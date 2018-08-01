A good Tuesday to all. Fog early, then a chance of showers today, with hot and humid conditions on the way later this week. That pretty much sums up these Fair Days.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog early
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states, "There is a chance of thunderstorms, mainly this evening along and northwest of a line from Freeport, Illinois to Iowa City. The main threats will be lightning and wind gusts to 40 mph.
"There will be occasional chances for thunderstorms from Saturday night through Tuesday. It is too early to determine the severe weather potential during this period.
"Hot and more humid conditions are likely Friday through Sunday, with afternoon heat indices peaking in the middle 90s."
For today, look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
2. Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off with world high-diving champ
Though 35 years have passed since his world-record breaking dive from a platform 172 feet above water, the record still stands. And Dana Kunze is still diving — this week from about 80 feet above the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
The fair opened Tuesday in Davenport.
The world high-diving champion and his team are making their first appearance at the fair, performing three shows each weekday and four shows on Saturday and Sunday. The pirate-themed performance includes a diving platform that is 69 feet above the surface of the water and just shy of 80 feet from the ground. Read more.
3. Cadaver dog, dismantle dock among options in RI drowning
One week after a 2-year-old boy fell into the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, the somber search for his body continues.
Family members of Hawk Newberry feel strongly that his body was not swept away by the river's current and is instead stuck under the city-owned dock. A diver was trapped by some debris under the dock during the first days of the search, and Newberry's great uncle, John Bell, said many in the family feel strongly the boy's remains are trapped there, too.
"I'm three-quarters American Indian, and I believe what the spirits are telling me — he's still right here," Bell said.
Bell's son, John Robert Bell, is so convinced his cousin's remains are under the dock, he spent nearly six hours in the water Monday afternoon and evening, pulling large logs from under the dock. Read more.
4. Davenport brewery renames a brew after one of its loyal regulars
Behind the bar, in between two flat-screen TVs, a sheet of dark gray tissue paper conspicuously covered the chalkboard that typically displayed the brewery’s specials. All but one of the 4 p.m. regulars gathered here were in on the secret.
Breaking up the small crowd’s chatter, Granite City Brewery general manager J.D. Harris appeared, beer in hand, to announce Thursday’s big surprise, what he called an “incognito undercover event.”
"We’ve never renamed a beer after someone before,” Harris said. “So, you're witnessing some Granite City history.”
He then pulled off the paper curtain and revealed a new logo for an established beer blend to be called “The Lord Steven.”
From his regular chair at the bar, Steven Tolan, the beer’s namesake, looked up at the chalkboard in awe.
Tolan was presented with a framed poster of the beer logo and everyone around him clinked their beers. Read more.
5. State agencies questioning proposed change to Davenport's civil rights commission
Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, told fellow council members and city staff Tuesday he is "very concerned" about a proposed change to the city's civil rights commission after speaking with leaders of state agencies, saying the move could potentially be seen as non-compliant with Iowa law.
According to an email obtained by the Quad-City Times, Iowa Civil Rights Commission Director Kristin Johnson told Matson the state agency cannot partner with a local agency or commission unless it complies with a provision of state law that the "local agency or commission be independent and maintain control over its staff when staff are provided to the agency." Johnson did not expressly state within the email whether the proposed ordinance would be non-compliant. Read more.
6. Q-C Times Machine
BONUS 6 ...