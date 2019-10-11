A good Friday to all. Did you step out this morning equipped with a warm jacket? If not, you're gonna wish you had as temps are expected remain in the 40s along with some strong, gusty west winds.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Freeze watch becomes a warning
The National Weather Service has upgraded its Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for the Quad-City region. That warning is in effect from 1 a.m., Saturday until 9 a.m., Sunday.
According to the freeze warning, "The coldest air of the season will settle into the region tonight with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. These cold temperatures could kill any unprotected sensitive vegetation across the region and bring an end to the growing season."
• Temperatures: Widespread temperatures in the lower 30s, and potential for some spots to fall into the upper 20s.
• Timing: Late Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
• Impacts: Freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Cover sensitive plants or bring indoors for protection. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Patchy drizzle, breezy and blustery
Today look for patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 11 a.m. then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 46 degrees. A west wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 31 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Some area rivers remain above flood stage.
In case you missed it...This radar image with a green, yellow, and red wave washing across Oklahoma captures the mass migration of Monarch butterflies and dragonflies being carried by a north wind behind a cold front passing through central Oklahoma on October 5. pic.twitter.com/dnqhBNxtBx— National Weather Service (@NWS) October 10, 2019
Seasons Greetings: Winter storm pounds Central Plains
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A frigid storm moving through the Great Plains on Thursday forced school closures, caused travel headaches and put farmers and ranchers on edge.
Winter storm warnings and watches stretched from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska and into the Dakotas and Minnesota. The storm was expected to blast the region with strong winds and dump at least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow in areas. Blizzardlike conditions could persist through Friday, forecasters said.
Blowing and drifting snow was making travel hazardous, with wind gusts approaching 40 mph (64 kph) in some areas.
The National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota, said a "potentially historic October winter storm" was in the making.
Dozens of school districts canceled classes or started late in South Dakota and western Nebraska, including Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring said the snow on top of a wet autum was causing "a great deal of anxiety" for farmers and ranchers. He urged those in emotional distress to reach out for help.
People in some communities had to put aside their rakes for snow shovels.
"The ground is warm underneath, so soon as you scoop it the sidewalks are clear," said Drew Petersen, who owns a drugstore in Chadron, where more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) had fallen.
Petersen said his out-of-town employees made it to work, but they said the roads were snow-covered and slushy.
Forecasters predicted a foot (31 centimeters) of snow or more would fall in parts of the Dakotas through Friday and nearly that amount would fall in Nebraska.
In Fargo, North Dakota, the homecoming parade was cancelled a day ahead of time at North Dakota State University, where its top-ranked Football Championship Subdivision team was set to play Saturday inside the warm confines of the Fargodome. Police in North Dakota's capital city of Bismarck responded to at least 35 traffic crashes on Thursday.
Snow fell in Colorado's mountains through Thursday afternoon, which was a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders waiting for resorts to open for the season. It turned into an ugly commute for drivers in Denver, where about 100 crashes were reported during rush hour and where police warned people on twitter to "keep your wits about you."
Temperatures that reached the upper 70s (mid-20s Celsius) in Denver on Wednesday afternoon had plummeted into the 20s on Thursday. National Weather Service forecasters predicted 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) of snow in the Denver area Thursday and warned that freezing temperatures would persist along the Interstate 25 corridor and the Eastern Plains through Friday.
The storm had dropped 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow on the west side of Rapid City, South Dakota, according to weather service forecasters, and up to 2 more inches were expected before the storm headed northeast.
Winter storms arriving just three weeks into fall aren't unusual, but they can blow into howling blizzards. Hintz recalled an October 2013 storm in which hundreds of cattle perished. Snow reached 55 inches (1.4 meters) deep in the South Dakota community of Lead.
The storm left 32,000 customers without power in Washington state Wednesday.
2. Downtown Moline has swanky new hotel
The hotel-building boom in the Quad-Cities hasn’t missed Moline. The Axis Hotel, a swanky new hotel that’s given new life to a historic building in downtown Moline, held its opening bash Thursday night.
Renovations took three years, yielding 104 guest rooms, a luxe first-floor lounge, and a new bistro and bar.
“This is a great day because we’ve worked so hard on this building,” said David Thompson, chief operating executive. “We’re excited to show the public the historic richness this building has to offer.”
The hotel at 1630 5th Ave. has been brought back from the dead by the Heart of America Group. It’s also part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Read more.
3. Lateral braces are being added to the I-74 bridge arch. What's up with that?
Another target on the construction timeline for the new Interstate 74 bridge is being missed.
Planners from the Iowa Department of Transportation expected to see more segments of the arches raised by now, but "progress has been slow," said Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the DOT.
"Meeting our completion goal of the first half of 2020 will be challenging, and we're working closely with the contractor to determine how best to proceed to complete the bridge as quickly as possible while maintaining safety and quality," Alvarez said this week.
The westbound (Iowa-bound) span originally was scheduled to be finished this season. Read more.
4. Methodical Knights upend Clippers
With an athletic and elusive quarterback, Davenport Assumption's football team has feasted on the home run play at times this season.
The Knights took a more methodical offensive approach Thursday night.
They pieced together three scoring drives of 11 plays or more en route to a 27-14 victory over Clear Creek Amana in a Class 3A District 5 tilt at Brady Street Stadium. Read more.
5. Conviction upheld for Davenport man who seriously injured Buffalo police chief
The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Davenport man convicted last year of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief Terry “TJ” Behning.
Logan Shoemaker, 22, crashed a stolen garbage truck into Behning's squad car in rural Scott County during the September 2017 chase. Behning was standing outside the cruiser when the crash happened.
A jury convicted Shoemaker of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury and eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony in June 2018. He is serving up to 58 years in prison.
Shoemaker argued on appeal prosecutors failed to prove he intended to kill or seriously injure Behning, so the attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury convictions should be overturned. Read more.
6. Former VP Joe Biden to return to Davenport next week
Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Davenport Wednesday, Oct. 16, for a community event as he brings his presidential campaign aimed at defeating Republican President Donald Trump back to the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
The time and location of the event have yet to be released. Biden campaign spokesman Sean Higgins said those details would be coming soon.
Biden’s return to Iowa is the first since he first called for Trump to be impeached. Biden made those remarks Wednesday during a town hall in New Hampshire, where he accused the president of abusing his power and said Trump has already “convicted himself.” Read more.
BONUS 6: Fall driving can get risky when deer get frisky
Compliments of the Illinois Department of Transportation: With the onset of autumn, the school year is in full swing, pumpkin lattes are steaming — and deer are feeling amorous. So here's a reminder to motorists to be vigilant during deer mating season as the animals become more active, especially in the early morning and evening hours.
"Most importantly, don't veer for deer. While your first instinct when facing a deer in the headlights may be to swerve, doing so could cause you to lose control of the vehicle and increase the severity of a crash." says Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
Motorists are urged to consider the following safe driving tips during deer mating season:
• Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to deer crossing signs.
• Scan the sides of the road for eye shine — the reflection of headlights in the eyes.
• Slow down if you see deer. They travel in groups, so more are likely nearby.
• Prepare for the unexpected. Deer can stop in the middle of the road or double back.
• If a collision is inevitable, try to glance the vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic.
In 2018, there were 15,636 motor vehicle crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of these, 14,998 resulted in damage to property or vehicles only, while 630 caused personal injuries. Eight of the crashes were fatal.
More than 40% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural environments were the site of nearly 90% of all crashes involving deer, with more than 70% occurring at twilight or nighttime.
Rock Island County ranks among the top 10 Illinois counties for crashes involving deer in 2018. The county ranked eighth with 310 crashes.
If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder and turn on the hazard lights. Call 911 to report the accident so law enforcement can assist. Do not get out of the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.
American Picker Frank Fritz of Davenport is 54 years old today. Happy birthday, Frank.