recent city code change that fell apart, claims the mayor denies.
Addressing those concerns, Klipsch said Wednesday that his decision to appoint new members was part of a longstanding goal “to get more and more people engaged in city government,” calling it “an opportunity to get new people and more people involved.” He also said the exiting commissioners “have done a fantastic job” and thanked them for their years of service. Read more.
3. A Davenport institution disappears
Growing up at his grandparents' grocery store, Cal & Bob's, Jimmy Gilland learned how to ride a bike, pop a cap off of a soda bottle, and how to build a makeshift pool table out of gumballs and Styrofoam cups.
Gilland considered the former Cal & Bob's Quick-Shop Grocery Mart, which was open for 33 years at 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport, his childhood home. Now living in Indiana, Gilland said every time he returns to Iowa, his first visit is to the old store.
But that tradition will now take a different shape for Gilland and his family, as the building was demolished last month.
The building is gone, but the memories of Cal & Bob's being the "heart of the neighborhood" live on with past and current residents, said Denise Johnston, daughter of the late owner Cal Miller.
Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty bought the parcel of land, along with two others on North Harrison, this past summer. He has yet to announce plans for redeveloping the location. Read more.
The image of jazz great Bix Beiderbecke looks concerned as Mike McManus of Andalusia, Ill., clear the River Drive site Monday, Feb. 11, 1991, for riverboat gambling-related construction. Plans call for demolition of the Davenport mural. Published, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1991. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Handwritten on back: Northwest corner, 3rd & Perry streets, razed for RiverCenter. On left: Hickey Brothers, Johnny's 130 Grille and Louisiana Bar-B-Q. On right: Windsor Hotel. Photo taken April 17, 1941. (Quad-City Times Archives)
The City Plan and Zoning Commission and the Off-Street Parking Committee of the Davenport City Council are studying the possibility of purchasing this property in the 300 block of West Second Street to provide additional off-street parking facilities. Such an acquisition would tie-in with the lot now being developed at Third and Ripley Streets, providing a rectangular tract. Photo taken Wednesday, June 15, 1960. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
LANDMARK'S END -- The Lagomarcino-Grupe building at the foot of Brady street is being torn down to make way for an off-street parking lot. The structure, built in 1863 by James Renwick, a former Davenport mayor, first served as a steamboat warehouse. The red brick building is of massive construction and has three-inch white-pine joists, capable of holding material of almost any weight and proportion. In 1906, the Lagomarcino firm took over and used the structure, one of the last buildings of its kind in the area, as a produce and grocery warehouse. Published Friday, April 17, 1953. (Photo by The Daily Times)
Razing operations are under way today at 4th and Brady Streets by workers of the Priester Construction Co., Davenport. The Mel Foster Co., Inc., owners of the property, said a modern one-story office building will be erected on the site with completion scheduled for about 90-days. Photo taken July 29, 1966. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
"I'll sure miss the people," Permantier says. "We always had a nice class of trade. It has always been such a convenient place for people to meet." Photo taken Thursday, June 7, 1974. (Times-Democrat photo)
That's the Davenport intersection of 2nd and Brady Streets, looking west, in the old photo at right. Note the trollies. Some of the same buildings remain, but overall its appearance is quite different. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1978. Published Monday, Sept. 4, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
First Trust and Savings Bank, left, will raze the adjacent Franklin Building at 3rd and Brady streets in Downtown Davenport to make way for a major expansion project. Photo taken Aug. 25, 1978. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Demolition of LaGare Gallery and Lighthouse Antiques buildings along East River Drive began today. The contractor received an unexpected headstart when the Lighthouse canopy collapsed as workers tried to disconnect gas lines. No injuries were reported. Photo published Aug. 13, 1979. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
This building at 225 Perry St., Davenport, will be inspected Friday to determine whether it should be repaired or demolished. Published Wednesday, March 4, 1981. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
George and Mary Pappas, owners of Louisiana Bar-B-Q, were planning to hold a 25th anniversary celebration here next month -- something special for their customers. They've been told by the city of Davenport that the building will be torn down by then. Published Sept. 1, 1981. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
The old bus barn has sat for years along East River Drive, blocking a large section of the riverfront from view. That soon will change. Photo taken June 6, 1984. Published June 10, 1984. (Photo by Ron Bath/Quad-City Times)
This old building at 120 W. 5th St., Davenport, was once a city market, a jail and a rock pile location. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 7, 1984. Published Monday, Sept. 10, 1984. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
The old St. Louis House, on the corner, and most of the other buildings in the notorious 400 block on West 2nd Street in Davenport will be torn down and used as a parking lot for nearby college offices and classrooms. Published, Wednesday, May 22, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
This building next to the parking ramp on Davenport's East River Drive will be demolished over the next month, beginning today. Photo taken Thursday, June 13, 1985. Published Saturday, June 15, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Handwritten on front 118 E. River Drive, Davenport.
The historic St. Louis House, and other businesses in the 400 block on West 2nd Street, are being knocked down for a parking lot to serve offices for the Eastern Iowa Community College District and classrooms for the Scott Community College urban center that will be located in the Davenport Ground Transportation Center. Published Aug. 2, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Demolition has begun on what was the old Elks Lodge 215-217 W. 4th St., in downtown Davenport. The building, which most recently was a restaurant with apartments above, was purchased by Sieg Partners, who developed Executive Square across the street. Once the building is down, the lot will be used for parking for Executive Square and may also be used for parking for the old Davenport Hotel next door, which is being renovated into apartments. The building should be down in about 1 1/2 months and about 50 parking spaces will be created. The building housed the Elks for more than 70 years, from 1906 until the new Elks lodge at 4400 W. Central Park Ave. opened in November 1879. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1985. Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
The city of Davenport has ordered the demolition of these buildings in the 700 block on Harrison Street, just south of the intersection of 8th Street. The building on the corner once housed the Last Chance grocery store. Cost of the demolition will be assessed against the owner of property. The owner declined to comment on what -- if any -- plans he has for the area. Photo published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1985. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Demolition began Friday, Nov. 29, 1985, on Kathy's Silver Moon and other taverns and businesses in the 400 block on Davenport's West 2nd Street, a "skid row" strip notorious as a hangout for prostitutes. The buildings are being razed to make room for a parking lot that will serve the city's new Transit Center. Published, Saturday, Nov. 30, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
The wrecking ball's work is nearly completed at the Goldenrod Adult Bookstore in the 400 block on West 3rd Street in Davenport. The demolition of the buildings is part of an effort by Project Rejuvenate Davenport to make the site available for new downtown development. The location has been mentioned as a possible site for a new Lend-a-Hand Club which would serve as an apartment complex for the handicapped and elderly. Photo taken Friday, Sept. 25, 1987. Published Saturday, Sept. 26, 1987. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
SHOPPING CENTER SITE -- The southwest corner of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street in Davenport soon will have a 7,300-square-foot retail center. Four residential properties will be cleared. Published Aug. 30, 1989. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
The Fischer's Shoes building in downtown Davenport may be demolished soon as a result of an agreement between the owner and developers of a parking lot. Published Aug. 16, 1990. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times).
The wrecking ball sends debris flying at the demolition site of the old Folwell's and Arnolds stores in downtown Davenport. The site will be, at least temporarily, turned into a parking lot. Photo taken Friday, Oct. 12, 1990. Published Sunday, Oct. 14, 1990. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Then: A portion of Davenport's riverfront is being cleared in 1990 with the demolition of some grain storage silos along River Drive and Federal Street. The silos were the last remnants of a 1975 grain elevator explosion at the former Robin Hood flour mill.
Demolition is under way on two buildings at 1716, 1718 and 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport. Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty, who bought the parcels of land in August, said he isn't sure what new business(es) he will establish there. He is working with the Hilltop Campus Village to determine a good fit. Most recently, a Boost Mobile store was at 1720. At one point in 2007, the parcel at 1716 was a tattoo parlor, according to Scott County records.
At one time the last remaining grocery store on Harrison Street in Davenport, Cal & Bob's Quick-Shop Grocery Mart closed in 1978. The building was demolished last month to make way for new development.
4. Former Rock Island couple charged with not telling cops about woman's dismemberment
A former Rock Island Police sergeant and his wife are accused of not informing police that their son dismembered a dead woman's body in western Michigan.
James Chance and Barbara Chance of Holland appeared in a Grand Rapids court on Wednesday, charged with perjury and other crimes. Prosecutors allege that they knew that Jared Chance cut up the body of a woman from the Kalamazoo area. Read more.
A Quad-City Times readers writes: "LeClaire Street coming off the Government Bridge in Davenport has been closed for a couple of weeks now. Originally, the street was closed all the way to 4th Street, but now it is only closed coming off the bridge, and opens up after that. However, with this closure, it is not possible to get from the Government Bridge to 4th Street via LeClaire Street. What is going on with this construction and when will this small section of LeClaire Street reopen?"Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker goes fishing for the answer.
Today's photo gallery: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
js122008IaIlShootOut
Boys basketball: Maroons take control
Q-C rallies to help UT family
Then & now: coaches who played in shootout to face off
Rocky's `Spark' rewarded with Player of the Year honor
No reservations now, Lindauer in the groove
Frye stands tall for Aledo's resurgent Green Dragons
L-P puts clamps on Geneseo boys in fourth
Once unknown, Green Dragons' Dawson leaves behind a career to remember
Boys basketball: Pleasant Valley outlasts Assumption
Bouncing back! Retired hoops coaches find ways to stay in game
Old coaches: Changes hurt game
Plenty of emotion as Moline visits Rock Island
In deep: PV football stars Robinson, Ehrecke shine in pool, too