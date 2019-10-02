A good Wednesday to all. We start our Hump Day off with another soggy forecast. Here are the wet details from the National Weather Service.
1. Falling temps, and more rain
Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible again today, with another round of rain tonight. The rain could be heavy at times, mainly south of Interstate 80. A strong storm with gusty winds is possible in the far southern areas, near northeast Missouri during the afternoon hours.
There's a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. for the Quad-City metro area. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures falling to around 64 degrees by 1 p.m.
Tonight showers are likely before 1 a.m. Temperatures will hold steady around 62 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday there's a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees.
Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms is expected Saturday. The threat for severe weather appears low at this time, but rainfall could be heavy in some locations.
2. Road work updates in Rock Island, Davenport
Beginning today, a contractor is scheduled to remove a leaning and deteriorated parapet wall from the west side of the U.S. Bank building, 230 18th St., in Rock Island.
In order to safely perform this work, 3rd Avenue between 17th and 18th streets will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This work is expected to last about five work days (Monday thru Friday). It is anticipated that normal traffic will resume on Oct. 9.
Vehicle traffic will be maintained using a detour route utilizing 2nd and 4th avenues.
Also, beginning today, Fairmount Street in Davenport will be closed between W. Lombard Street and W. Central Park for reconstruction. With Lincoln Street remaining closed through October, Division Street is the recommended north/south route.
Drivers are asked to avoid Clark Street because of school traffic.
This project will remove existing permeable pavement and replace it with a concrete street surface.
The permeable paving was a grant funded pilot project installed to reduce downstream flooding in another area of the city. While helping to reduce flooding, the permeable paving did not hold up well to traffic.
Work is estimated to be complete late November, pending weather.
3. Flood warnings for Mississippi, Rock rivers
Some area rivers and streams are experiencing flooding. Flood warnings are in effect until further notice for the Rock River in Moline and the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities.
Early this morning the Mississippi was at 13.89 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday night and continue rising to 16.2 feet Sunday morning.
At 16 feet, water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
The Rock River is currently at 12.34 feet and steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted.
The Rock is expected to rise to 13 feet Sunday night.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island and Smith`s Island is also affected by floodwaters.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach 16.8 feet during the evening hours Sunday, according to the Nation…
4. MEDIC considers restructuring as government entity in Scott County
MEDIC EMS, the primary ambulance service in Scott County, is exploring the idea of restructuring the agency from its not-for-profit status to a multi-jurisdictional government entity.
In a presentation Tuesday to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, MEDIC Executive Director Linda Frederiksen discussed the concept of reorganizing under a 28E Agreement with Iowa municipalities including Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County. The change, she said, would help in the agency's long-term sustainability while creating operational benefits, additional revenue opportunities, tax benefits and improved benefits for its employees. Read more.
5. Carson King’s UI Children’s Hospital campaign reaches $2.95 million
A spontaneous fundraiser for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital that started with one man’s appeal for more beer money and snowballed into a nationwide campaign involving thousands has wrapped at $2.95 million.
Donations are continuing to pour into Carson King’s Venmo account, even though the 24-year-old from Altoona set Sept. 30 as a campaign end goal.
“What a whirlwind,” King wrote in an open letter posted to his social media accounts. “The last two weeks have changed my life, and my hope is that these donations will help many people in the weeks, months and years to come.”
The unexpected fundraiser started during the Sept. 14 Cy-Hawk faceoff festivities when King held up a jesting sign seeking help to replenish his Busch Light beer supply during ESPN’s College GameDay visit to Ames. Read more.
6. Deere & Co. to lay off about 160 Q-C workers
Deere & Co. has announced layoffs for more than 160 production employees.
Ken Golden, director, global public relations at Deere, said Tuesday about 50 workers at Harvester Works were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff as of Oct 28. Additionally, about 113 workers at Davenport Works were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Nov. 18.
Because of decreased customer demand, Deere lowered its expectations for sales and net income as FY2019 progressed, Golden said. "In response to these market conditions, Deere employees at two Quad-City locations were informed they will be placed on indefinite layoff." Read more.
