An excavator removes century-old bricks from an alley behind River Action, 822 E. River Drive, as a prelude to rebuilding the alley so that it is permeable to water, letting it soak in rather than run off. The bricks were taken to the city's storage yard off Marquette Street where they will be used in the repair of historically protected brick streets and alleys, Amy Kay, water resource manager for the city of Davenport, said. The alley is now finished, and there will be a ribbon-cutting and demonstration on Friday.
A good Thursday to all. Turn off the air conditioners, throw open the windows and enjoy the day as upcoming days could prove to be wet ones. Another storm front is expected to pass over the Quad-Cities late Friday afternoon and Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild today
Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 75 degrees. South winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe storms southeast of a Dubuque, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line, with a marginal risk to the northwest of that line. The main time frame for severe storms is expected to be late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Initially, super cells may develop with the main risks isolated tornadoes and large hail. These storms should quickly congeal into a squall line with the main risks damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.
These storms will be fast moving toward the northeast at 50 mph. Torrential rain will accompany these storms and flash flooding is possible especially if storms repeat over the same area.
Saturday night into Sunday: Thunderstorms will be likely and produce torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour. This amount of rain in a short time may cause flash flooding on already saturated soils.
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline is set to expire Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12. 42 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below stage Friday morning.
With the anticipated heavy rains expected to arrive Friday afternoon expect some flash flooding of area streams.
5. Davenport firefighters will hose down alley to show how permeable paving works
People can see for themselves how stormwater can soak into a seemingly solid surface during a demonstration at 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by the city of Davenport and River Action Inc.
The demonstration will be in a new "permeable" paver alley built over the summer behind the River Action office between Federal Street and Tremont Avenue, north of East River Drive. Read more.
6. Charlie Daniels reflects on six-decade career in music
How many 82-year-olds do you know who tweet every day? Charlie Daniels is not like most octogenarians (he turns 83 on Oct. 28), and brings what he loves best Friday to the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, Davenport.
“I am thankful for the blessings of God for my health, the love of what I do, the love of entertaining, I enjoy so very much,” Daniels, the grandfather of a 22-year-old and 11-year-old, said in a recent phone interview. “I enjoy walking on stage, entertaining the people. I love to get on stage, my music, and have them enjoy it. It's an honor and absolute blessing.”
From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, the humble, stentorian-voiced artist has carved a varied career over six decades. Read more.
Rock Island defenders Matt Ajishegiri (behind) and Emmanuel Hamilton (24) bring down a United Township ball carrier with fellow Rocks Nathan Gray (9), Jeremy Rushing (44) and Dillon Weckerly (54) close in during action earlier this season. Rocky's defense boasts 12 turnovers forced, 8 quarterback sacks and 21 other tackles-for-loss thus far.
The Morrison Mustangs' Josh Vos is this week's Dispatch and Rock Island Argus Area Pacesetter. Vos, the Mustangs' top rusher, has over 600 yards in the last three games and has helped the Mustangs to a 5-0 record.
Sherrard's Justin Miller (33) dives into the end zone out of the reach of Rockridge defender Mike Norris (23) earlier this season. Miller and Tigers continue to barrell through foes, reaching this week's Top 10 in the Quad Cities Prep Football Power Poll.
Maquoketa quarterback #6 Colin Nickeson reaches out to #21 Zach Scheibe for the hand off during the first half of action against Anamosa Friday September 25, 2009. Maquoketa went on to win 37 to 8.(Nick Schmidt/For the QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Anamosa's #74 Nate Kibbe rushes Maquoketa's #6 Colin Nickeson during the first half of action in Maquoketa Friday September 25, 2009. Maquoketa went on to win 37 to 8. (Nick Schmidt/For the QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Clinton's Derek Thornton (56) celebrates with teammate David Johnson after he scored, Friday Sept. 25, 2009, during first half action against the Assumption Knights at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
North Scott running back Aaron Huber is brought down by a Bettendorf defender. Huber scored two first-half touchdowns, but the Lancers were outscored 21-0 in the second half of their 35-14 loss. (Crista Chapman/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Bettendorf running back Chris Sanders breaks away from North Scott's defense during play at Bettendorf High School on Friday night. Sanders rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns. (Crista Chapman/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
United Township High School Panthers senior quarterback Chase Pavelonis, practices on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for their first game against Dixon High School on Friday. Varsity football coach, Jim Smith has worked with Pavelonis for all 4 years of high school. "He gets it. He's always gotten it. He's a good leader," said Mr. Smith. "He'll be a big loss," Mr. Smith also said, in regard to it being Pavelonis's last year playing.
Pleasant Valley's D.J. Steffen tries to avoid the grasp of Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy in a game earlier this season. Steffen, a fullback, has averaged more than five yards a carry for the Spartans.