Rashaud Barker's car sits in Mississippi River floodwaters near the Freight House Farmers Market Monday. Barker said his vehicle stalled Sunday night near the Freight House Farmers Market when he was attempting to help someone else.
A good Tuesday to all. The Quad-City area is under a flash flood watch because of recent rains while numerous rivers remain under flood warnings until further notice. The Mississippi River is approaching record levels.
Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service flood watch goes into effect at 7 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m., Wednesday for the Q-C region.
According to the weather service: "More rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will move over the area from this morning through early Wednesday afternoon. After Sunday night and Monday morning`s heavy rains, many locations are completely saturated, and additional heavy rain is expected to run off. This will bring the threat of both flash flooding and river flooding. While it will not rain the entire time through Wednesday afternoon, there will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during that period. 1 to 2 additional inches of rain are possible, with isolated higher amounts in thunderstorms."
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.
1. Heavy rains possible today
Today showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 50 degrees.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with some of the storms producing heavy rain. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The temperature will rise to around 52 degrees by 5 a.m.
Wednesday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night will see a slight chance of showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
2. The Mississippi River is rising to near-record levels
The National Weather Service predicts a near-record crest on the Mississippi River in Rock Island. On Monday, the forecast was revised to predict river levels of 22 to 22.5 feet by Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday. The Mississippi is at 21.42 feet early today. The record crest is 22.6 feet.
Find out what happens as the Mississippi rises to crest. Read more.
Nathan VanOpdrop, of Rapids City, fills up sandbag in the parking lot of the Rapids City US Post Office, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Rapids City. VanOpdrop used the sandbags to protect his garage from flood waters.
Jim Bark and volunteer, Brian Loy, of Trees and More, look out over floodwater from the Mississippi River being kept at bay by sandbags on Bark's property, Monday in Cordova. Bark said his home's finished basement had suffered significant damage because of floodwaters.
Jim Bark looks out his basement window at 3rd St S in Cordova, Monday, April 29, 2019. Bark's and his wife Angela had significant damage to their finished basement in their home and have been running pumps for three weeks straight to keep the flood water out of their home.
Sharon Wren climbs stairs Monday to her washer and dryer in her flooded basement on Campbell's Island. Wren and her family built the structure for the washer and dryer so they would survive the flooding.
Beginning at midnight tonight and continuing through 8 a.m., Wednesday, weather permitting, River Drive in Moline will be reduced to one lane in both directions to allow contractors to pour concrete for the new I-74 viaduct.