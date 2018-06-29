A good Friday to all. A little weather 101. When the color pink is painted over the Quad-Cities on a weather graphic, not-so-good things are on tap for the Q-C. During winter months, it means ice. During the summer, it means sizzling heat combined with steamy humidity. Plenty of the later settles on the Q-C region today and Saturday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. NWS issues excessive heat warning
An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Here's what it says:
"Dangerously hot and humid weather will build over the region Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight low temperatures in the 70s. At the same time, humidity levels will reach oppressive levels. This combination will lead to heat-index readings of as 105 to around 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening hours.
"An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
"To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911."
Ride CitiBus free due to the heat: With the heat index reaching well over 100 today and Saturday CitiBus has announced it will provide free bus service on both dates to help connect individuals with locations to chill out at as the temperature rises.
Some really cool destinations along CitiBus routes include: Dohse Pool, just a three minute walk from the stop at South Concord Street on Route 1; Fejervary Family Aquatic Center, just a 4 minute walk from a stop at 9th and Division streets on Route 9; and the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, located along Route 2.
Latest NWS forecast:
Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees and a low around 77 degrees with heat-index values as high as 110 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees with heat-index values as high as 105 degrees and a low around 75 degrees. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
Sunday brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
2. Flood alters fireworks viewing
Flooding along the Mississippi River has caused changes for Red, White & Boom celebration Tuesday night.
Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Park in Rock Island will still host family events beginning at 5 p.m., with fireworks lighting up the sky starting at 9:30 p.m.
The bad news is access to LeClaire and Centennial parks will be limited because of Mississippi River flooding.
Vehicle access will be prohibited south of River Drive after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. While there will be no enforcement/prohibition of pedestrian access to LeClaire and Centennial parks, individuals who choose to walk into the parks do so at their own risk.
3. Motorcyclist remembered with leather-vested memorial on River Drive
A Davenport man’s eyes welled with tears as he walked across River Drive to the site of a friend’s fatal motorcycle crash. Markings on the busy four-lane highway from the Bettendorf Police Department’s late-night investigation made it all too real.
“That’s where it really hit me hard,” Daniel Lang said of the experience. “It was painful.”
Casey Hitchcock, 40, of Davenport, died June 10 from head trauma he suffered in a crash with a car the night before at 4th Street and River Drive (U.S. 67) in Bettendorf.
Multiple people say Hitchcock was the type of guy who would “give you the shirt off his back.” To pay his respects, Lang gave him the black leather motorcycle club “cut,” or vest, off his back as part of a roadside memorial to the man known as “Shrek” in the motorcycling community. But some worry roadside memorials may cause traffic safety issues. Read more.
4. Davenport aldermen, school board work to open lines of communication
Davenport Community School Board president Ralph Johanson said he would have liked to have known about Sterilite coming to town and Kraft building a new facility north of Interstate 80 long before those deals were inked by the city.
Johanson said he thinks he may have had some influence early in the process that would have gotten both of those companies to build south of Interstate 80 where the tax money would benefit the Davenport School District. As it is, that tax money is going to the North Scott School District.
Davenport aldermen have said that it was only through media reports that they learned about the possibility of the district closing a school as the board tries to shave between $5 million and $6 million out of the annual budgets of the next three years.
Both entities say these examples are indicative of the lack of communication between the school district and the council that has created tension between the two.
In an effort to open the lines of communication, seven Davenport aldermen and Mayor Frank Klipsch and the seven members of the school board spent two hours Thursday looking for ways to better communicate in the future, and to come to terms so that they can produce a memorandum of understanding that will keep communication lines open. Read more.
5. Ickes: Police are looking into bike path fatality
Someone evidently misspoke. When a Davenport Police Department official wrote in an email Tuesday that "there will not be a criminal investigation done at this time" in the death of Ruth Morris, the statement wasn't entirely accurate.
The 79-year-old Morris died Saturday after being hit by a bicyclist on the Mississippi River Trail on the Davenport riverfront. One of Morris's sons, Michael Blanchard, was walking with her and said two cyclists were riding too fast when one wiped out.
According to Major Jeff Bladel on Thursday, "We are doing an investigation down there." We'll look at it to see if there are criminal charges. As of now, they're still looking at it. We'll determine if there was anything criminal." Read more.
6. Davenport road work update
For those traveling in northwest Davneport: Traffic control is switching to the north of half of 76th Street and the west half of Division Street. This traffic control is estimated to remain in place through the end of August with the full project completion anticipated this fall. Watch for additional changing traffic control as work at this location transitions.