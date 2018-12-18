A good Tuesday to all. While Christmas is just a week away, today won't feel anything like a Midwestern wintry day.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with a high near 50
Today will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
For Wednesday there's a slight chance of drizzle after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of drizzle overnight.
Thursday there's a 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. What does a federal shutdown mean for the Q-C?
As bickering continues in Washington over President Donald Trump’s $5 billion request to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, threatening a partial shutdown of the federal government, most Quad-Citians can expect everyday life to continue unaltered.
The U.S. Postal Service will still deliver packages. Those traveling by plane through Quad-City International Airport can expect to see Transportation Security Administration agents before they board. And most national parks could remain open like as they did last year, although most of the employees who supervise them could be furloughed.
If no spending agreement is struck by Dec. 22, the shutdown would mark the third under Trump, who said last week he would be “proud” to see that outcome if it meant advancing his vision for increased border security. Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have sought to avoid that result. Read more.
3. Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery now open in Bettendorf
For the past several months, Beth Aronson had to shut her phone off before she went to sleep each night. If she didn’t, the “nonstop” text messages and Facebook comments would keep rolling in.
“I was getting so many messages I almost felt like a movie star,” Aronson said. “Everyone was asking me, ‘When are you opening?’ and ‘Can I just see the menu?’”
Anticipation and excitement have been high since Aronson announced in April that she and her husband, Greg, would be opening the Quad-City area’s first gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant.
The wait is over.
Cheesy Cow Mac and Cheesery opened Monday in a strip mall at the intersection of Middle and Forest Grove roads in Bettendorf, near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Read more.
4. Hurts Donut to open Wednesday in Bettendorf
A 24-hour specialty doughnut shop, Hurts Donut Co., will open in Bettendorf this week.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Hurts Donut will hold a grand opening at 5121 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Managers announced the grand opening on the company's Facebook page.
Founded in Missouri in 2013, the company has expanded to 19 locations in at least 10 states, according to its website.
The Quad-Cities location will be the third Iowa store. Read more.
5. Authorities identify man killed in Scott County house fire
Authorities have identified a body found after a house fire last week in rural Scott County as James P. Fisher.
Fisher was the resident of the one-story wood-frame home at 23340 277th Ave., LeClaire.
The Scott County sheriff's office released his identity Monday.
Firefighters from several departments responded Dec. 10 to a fire at the home and found Fisher's body after extinguishing the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal's office and the Scott County sheriff's office.
6. Co-defendant testifies in 2017 Davenport murder case
One of the two men on trial in the shooting death of Brady Tumlinson said he did not initially know why he and a group of others went to Tumlinson's house early the morning of Sept. 22, 2017.
D’marithe Culbreath, 21, testified for about an hour in Scott County District Court on the sixth day of his trial after Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley rested their case. Police and prosecutors have described Tumlinson's death as a robbery gone wrong.
Culbreath and co-defendant Tristin Alderman, 22, are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Read more.