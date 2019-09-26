{{featured_button_text}}

A good Thursday to all. Turn off the air conditioners, throw open the windows and enjoy the day as upcoming days could prove to be wet ones. Another storm front is expected to pass over the Quad-Cities late Friday afternoon and Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild today

NWS: Rain

Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 75 degrees. South winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe storms southeast of a Dubuque, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line, with a marginal risk to the northwest of that line. The main time frame for severe storms is expected to be late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Initially, super cells may develop with the main risks isolated tornadoes and large hail. These storms should quickly congeal into a squall line with the main risks damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.

These storms will be fast moving toward the northeast at 50 mph. Torrential rain will accompany these storms and flash flooding is possible especially if storms repeat over the same area.

Saturday night into Sunday: Thunderstorms will be likely and produce torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour. This amount of rain in a short time may cause flash flooding on already saturated soils.

• Seven day forecast

2. Rock River above flood stage

NWS: Flood

A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline is set to expire Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12. 42 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below stage Friday morning.

With the anticipated heavy rains expected to arrive Friday afternoon expect some flash flooding of area streams.

Area river levels

3. Man found dead in Fejervary Park identified

092019-qct-qca-death-001a.JPG

Davenport police investigate 1700 W. 12th St. after a body was found near Fejervary Park on Friday in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department have identified the man found dead last Friday in Fejervary Park.

Joey Lee Carlock was discovered just before 2:30 p.m. Friday by a man and woman driving along the dead-end road that runs behind the park's playground.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

At the scene DPD detectives said Carlock's death was caused by a medical condition. In a brief new release the DPD's media relations department said it is still believed to be the cause of death.

4. Firefighters battle fire in vacant building in Moline

Moline firefighters battled a fire in a vacant building at 399 11th St., Moline, that broke out about 11:30 p.m.

At 12:02 a.m., firefighters were trying to determine the cause of the fire at the vacant, two-story building. Flames could be seen coming out of the north wall on the second floor. 

Smoke spread throughout the downtown area.

More to follow later on qctimes.com

5. Davenport firefighters will hose down alley to show how permeable paving works

071719-qct-qca-paving-001

An excavator removes century-old bricks from an alley behind River Action, 822 E. River Drive, as a prelude to rebuilding the alley so that it is permeable to water, letting it soak in rather than run off. The bricks were taken to the city's storage yard off Marquette Street where they will be used in the repair of historically protected brick streets and alleys, Amy Kay, water resource manager for the city of Davenport, said. The alley is now finished, and there will be a ribbon-cutting and demonstration on Friday.

People can see for themselves how stormwater can soak into a seemingly solid surface during a demonstration at 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by the city of Davenport and River Action Inc.

The demonstration will be in a new "permeable" paver alley built over the summer behind the River Action office between Federal Street and Tremont Avenue, north of East River Drive. Read more.

6. Charlie Daniels reflects on six-decade career in music

092619-mda-nws-charliedaniels

Charlie Daniels

How many 82-year-olds do you know who tweet every day? Charlie Daniels is not like most octogenarians (he turns 83 on Oct. 28), and brings what he loves best Friday to the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, Davenport.

“I am thankful for the blessings of God for my health, the love of what I do, the love of entertaining, I enjoy so very much,” Daniels, the grandfather of a 22-year-old and 11-year-old, said in a recent phone interview. “I enjoy walking on stage, entertaining the people. I love to get on stage, my music, and have them enjoy it. It's an honor and absolute blessing.”

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, the humble, stentorian-voiced artist has carved a varied career over six decades. Read more.

