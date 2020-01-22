Rick's Six: EM man charged with attempted murder, Rib haven is back, and Snowstar shut down for lift inspection

A good Wednesday to all. Today will we feel above freezing temperatures and see a little more snow, but no need to rush out and get milk and bread yet.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of snow today, tonight
There's a 50% chance of snow today after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight snow is likely with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday: Snow is likely before 3 p.m., rain and snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday night: Snow likely with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday: Snow likely before 2 p.m. then rain and snow likely. It will be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday night: Rain and snow likely becoming all snow after 7 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
2. Snowstar shut down, awaiting chair lift inspections
Snowstar is shut down totally for now, Tom Coe, chief ride inspector of the Illinois Department of Labor, confirmed Tuesday. The ski resort, which also offers tubing, snowboarding and zip lining, was shut down Tuesday because its four chair lifts need to be inspected, Coe said.
The facility is shut down “until their inspections are completed and we finish up our inspections,” Coe said. “If things work out in their favor, they may get done this week. It is depending on us finishing our inspection after they comply with the requirements.” Read more.
File fun from Snowstar
3. Damion's Rib Haven rolling in East Moline
It’s been open since August. But many people are still just learning that Damion’s Rib Haven is back. And yes, rib fans, that’s Damion Overton, as in son of the late Jim Overton Sr. And the restaurant in East Moline did used to be called Jim’s Rib Haven, too.
The family has been making Damion’s Rib Haven sauce at 907-15th Avenue for more than five years.
But it just reopened the rib haven there because they finally knew they could handle both. Read more.
4. Eldridge administrator search draws pool of 30 candidates
The search for a new Eldridge city administrator drew a pool of 30 applicants — a number equal to the years the current administrator has served the community.
"That's far more than I thought you'd receive. You have a great location and a great reputation," Patrick Callahan, the municipal consultant hired to conduct the search, said in an update Monday night to the Eldridge City Council.
Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants LLC in Anamosa, Iowa, said he expected about 20 candidates for the position being vacated by the retirement of longtime City Administrator John Dowd. Read more.
Related reading
5. Q-C Airport revamp takes step forward; Board OKs negotiation on contract with architects
Officials at the Quad City International Airport in Moline hope to have plans in place by this summer for an estimated $20 million overhaul of its facilities.
A step was taken toward that goal Tuesday morning when the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County unanimously voted to allow Ben Leischner, the airport’s executive director, to negotiate a service contract with the architectural firm Alliiance, of Minneapolis, Minn. No monetary value was set for the negotiations.
What a revamp of the airport's terminal might ultimately look like will become clearer as 2020 progresses. Leischner said Tuesday morning the goal remains to have plans drafted and sent to the Federal Aviation Administration by late summer 2020. Read more.