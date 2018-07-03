A good Tuesday to all. Independence Day celebrations kick off today with Red, White and Boom activities tonight. Here's where to celebrate Fourth of July in the Quad-Cities.
The holiday forecast is firecracker hot. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot today, hotter tomorrow
Today will be sunny and humid with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
You might see a little rain on the Fourth of July as there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.
Wednesday night will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 75. degrees.
2. Davenport Portillo's rezoning moves forward
On a split 5-4 vote, the Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission voted Monday in favor of rezoning land along 53rd Street to make way for Iowa's first Portillo's restaurant.
Despite opposition from around 60 neighbors, the board recommended rezoning 6.5 acres, south of East 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue, from a residential corridor to a planned development district. The property is south of the new Costco Wholesale, which is expected to open in October.
Now, the Plan and Zoning Commission will submit its recommendation to the city council. Read more.
3. 13-year-old to be tried as youthful offender in shooting, assault cases
A 13-year-old Davenport boy accused of firing a gun while inside a stolen vehicle and later assaulting a bailiff will be tried as a youthful offender.
Joesiah Capone Rogers appeared Saturday in adult court in Scott County on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts, and assault on persons in certain occupations.
As a youthful offender, Rogers will be tried in adult court, but if convicted, he would be under the supervision of the juvenile court until he turns 18. The case then would be remanded to adult court, where a judge would determine whether to impose a sentence or discharge him, among other sentencing options. Read more.
4. Suspect sought after Davenport cop assaulted
A Davenport police officer was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after being assaulted during a traffic stop.
The officer was transported to Genesis Medical Center for evaluation after the suspect physically assaulted the officer which resulted in the officer's head striking the pavement. The officer has since been released from the hospital. The suspect is still at large.
According to a news release from the police department, the officer had conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West 53rd Street around 1:37 p.m. The suspect pulled his vehicle into a parking lot and attempted to flee the scene on foot. The officer yelled for the suspect to stop, which he initially did and appeared compliant.
After the officer approached the suspect, the suspect then assaulted the officer. During the altercation, both the officer and the suspect went to the ground.
The suspect managed to break free from the officer, ran back to his vehicle and fled the area.
According to the report, the suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with a receding hair line and wearing a red shirt. The vehicle the suspect was driving was a tan Toyota sedan with a temporary tag.
Police are looking to identify the person pictured in the above photograph.
No further information is being released at this time.
Police are asking anyone with details to contact police at 563-326-6125.
5. Bettendorf chief warns that fireworks lawbreakers will be fined
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball on Monday delivered a stern warning to area residents who celebrate Fourth of July by breaking newly minted rules that regulate fireworks use, saying the city has seen incidents “ramping up” within the past week.
The city’s top cop briefed city council members on a recent spike in fireworks complaints in which police were called, a figure that rose by 17 service requests over the weekend. He said police officers have begun handing out more tickets for violating the rules, saying he thinks members of public are starting to get the message. Read more.
6. Enjoy the show ... from a safe Distance
In a flash, as many as 15,000 Americans will be injured from firework mishaps while enjoying one of the traditions of Fourth of July celebrations.
Fireworks also are the cause of thousands of fires requiring response by firefighters across the country, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
There were several serious injuries and numerous fire calls related to fireworks in the Quad-Cities last year.
David Dierks, D.O., Genesis emergency department medical director, believes the best way to avoid a trip to the emergency department is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals.
Iowa has legalized the sale of fireworks but that fact doesn’t indicate they are less dangerous.
“The professional fireworks displays like Red, White and Boom are safer, bigger and better than anything we can do in our backyards,’’ Dr. Dierks said. “Even sparklers burning at nearly 2,000 degrees (Fahrenheit) can be dangerous. That is hot enough to melt some metals. Used improperly, they can cause burns and burn clothing.
“If kids use sparklers, we urge close parental supervision and urge kids to stay in one place and not run with sparklers.’’
According to CPSC reports, sparklers account for more than a quarter of the total fireworks-related injuries seen in emergency departments. Also, children ages 5-9 were more than twice as likely as other age groups to be injured by fireworks.
Firecrackers account for about 20 percent of injuries.
Dierks said the most disturbing statistic is that children less than age 15 account for about 26 percent of fireworks-related injuries.
“A child will tell parents, ‘I can do it myself, I don’t need help.’ Often the child can’t do it themselves and there are injuries,’’ Dierks said. “Those injuries can be severe.
“One of the reasons we continue to see fireworks injuries, some of them severe or fatal, is that people don’t recognize how dangerous these devices can be. Children often lack the physical coordination to handle any fireworks safely. Even with a sparkler, they can fall and suffer burns.’’
Here are recommendations from Genesis and from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent fireworks injuries at home:
• Make sure the fireworks you want to buy are legal in your area before buying or using them.
• Never allow young children to ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn hot enough to melt some metals.
• Do not buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or tubing, which is often an indication that the fireworks were made for professional displays.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of a fire or other mishap.
• Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.
• After fireworks are burned out, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.
• Light fireworks outdoors in areas clear of houses, dry leaves, grass or flammable materials.
• Do not smoke while handling fireworks.
• Ignite fireworks only on smooth, flat surfaces.
• Don’t place fireworks in containers before lighting.
• Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination.
Enjoy tonight's show and all of the activities from Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport or Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.
BONUS 6: Illinois DOT reopening lanes where possible for July 4 travel
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that lanes in work zones will be reopened where possible for the July 4 holiday to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, when construction will be permitted to resume.
The following lane closures will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.
District 1
Cook County
• Harts Road over North Branch of Chicago River, between Illinois 21 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Touhy Avenue in Niles; closed.
• U.S. 6 (159th Street) between Oak and Cicero avenues in Oak Forest; closed, detour posted.
• Northwest Highway at Broadway Street, from east of State Street to east of Hanbury Drive in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 58 (Golf Road) at Wolf Road (Cumberland Circle) in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.
• JFK Boulevard from Arlington Heights Road to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove Village; closed
• Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.
• Vincennes Road northbound at Halsted Street in Harvey, closed.
• U.S. 12/45 in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.
• Westbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.
• Westbound Eisenhower Expressway from Halsted Street to Racine Avenue; lane reductions continue.
• Morgan Street exit ramp from westbound Eisenhower Expressway; closed.
• Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) ramp to westbound Eisenhower Expressway; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 6 (159th Street) between Oak and Cicero avenues in Oak Forest; closed, detour posted.
City of Chicago
• Canfield Avenue ramp to the eastbound Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94); closed.
DuPage County
• Illinois 53 (Lincoln Avenue) northbound from Hobson Road to 71st Street in Woodridge; lane reductions continue.
Kane County
• Illinois 72 over Tyler Creek in Pingree Grove; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.
Will County
• Illinois 53 over Hickory Creek in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
• Southbound Illinois 171 (State Street) from Eighth Street to 10th St in Lockport; lane reductions continue.
• Goodenow Road between Illinois 1/Illinois 394 and South Ashland Avenue; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 53, Illinois 102 and Illinois 1 in Braidwood, Wilmington, Crete and Beecher; lane reductions continue.
McHenry County
• Bay Road over Lily Lake Drain in Johnsburg; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.
• Justen Road at Fox River Tributary in Prairie Grove; closed to through traffic, detour posted.
• Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted.
• Oak Grove Road just west of U.S. 14 in Chemung Township; closed to through traffic, detour posted.
• Chapel Hill Road over Fox River in Johnsburg; closed to through traffic, detour posted.
Lake County
• Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 120 from east of U.S. 41 to O’Plaine Road in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
• Greenwood Avenue over Illinois 137 in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.
• Greenwood Avenue at the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.
• Greenleaf Street ramp to westbound Illinois 120 in Park City; closed, detour posted.
• U.S. 12 north of Illinois 134 in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 59 southbound at U.S. 12 in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, the Union Pacific Railroad Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue.
District 2
Winnebago County
• Illinois 2 (North Main Street) from Riverside Boulevard to Auburn Street in Rockford; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 75 from Rock River bridge to Illinois 2 in Rockton and from the Rock River to Green Street; lane reductions continue.
Whiteside County
• Interstate 88 from 0.1 mile east of Sand Road to 0.6 mile west of Illinois 78; lane reductions continue.
Henry County
• U.S. 150 from Illinois 81 to Illinois 17 at Alpha; closed, detour is posted.
• Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
District 3
Bureau County
• Illinois 26 north of Princeton; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
• Illinois 89 over the Illinois River in Spring Valley; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
• U.S. 6 east of Princeton; closed.
LaSalle County
• U.S. 34 east of Mendota; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
Iroquois County
• Interstate 57 at milepost 275; lane reductions continue.
Kendall County
• U.S. 52 3 miles west of Illinois 47; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
Ford County
• Illinois 47 north of Gibson City; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
• U.S. 45/52 south of Paxton; closed, detour posted.
Kankakee County
• Illinois 50 north of Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 45/52 over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.
• North Street over Interstate 57; closed.
District 4
Knox County
• U.S. 150 (Main Street) in Galesburg; closed between Pearl and Chambers streets, detour posted.
• U.S. 150 (Grand Avenue) over BNSF Railroad in Galesburg; closed, detour posted.
• Interstate 74 just east of Woodhull over Pope Creek; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 74 in Galesburg just south of U.S. 34 over BNSF Railroad and Lincoln Street; lane reductions continue.
Knox and Warren counties
• U.S. 34 from Monmouth to Galesburg; closed, detour posted.
McDonough County
• Illinois 9 between U.S. 67 and Illinois 41; closed, detour posted.
Peoria County
• Illinois 40 (Knoxville Avenue) in Peoria from Pennsylvania to Corrington avenues; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
Woodford County
• Interstate 74 near Carlock; lane reductions continue.
District 5
Champaign County
• Interstate 74 in both directions between mileposts 185 and 192; lane reductions continue.
McLean County
• Interstate 74 west of U.S. 150; lane reductions continue.
District 6
Logan County
• Old U.S. 66 over Kickapoo Creek just north of Lawndale; closed, detour is posted.
Morgan County
• U.S. 67 over Coon Creek near Meredosia; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
Sangamon County
• Business Loop 55 (Peoria Road) over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue.
Pike County
• Interstate 72 between mileposts 41 and 43; lane reductions continue.
District 7
Macon County
• U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 at the U.S. 36/U.S. 51 interchange west of Decatur; closed, detour posted.
Clay County
• U.S. 50 east of Clay City; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
Effingham County
• Interstate 57 southbound Green Creek Rest Area north of Effingham; closed.
Lawrence County
• Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted.
Fayette County
• Interstate 70 westbound just west of the Brownstown interchange; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 70 in both directions just west of the U.S. 51 interchange in Vandalia; lane reductions continue.
District 8
Madison County
• Baumann Road at Interstate 70, north of Pierron; closed.
• Illinois 143 just west of Illinois 159; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road; closed.
• Interstate 55 between Illinois 143 and Illinois 140; lane reductions continue.
Bond County
• Illinois 143 east of Pierron; closed.
• Interstate 70 near Greenville; lane reductions continue.
St. Clair County
• Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue.
District 9
Jackson County
• Illinois 13 west of Carbondale; lane reductions continue.
Perry County
• Illinois 154 east of U.S. 51; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
• Illinois 13/127 south of Illinois 152; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
Union County
• Interstate 57 at the Anna interchange; lane reductions continue.
White County
• U.S. 45 south of Illinois 14; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
Williamson County
• Illinois 37 south of Marion; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.
