A good Tuesday to all. The Quad-City area is under a flash flood watch because of recent rains while numerous rivers remain under flood warnings until further notice. The Mississippi River is approaching record levels.

Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Flash flood

A National Weather Service flood watch goes into effect at 7 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m., Wednesday for the Q-C region.

According to the weather service: "More rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will move over the area from this morning through early Wednesday afternoon. After Sunday night and Monday morning`s heavy rains, many locations are completely saturated, and additional heavy rain is expected to run off. This will bring the threat of both flash flooding and river flooding. While it will not rain the entire time through Wednesday afternoon, there will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during that period. 1 to 2 additional inches of rain are possible, with isolated higher amounts in thunderstorms."

A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.

1. Heavy rains possible today

NWS: More rain

Today showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with some of the storms producing heavy rain. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The temperature will rise to around 52 degrees by 5 a.m. 

Wednesday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night will see a slight chance of showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

2. The Mississippi River is rising to near-record levels

042919-qct-flood-car-002

Rashaud Barker's car sits in Mississippi River floodwaters near the Freight House Farmers Market Monday. Barker said his vehicle stalled Sunday night near the Freight House Farmers Market when he was attempting to help someone else.

The National Weather Service predicts a near-record crest on the Mississippi River in Rock Island. On Monday, the forecast was revised to predict river levels of 22 to 22.5 feet by Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday. The Mississippi is at 21.42 feet early today. The record crest is 22.6 feet.

Find out what happens as the Mississippi rises to crest. Read more.

• Monitor area river levels

Photos: Flooding

042919-mda-flooding-01.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-02.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-03.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-04.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-05.jpg
High water sign

• Traffic alert: Several area roads closed by floodwaters

Wapsi River Center 007

The Wapsipinicon River runs about a mile along the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa.

• Debris collection to begin along Wapsipinicon

043019-mda-nws-watercar-web.jpg

Rock Island fire and police are on scene of a vehicle crash on northbound Illinois 92 just south of Sunset Marina. The vehicle, a passenger car, was on the slope just off the roadway.

• 25-year-old Moline man is victim in fatal Illinois 92 crash

3. I-74 construction update for Moline

Traffic cones

Beginning at midnight tonight and continuing through 8 a.m., Wednesday, weather permitting, River Drive in Moline will be reduced to one lane in both directions to allow contractors to pour concrete for the new I-74 viaduct.

Photos: Interstate 74 Bridge Update

041919-qca-mda-bridge-1.jpg
041919-qca-mda-bridge-2.jpg
041919-qca-mda-bridge-3.jpg
041919-qca-mda-bridge-4.jpg
041919-qca-mda-bridge-5.jpg

Photos: New Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update