A motorcyclist rides through flood water while leaving the River’s Edge parking lot in Davenport, Sunday, March 31, 2019. As of 4:00 p.m. Monday the Mississippi River had reached 18.56 feet. The record high was 22.63 feet, set in 1993.
A good Tuesday to all. Quad-Citians are casting a wary eye to both the skies and the Mississippi River this month. Rain is in the forecast as is a Mississippi River crest of more than 20 feet. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of rain this morning
There's a 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Skies will be cloudy then gradually clearing during the afternoon with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday there is a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. The high for the day will be near 57 degrees.
Rain is likely after 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. 2019 Mississippi River crest would be our 8th highest
The Mississippi River is expected to continue to creep out of its banks throughout this week, ultimately reaching the eighth-highest crest in history.
But there is a chance that weekend rain could push the river even higher.
"This is the crest we've been talking about," said Alex Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities. "Since the crest is in our area, rainfall could affect it."
The main Mississippi River crest is coming from snow melt to the north. The predicted rainfall through the end of the week is likely to have "minimal impact" on the crest, Gibbs said.
However, meteorologists won't be able to say until at least Friday whether and to what extent Saturday precipitation may affect the crest. And they will have a much better idea on Saturday of what to expect from possible rainfall on Sunday.
If the weekend does not bring measurable rainfall, the river is expected to crest in the Quad-Cities on Monday at 20.1 feet, which would take the eighth spot in the top 10 historic crests.
The Mississippi is currently at 18.69 feet this morning. Read more.
Two people were transported to the hospital from the scene of an apparent shooting Monday night in Rock Island.
According to officials on the scene, Rock Island Police responded at 8:30 p.m. to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of 14½ Street.
One person was seen being put in a squad car at the scene. According to Rock Island Police, the person was issued a citation and released at the scene. A vehicle also was towed from the area of the shooting. Rock Island Police would not confirm if the citation or the towed vehicle were related to the shots-fired call.
Rock Island Police on the scene said the investigation was ongoing. No other details were available on the scene.
4. Bettendorf votes against renaming Mark Twain Elementary
The Bettendorf School Board voted 4-3 Monday night to retain the name for the new Mark Twain Elementary School despite receiving a petition with 51 signatures — mostly from the Thomas Jefferson community — calling for a name change for the new elementary. Vice President Richard Lynch and Directors Andrew Champion and Stacey Struck were the three ‘no’ votes. Read more.
5.New VA clinic opens in Davenport
More than 10,000 Quad-City veterans will be served by a new, state-of-the-art outpatient clinic in Davenport.
Local and state leaders celebrated the new VA clinic Monday.
"We were busting at the seams at the other location for our primary care providers, and we wanted to offer more services for the veterans here in the Quad-Cities," clinical manager Cindy McGee said.
The renovation cost $4.2 million, said Iowa City VA public affairs officer Bryan Clark, and the VA signed a 20-year lease with the property. The facility was first announced in November 2016.
Among the new services at the West Locust Street location are audiology, ophthalmology, physical therapy, podiatry, chiropractor and acupuncturists and home-based primary care.
The building, inside the former Jewel Foods across from the fairgrounds, is close to twice the size of the former clinic in Bettendorf. There are 27 rooms, along with telemedicine rooms that connect to VA centers in Iowa City and Coralville, and spaces for dermatology, wound and pre-surgical and post-surgical care. Read more.
Veterans and invited guests listen to Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch talks before the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 2828 West Locust St. in Davenport, Iowa April 1, 2019.
6. Bettendorf police make arrests in Village Inn shooting
Three men have been charged in connection with the July 7 shooting of a man outside the Village Inn in Bettendorf.
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 26, Steve Donte Hester, 29, and Martell L. Roberts, 34, are each charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Roberts also is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, while Flournoy and Hester also are charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Hester and Roberts are in custody. Police were still looking for Flournoy as of Monday evening.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Brad Levetzow, at 4:22 a.m. on July 7, Bettendorf police were sent to Village Inn, 1210 State St., for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been struck by gunfire and had multiple wounds to his chest and one to his head. Read more.
