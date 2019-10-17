Eastern Avenue will be closed between E. 53rd Street and Kimberly Road beginning today as part of a street re-construction project. The road is expected to re-open to head-to-head traffic in the east lanes between 43rd and 39th streets on Friday.
When work in the west lanes is complete, travel lanes and construction will flip sides.
Work is estimated to be complete by the end of November, according to Davenport's website.
3. Halloween happenings
4. Davenport North student charged with assaulting police officer
A Tuesday disturbance call brought the Davenport Police Department to Davenport North High School — and the incident ended with a 17-year-old charged with assaulting a police officer.
This latest incident marks at least the fourth time the DPD has been called to North since Sept. 30 — a span of 12 school days.
According to a DPD news release, police officers were called to Davenport North at roughly 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to help with a 17-year-old female who was "creating a disturbance.".
The police said the young woman tried to start a fight in a classroom, left the classroom — but refused to leave the campus. According to the police, the police officer approached the student, asked her to leave and attempted to escort her out. The student struck the officer in the face with a bag and textbook.
The officer attempted to place her into custody, but she continued to fight. The officer called for assistance and the student was taken into custody. She was charged with assaulting a police officer. The officer sustained minor injuries. No other injuries reported and the police said no other students were involved.
The student was released to her parents.
The old Kmart store in Rock Island has quite a new look. And a new owner.
As the sign off 38th Street and Blackhawk Road says, it’s U-Haul’s now — U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Island.
Vacant since July 31, 2016, the store began coming to life on Dec. 12 of last year when Amerco Real Estate Company, the subsidiary entity that provides real estate and development services for U-Haul International, purchased the 84,180 square foot structure that sits on 9.64 acres. It was originally built in 1976.
These days, the parking lot that sat dormant for nearly four years, is redone with brightly painted long yellow lines and U-Haul trucks and trailers sprinkled about it.
6. North Scott female tailback savors first varsity touchdown
When Teagan Goodney heard her name called to enter the game last Friday night at Clinton, she was stunned. It was only the first quarter. It was only a 7-0 advantage for North Scott's football team.
“Honestly, I thought our coach was calling the wrong name,” Goodney said.
Goodney ran out onto the field, into the huddle and lined up in the backfield as North Scott had the ball near the Clinton goal line.
She was stopped for no gain on first down. Then on the ensuing play, quarterback Jake Matthaidess fumbled a high snap and kept it for the 1-yard touchdown.
But less than three minutes later, with the Lancers near the goal line again, Goodney was back into the game.
Thursday's prep football capsule: PV at Davenport North
BONUS 6: Moline High School football player recovering after heart transplant
In just two weeks, things have taken a huge turn for the better for Dakovion Kennedy, a sophomore football player for Moline High School who had been listed in critical condition at a Peoria hospital with an unidentified virus.
Following a heart transplant on Friday, Kennedy's prognosis now is much better.
Kennedy was transferred from Peoria to Northwestern Hospital in Chicago with the hope the virus could be diagnosed and so he would be closer to top heart surgeons.
Doctors in Chicago determined said he has viral mocarditis, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the middle layer of the heart.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spelled out his vision for America's future foreign policy to about 150 local supporters at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
